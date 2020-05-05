A police officer in the western US of Utah was shocked to see a young boy aged five driving a car after he had asked the driver to stop. The car was being driven unevenly and the police officer didn’t see the head of the driver above the seat’s headrest so he thought it must be an impaired driver who is in need of a medical emergency.

The juvenile revealed that he left home after an argument with his mom after she refused to buy him a Lamborghini car. He left home with three dollars, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

The department further added that the boy took the car key from his home so that he could drive to California to buy a luxury sports car for himself.

Officer was stunned after seeing the minor driving

The police officer Rick Morgan pulled over the boy. Initially, he thought that the driver of the SUV is impaired and in need of a medical emergency. But he was shocked to see a minor driving this way. He didn’t expect what he found when he approached the car.

Morgan said, “I was pretty clear when the window came down that it was young, very underage driver that was behind the wheel. He was sitting on the front edge of the seat so that he could reach the brake pedal to keep the car stopped while I was standing there.” Morgan thought that the bit was 8 to 9 years old, but the boy said that he is 5. Later the family of the boy also confirmed that his age is five years only.

The boy said the trooper said that her sister live in California and he was trying to go to her house there. Morgan also said he was amazed that when the boy heard the siren he actually pulled over the car and stopped.

Video released by the department

In the dash cam video released by the Utah Highway Patrol, the SUV the boy is driving is seen weaving across the freeway as cars and semi-trucks drive past. The Child pulls over to the shoulder of the road after the police officer blows siren.

They tweeted that when his mother refused to buy him a Lamborghini, he decided he will take the car and go to California to buy the car himself. But the department noted that he might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had 3 dollars in his wallet. Price of different models of Lamborghini ranges from more than $200,000 to more than $3 million in the United States.

The police department reached his parents who were said to be at work and left him in the care of his sibling.

The family said that the boy had not driven before, and this was the first time he did that. Lt. Nick Street, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said that it was “very shocking that a child, age 5, would know how to drive, get on the freeway and go the right direction to California to his destination.”

No one was hurt neither any property was damaged but still, his parents can face the charges, said the Highway lieutenant Nick Street.

As of Tuesday, no charges have been filed in the case, Lieutenant Street said.“The case is in the screening process,” he said, adding that the Weber County Attorney’s Office may file charges or give the case to a lesser court in Ogden.