Monday, April 13, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,866,654
Updated on 13 April, 2020 6:00 PM
Full Coverage
1,866,654
Worldwide cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 6:00 PM
115,269
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 6:00 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
9,240
Total cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 6:00 PM
India
1,096
Recovered
Updated on 13 April, 2020 6:00 PM
India
331
Deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 6:00 PM
Home News Reports Prasar Bharati CEO calls out 'The Wire' journalist's claim that Doordarshan is streaming Ramayana...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Prasar Bharati CEO calls out ‘The Wire’ journalist’s claim that Doordarshan is streaming Ramayana from Moserbaer DVD

Many Twitter users highlighted how the logo of Doordarshan was missing from her screen-grab, implying that the screenshot of the show was not from the national broadcaster.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar calls out The Wire journalist Neha Dixit for alleging that Doordarshan broadcasted Ramayana from moserbaer DVDs
Screen-grab shared by The Wire's journalist(Source: Twitter)
5

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar on Saturday called out ‘The Wire’ journalist Neha Dixit for claiming that the Doordarshan was streaming the iconic TV show- Ramayana from the Moser Baer DVDs. Dismissing Ms Dixit’s assertions, Shekhar said that the screen-grab from Ramayana show which she had shared on Twitter did not seem to be from Doordarshan and asked her to check her source.

Earlier, ‘The Wire’ journalist had shared a screenshot of the Hindu epic with a watermark of ‘moserbaer’, alleging that the show that is broadcasted on Doordarshan is done from Moser Baer DVDs.

“Apologies for this inane tweet. But Doordarshan, India’s National broadcaster, is streaming Ramayana from a Moser Baer DVD. Along with the watermark,” the tweet posted by Ms Dixit read.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, many Twitter users highlighted how the logo of Doordarshan was missing from her screen-grab, implying that the screenshot of the show was not from the national broadcaster.

Others on Twitter promptly enlightened her that the screenshot that she had shared o her Twitter profile is from YouTube and not from Doordarshan.

Some others were unsparing in exposing Neha for her lousy attempt to needlessly attack Doordarshan for broadcasting a Hindu epic.

Still others pointed out her dubious pedigree to assert that it is completely on expected lines for someone with a history of working in organisations like Al Jazeera, The Washington Post, The Caravan to make such unfounded allegations.

Ever since Doordarshan started broadcasting its iconic shows such as ‘Ramayana’, ‘Mahabharata’, ‘Shaktimaan’ and ‘Chanakya’, it has been shattering all the broadcast records. According to BARC ratings, Doordarshan (DD) became the highest watched channel in India for the week that ended on April 3, BARC said on Thursday. Earlier, As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India with several people presumably either trying to find out what time the series would begin or trying to find an online link to watch the show. Not only did Ramayan on Doordarshan become the top search on Google, the Doordarshan website where one could watch the channel live online crashed due to high traffiic.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsRamayan serial, Ramayan memes, Ramayan DD

Latest News

News Reports

Prasar Bharati CEO calls out ‘The Wire’ journalist’s claim that Doordarshan is streaming Ramayana from Moserbaer DVD

OpIndia Staff -
'The Wire' journalist Neha Dixit had most likely shared a screen-grab of Ramayana show on YouTube to allege that Doordarshan channel is broadcasting the show from Moser Baer DVDs
Read more
News Reports

Organizer of ‘Holi Against Hindutva’ campaign throws a hissy fit because some Bernie Sanders supporters will not vote for Joe Biden, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff -
Ziad Ahmed threw a hissy fit on social media on Saturday because some supporters of Bernie Sanders continue to say that they will not vote for the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand: Curfew to be imposed in Balbhoonpura after hundreds defied lockdown and protested against an Imam being quarantined

OpIndia Staff -
Balbhoonpura in Uttarakhand had emerged as a potent cluster of Wuhan coronavirus after seven people having links with the infamous Tablighi Jamaat were tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus in the area.
Read more
Government and Policy

World Bank lauds India for showing the way in containing Coronavirus pandemic through Aarogya Setu app

OpIndia Staff -
Aarogya Setu app also contains a list of helpline numbers for every State in India. A chatbot within the app helps resolve user queries and educate about the symptoms of the Chinese virus.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad self-quarantines after coming in contact with a Coronavirus infected police officer

OpIndia Staff -
Jitendra Awhad took this decision as a preventive measure though he has not been diagnosed with the deadly pathogen as of yet.
Read more
News Reports

Former Grand Mufti of Egypt Sheikh Ali Gomaa blames 5G technology for the Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
According to Sheikh Ali Gomaa, the disruptions in the Earth's Electromagnetic Field that the technology supposedly causes causes coronavirus.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslim handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"You are a hate monger and history will remember you", Rahul Kanwal faces the ire on Twitter for report on coronavirus and madrasas
Read more

Connect with us

218,526FansLike
282,734FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com