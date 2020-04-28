Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Home News Reports Scientists Beyond Borders - COVID19: A global collaborative initiative to fight coronavirus
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Scientists Beyond Borders – COVID19: A global collaborative initiative to fight coronavirus

Other main work on innovating new ideas of designing equipment and PPEs mainly for this virus has been done and they are trying to giveaway these ideas and approaches for free along with the required guidance so that public across borders can utilize them.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Scientists Beyond Borders have come together to fight against coronavirus (image credit: internewscast.com)
46

While everyone is playing their role in order to stop the crisis of COVID-19 wildfire, a group of entrepreneurs, engineers, scientists, researchers, and faculties from across the globe- India, Australia, UK, France, and the USA, collectively known by the name of “Scientist beyond borders” is also trying their best in challenging coronavirus. The group has been working on “Opening up science and democratizing technology”- collecting, analyzing, disseminating data, and awareness, based on this pandemic globally. Collaborating industry partners are opening up their technology know how and patents for public good. Also, other main work on innovating new ideas of designing equipment and PPEs mainly for this virus has been done and they are trying to giveaway these ideas and approaches for free along with the required guidance so that public across borders can utilize them.

Relevant information, news/ research articles, and scientific data from authorised sources are translated and represented in graphical illustration with the help of experts and in simpler sentences for the common people to understand and circulated through different social networks- Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. The circulated information is also translated into different languages of India. 

Scientists beyond borders group has designed and made different equipments- protective gear, 3D printed masks, Isolation capsule specially designed for the front-liners and coronavirus affected patients, sanitizers, UV based disinfecting products, and sample collection and testing facility services. A coverall suit protective clothing for the front-liners has been designed, using medical grade fabric covering from head to toe along with necessary sealing.

Isolation capsule
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Biosafetly level 4 head-cover PPE has been designed to protect the user from contamination, pollution, and infection present in the environment. The head-cover is being made of polyester fabric with PVC coating supported by a ventilation system isolating the inner and outer environment. It has a special air blowing unit with the filters. There by protecting frontline healthcare workers with any possible contamination through air or touch.

UV disinfectant box

A low-cost UV-C tube light based disinfecting smart portable appliance is also developed to disinfect and dispose of medical used devices, rooms, floors, and others. A mop is developed to disinfect floor-using UV light and hot steam and a portable hand-held UV sanitizer device for unreachable places and for work areas, laptops, mobiles, etc. For the disposal disinfection of harmful bacteria or viruses, a UV-C tube light-based disinfecting dustbin is uniquely designed to disinfect the Room, Floor and more so used for disinfecting used masks, gloves etc. to be used at hospitals and public spaces.

As the government in major affected areas and countries are under lock-down, people who need to be tested for this virus face a major problem in transportation. Therefore, our group designed a mobile sanitized sample collection and testing facility vehicle with improved and optimized facilities dividing the vehicle into two different sanitized area, for patient and doctors with negative pressure and filtered air being exhaust out limiting the exposure of the doctors and preventing public at large from coming in contact with suspected patients by on site sample collection. The implementation of this vehicle will restrict the movements of infected suspects and can collect the samples from their doorsteps or community centres, thus reducing the chances of spreading the COVID-19 virus. 

As the pandemic is contagious and the affected patient needs to be transported in isolation, for this purpose an isolation capsule is designed for transporting the infected patients has been designed meticulously. This isolation capsule is designed to provide medical staff and first responders a safe means to isolate contaminated patients and transport them from one location to another. It uses reinforced flexible vinyl material with antifungal and antibacterial properties for the encapsulation, gloves and pipe inlet are provided to use in need and the capsule uses clamps thus the whole set-up can be mounted on a trolley, ambulances, rescue helicopters and inside moving vehicles. 

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Therefore, with all these set-ups, designed equipment, Scientist Beyond Borders group is endeavouring their best by taking advantage of their knowledge, experience and efforts in giving a platform and empowering public at large with updated information and open to use technologies.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

3 arrested for beating up constable on duty in Pune amid coronavirus lockdown. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday evening, the Pune Police had arrested three accused involved in physically assaulting an on-duty police constable, Shankar Kalkute, in Kalewadi area of Pune in Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Letter claiming ‘dead body management’ crisis in Kolkata hospital triggers panic amidst allegations of Mamata Banerjee hiding extent of Corona spread

OpIndia Staff -
The health-care experts believe that the situation in Bengal is very grave as the Mamata Banerjee-led government has not been giving real data to assess the actual seriousness of the pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Scientists Beyond Borders – COVID19: A global collaborative initiative to fight coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Scientist Beyond Borders group is endeavouring their best by taking advantage of their knowledge, experience and efforts in giving a platform and empowering public at large with updated information and open to use technologies.
Read more
Crime

Gujarat: 10 arrested for attacking police in Vadodra’s Kasam Aala Mosque area, main accused Nazir and 6 others absconding

OpIndia Staff -
Nazir Sindhi had allegedly first abused and threatened to kill a Gujarat police official named Gautam Kanti, if he did not vacate the area.
Read more
Opinions

The perils of US hegemony, the petrodollar and the role India could play in the emergence of the New World Order

Guest Author -
To achieve a more balanced world order, India undoubtedly needs to first grow militarily in view of the current geopolitical scenario which clearly indicates the possibility of global conflict is not too distant a future.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Rafia Naz: A yoga teacher in Ranchi who has been threatened, assaulted, abused by her own community multiple times

रचना कुमारी -
Rafia Naz, came into public focus after photos of her doing yoga with Baba Ramdev went viral on social media in 2017
Read more

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Hand not paralysed, advised home quarantine: How AltNews lied in ‘fact-check’ to exonerate Muslim man who threw currency note at a petrol pump

Nupur J Sharma -
AltNews furthered fake news in their alleged 'fact-check', to shield a Muslim man who was seen throwing a currency note inside a petrol pump recently.
Read more
Media

11 hours and counting: Mumbai Police continues to interrogate Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar lynching

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami accused the Maharashtra govt of subjecting him to “political, malicious and motivated” charges.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police registers FIR against satire that said they banned oranges in the city, despite disclaimer announcing that it is satire

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Major Neelum Singh (rtd) had shared a satirical post that had mocked the Cyberabad police for its arbitrary response against a poor Hindu vendor for sporting a saffron flag on his cart.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: CRPF COBRA commando beaten, humiliated and tied up in chains by police, was assaulted for cleaning his bike in front of his house

OpIndia Staff -
Images of the soldier from an elite commando unit being tied up in chains in a police station have caused a furore on social media.
Read more
News Reports

India Today does it again – Shows a distorted map of India without POK and Pakistan Map with Indian Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
India Today also displayed the map of Pakistan by including the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more

Connect with us

221,641FansLike
306,508FollowersFollow
226,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com