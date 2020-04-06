An incident of stone-pelting has been reported from the Jhunjhunu District in Rajasthan on the 5th of April when people were lighting diyas and candles across the country honouring the Prime Minister’s call for a demonstration of social solidarity. As per reports, people were attacked when they were lighting diyas and candles at the local temple by those from a different community. Some people have reportedly been injured. Police had to reach the spot quickly in order to bring the situation under control.

#Breaking | People lighting candles pelted with stones in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.



Details by TIMES NOW’s Arvind. pic.twitter.com/QK79PBCuAU — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 6, 2020

The matter soon escalated into a communal flare-up and both parties started pelting stones at each other. However, the Police reached the place before things could deteriorate any further. An investigation is currently underway into the whole incident. One person has been arrested by the Police in connection with the matter.

On Sunday night at 9 PM, Indians came out on their roofs and balconies and lit up lamps, torches and candles to show solidarity in this fight against Chinese coronavirus. While the lighting of lamps may not scare away coronavirus, it did give billions of Indians a hope that we will sail through.