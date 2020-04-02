Thursday, April 2, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Two families name their newborns ‘Lockdown’ and ‘Corona’

We appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to enforce lockdown and save the people from Corona pandemic. The lockdown is in the national interest and so we decided to name the child as Lockdown," said the baby's father Pawan.

Representational image, via Twitter
At a time when the entire world is virtually waging a war against the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus, which has globally infected more than 8.80 lac people, and the country is under complete lockdown, two families in Uttar Pradesh have named their babies ‘Corona’ and ‘Lockdown’ with a hope that they would remind people about obeying guidelines during the pandemic.

A baby girl born in Gorakhpur on the day of ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22 has also been named ‘Corona’.

The baby boy ‘Lockdown’ was born at the District Hospital on Tuesday according to reports. The father of the newborn, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Khukhundu village in the Deoria district, said that he had been ”inspired greatly” by the lockdown.

“He was born during the lockdown. We appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to enforce lockdown and save the people from Corona pandemic. The lockdown is in the national interest and so we decided to name the child as Lockdown,” said the baby boy’s father Pawan.

Pawan said that he and his family have been observing the lockdown and have even asked their relatives not to visit them until the lockdown is lifted. “We have even postponed the celebrations and rituals for the newborn till the lockdown in force,” he said.

Meanwhile, the baby girl born in Sohgaura village, Gorakhpur on the day of ”Janata Curfew, was named ”Corona” by her uncle. The uncle, Nitesh Tripathi, said that he decided to name the baby after the deadly virus because ”Corona” has unified the world on this issue.

Tripathi said that he had taken permission from the new born’s mother, Ragini Tripathi, before naming the baby. “The virus is no doubt dangerous and it has killed so many people in the world, but it has also inculcated many good habits in us and brought the world closer. This baby will be the symbol of people’s unity to fight the evil,” he said.

