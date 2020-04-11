Saturday, April 11, 2020
West Bengal: Hundreds of people gather in a mosque in Murshidabad for Friday prayers defying lockdown orders

No complaint has been registered against the Imam of the mosque and anyone who attended the gathering. Young men and elderly people who are at the risk of contracting the deadly virus were seen inside the mosque despite the presence of the police.

Hundreds gather in a mosque in Murshidabad defying lockdown
Hundreds of people gathered in a mosque of West Bengal’s Murshidabad for Friday prayers despite the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus. Mass gatherings increase the risk of transmission of the deadly virus so social distancing is an important preventive measure but hundreds gathered at the Mosque risking their own lives and their contacts.

No complaint has been registered against the Imam of the mosque and anyone who attended the gathering. Young men and elderly people who are at the risk of contracting the deadly virus were seen inside the mosque despite the presence of the police. The cop said that it is not possible to keep an eye on every mosque of that area as it is a Muslim majority area and there are many mosques there.

Earlier, A large gathering of Muslims in Karnataka’s Hubbali district attacked police officials when they tried to stop them from offering namaaz en masse amidst the nationwide lockdown to blunt the spread of coronavirus. 4 police officials, including one woman constable, were injured by Muslim youths as they pelted stones at the police personnel for stopping them from congregating amidst the looming threat of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

In a similar incident, in UP’s Aligarh, a Muslim mob surrounded and pelted stones on when police tried to stop them to offer namaz in a group in a mosque. Around 25 to 30 people had arrived at the mosque in the Sarai Rahman area to offer prayers defying the nationwide lockdown. The Uttar Pradesh police have also registered an FIR against 25 people involved in the mob attack on UP Police during the nationwide lockdown.

West Bengal: Hundreds of people gather in a mosque in Murshidabad for Friday prayers defying lockdown orders

