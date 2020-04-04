Saturday, April 4, 2020
Aligarh: Three arrested, including a Maulvi, for stone pelting, attacking police when asked to disperse from Mosque amidst Coronavirus lockdown

The attack on police personnel in Aligarh was one of the many attacks across the country, especially by the Muslim mobs, that has been unleashed against the frontline workers who have put their lives at stake to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Mob attacks by Muslims in Aligarh
Three persons including a Muslim cleric (Maulvi) of a Mosque have been arrested in connection with attack on police personnel in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday which included stone pelting by the mob. The Uttar Pradesh police have also registered an FIR against 25 people involved in the mob attack on UP Police during the nationwide lockdown.

On Thursday, a Muslim mob had surrounded the police and indulged stone pelting at them in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh after the police asked them not to offer group namaz in a mosque. Around 25 to 30 people had arrived at the mosque in Sarai Rahman area to offer prayers defying the nationwide lockdown. The mosque comes under Sarai Rahman area in Bannadevi police station area of the city.

The police soon reached the spot and had appealed to the group not to assemble outside and instead offer Namaz at their respective homes citing lockdown. However, the mob did not heed to the advice and pelted stones at them. Two police personnel were injured in the incident.

Read: Aligarh: Stone pelted on police by mob gathered at mosque for asking them to follow lockdown and not offer Namaz together

On Friday, a large gathering of Muslims in Karnataka’s Hubbali district had attacked police officials when they tried to stop them from offering namaaz en masse amidst the nationwide lockdown to blunt the spread of coronavirus. Four police officials, including one woman constable, were injured by Muslim youths as they pelted stones at the police personnel for stopping them from congregating amidst the looming threat of COVID-19.

In Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim mob who had gathered to offer mass prayer (Namaz) at Jama Masjid, pelted stones at the police personnel who went there to prevent them from doing so amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this week, a sub-Inspector and a constable of Uttar Pradesh Police were seriously injured when a police team trying to enforce the ongoing lockdown was attacked by a group of villagers in Muzaffarnagar.

The police team was on patrol in Morna village when they saw locals gathered outside in groups. When they were asked to follow the prohibitory orders, they began pelting stones at the police and some of them even attacked the cops with iron rods, said police personnel. Two policemen were injured during the attack.

Read: Uttar Pradesh: Muslim mob gathered at Kannauj’s Jama Masjid to offer Namaz defying lockdown pelt stones, injure police personnel

Six Muslims associated with controversial Tablighi Jamaat had indulged in the deplorable act of walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses during their quarantine at MMG District Hospital in the city. An FIR has also been registered against these people for misbehaving with nurses and hospital staff.

In a similar incident, a Muslim mob had not only assembled at a local mosque in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh but also attacked the policemen for asking to avoid mass prayers (namaz) in the view of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Indore, a medical team was attacked by a mob in Tatpatti Bakhal for visiting the locality to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms. Yesterday in Bengaluru, a nurse and ASHA workers were also attacked by the residents of Sadiq layout for trying to collect health details and trace symptomatic persons.

Following such heinous attacks on police personnel and healthcare workers, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel anywhere in the state during the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.

Aligarh: Three arrested, including a Maulvi, for stone pelting, attacking police when asked to disperse from Mosque amidst Coronavirus lockdown

Many had arrived at the mosque in Aligarh for Namaz defying Coronavirus lockdown and indulged in stone pelting when asked to disperse
India has managed to flatten the Coronavirus curve despite Tablighi Jamaat cases: Here are the facts and charts

Over 95% of the coronavirus cases reported over the last two days in India have been found to have links with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi
A day after testing positive for Coronavirus, pregnant wife of AIIMS doctor delivers a healthy baby

The woman is the wife of a senior doctor at AIIMS, Delhi, and he was also tested positive for Wuhan Coronavirus.
Mumbai: Dharavi man who died of Coronavirus hosted 10 Tablighi Jamaat members

Mumbai Police probe into the death of a 56-year old man in Dharavi, who died of Coronavirus on April 1, has revealed that he had hosted 10 Tablighi Jamaat members
India Today's Rahul Kanwal deletes infographic on Tablighi Jamaat: A saga of 'being apologetic about Islamism' and wildly incorrect data

The infographic prepared by India Today Data Intelligence Unit had of a skullcap, a mask, and two pie diagrams making up a face
Coronavirus Outbreak: Funding of Islamist organisation Tablighi Jamaat under the scanner of investigative agencies

With the Delhi centre of Tablighi Jamaat emerging as the newest hotspot of coronavirus outbreak in the country, investigative agencies have started probing the funding received
"May Allah send a virus that kills 50 crores Indians": Bengal Maulvi roared from the stage, video goes viral

May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India, the Maulvi said to an applauding crowd
Did you know that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund has always had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis
FIR after video of fruit vendor Sheru Miyan licking fruits goes viral, daughter says 'he did so because of his habit of 'counting currency...

The police registered the FIR against the fruit vendor on the basis of a complaint lodged by a youth named Bodhraj Tipta
Ummah above gender: The Wire journalist refuses to believe nurses' complaint about Tablighi Jamaatis harassing them

The Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani has declared Tablighi Jamaatis innocent and indulges in Muslim victim-mongering, accusing nurses of lying
