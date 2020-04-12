Sunday, April 12, 2020
Kangana Ranaut’s sister comes up with innovative idea to save resources during the Coronavirus crisis, suggests dismissing 2024 General Elections

Rangoli Chandel suggested that the lakhs and lakhs of crores of rupees that are spent on conducting elections could be saved by dismissing the 2024 General Elections and allowing Narendra Modi to continue serving the country as its Prime Minister.

OpIndia Staff

Rabgoli Chandel suggests dismissing 2024 General Elections
Sister of Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel, has come up with an innovative idea to save resources that could be spent more fruitfully in other pursuits in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. She suggested that the lakhs and lakhs of crores of rupees that are spent on conducting elections could be saved by dismissing the 2024 General Elections and allowing Narendra Modi to continue serving the country as its Prime Minister.

Rangoli Chandel said that it was unnecessary to spend such vast sums of money on the elections since the outcome of the elections is already known to people. She said that “unusual times demand unusual resolutions”.

Rangoli Chandel calls for dismissing 2024 General Elections

Rabgoli Chandel said, “We are going to face huge economy crisis, I am sure Modi ji will revive the economy in a year or two but we must remember we spend lakhs n lakhs of crores on elections we as a nation must dismiss 24 general elections and let Modi ji lead us for next term also (sic)”. She added, “Unnecessarily we will waste huge resources and result we all anyway know but unusual times demand unusual resolutions , hope our nation comes together to take such a revolutionary step …. Jai Hind (sic)”.

While the suggestions made by Rangoli Chandel may seem excessive to some, at least one other country has already gone ahead with such an initiative in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. The Hungarian Parliament passed an emergency bill in March that ceded sole authority to Prime Minister Viktor Orban for an indefinite length of time. All by-elections or referendums have been suspended Viktor Orban will be able to bypass the Parliament when making decisions.

