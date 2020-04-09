Thursday, April 9, 2020
Coronavirus: UK resident Lerun Hussain jailed for three months for stealing masks in London hospital

UK resident Lerun Hussain jailed for stealing PPEs and masks
A man has been jailed for stealing face masks from a hospital in the United Kingdom. A 34-year-old man named Lerun Hussain is accused of robbing vital protective equipment from King’s College Hospital in London.

According to the reports, Lerun Hussain, a resident of Worsopp Drive, Clapham has been sentenced to 12 weeks at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday following the incident at King’s College Hospital.

The UK Police were called to the hospital in Denmark Hill, Lambeth, at around 11:20hrs on Sunday after Hussain was detained by hospital security staff after he stole three face masks.

The hospital staff had caught Hussain stealing three surgical masks and officers arrested him on suspicion of theft, as well as for being in breach of a court order. His attempt to steal masks from the hospital came as NHS workers in the UK continue to appeal for more personal protective equipment, which many have said is in short supply.

He appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 7 April where he pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced that same day to three months imprisonment. 

The United Kingdom has been one of the highest affected countries due to the Chinese pandemic COVID-19, which is evident with both the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 60,733 have been confirmed positive in the United Kingdom and more than 7,000 have succumbed to the Chinese pandemic.

The United Kingdom has been facing severe health crisis as its attempt to ramp up mass coronavirus testing had suffered a huge setback as key components ordered from global suppliers have found out to be contaminated with coronavirus. In another major reversal, it was reported that nearly 3.5 million Coronavirus antibody tests ordered from China was found to be unfit for widespread use in the United Kingdom leaving the UK with limited testing capabilities amid the crisis.

