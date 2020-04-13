Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar on Saturday called out ‘The Wire’ journalist Neha Dixit for claiming that the Doordarshan was streaming the iconic TV show- Ramayana from the Moser Baer DVDs. Dismissing Ms Dixit’s assertions, Shekhar said that the screen-grab from Ramayana show which she had shared on Twitter did not seem to be from Doordarshan and asked her to check her source.

This does not seem to be from Doordarshan please re-check your source. https://t.co/pstyNCGQbv — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 11, 2020

Earlier, ‘The Wire’ journalist had shared a screenshot of the Hindu epic with a watermark of ‘moserbaer’, alleging that the show that is broadcasted on Doordarshan is done from Moser Baer DVDs.

“Apologies for this inane tweet. But Doordarshan, India’s National broadcaster, is streaming Ramayana from a Moser Baer DVD. Along with the watermark,” the tweet posted by Ms Dixit read.

However, many Twitter users highlighted how the logo of Doordarshan was missing from her screen-grab, implying that the screenshot of the show was not from the national broadcaster.

Did you click this image yourself? There is no DD logo. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 11, 2020

Where is DD Logo ? — 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) April 11, 2020

Others on Twitter promptly enlightened her that the screenshot that she had shared o her Twitter profile is from YouTube and not from Doordarshan.

This screen shot is captured from youtube not DD national .. shame on you 😡 — Lock Down Bhrustrated 🚷 (@FunMauji) April 11, 2020

Some others were unsparing in exposing Neha for her lousy attempt to needlessly attack Doordarshan for broadcasting a Hindu epic.

Have been watching almost all episodes of Ramayan since the 2nd telecast begin…..have never come across this watermark…..looks like a deliberate mischief by a blue tick account — Nitin Sharma (@NitinSh02657621) April 11, 2020

Still others pointed out her dubious pedigree to assert that it is completely on expected lines for someone with a history of working in organisations like Al Jazeera, The Washington Post, The Caravan to make such unfounded allegations.

Ever since Doordarshan started broadcasting its iconic shows such as ‘Ramayana’, ‘Mahabharata’, ‘Shaktimaan’ and ‘Chanakya’, it has been shattering all the broadcast records. According to BARC ratings, Doordarshan (DD) became the highest watched channel in India for the week that ended on April 3, BARC said on Thursday. Earlier, As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India with several people presumably either trying to find out what time the series would begin or trying to find an online link to watch the show. Not only did Ramayan on Doordarshan become the top search on Google, the Doordarshan website where one could watch the channel live online crashed due to high traffiic.