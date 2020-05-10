Sunday, May 10, 2020
After India telecasts Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK regions in weather update Pakistan tries to act smart, ends up with self goal

The country's national radio broadcaster - Radio Pakistan - put out tweets on Sunday with maximum and minimum temperatures in various places like Jammu, Pulwama, Ladakh etc

OpIndia Staff

7

After Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Doordarshan started to include the Gilgit-Baltistan region and Muzaffarabad in their weather forecasts, Pakistan attempted to respond to India by putting out tweets reporting the weather reports of various places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The country’s national radio broadcaster – Radio Pakistan – put out tweets on Sunday with maximum and minimum temperatures in various places like Jammu, Pulwama, Ladakh etc. However, in an attempt to mimic India, the low-IQ Pakistanis goofed up, giving yet another opportunity to netizens to troll the Pakistani authorities.

In a tweet, Radio Pakistan posted weather report of Ladakh and quoted, “In Ladakh, maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minimum temperature is -1 degree centigrade”.

Social media users were quick to point out the mix-up of the words ‘maximum’ and ‘minimum’ by Radio Pakistan’s Twitter handle. Twitter users soon pointed out that -4 degree centigrade was actually lower than -1 degree centigrade and cannot be the ‘maximum’ temperature.

One user pointed that the people in Pakistan did not know the difference between the maximum and minimum.

Another user advised Pakistan to follow India correctly, even if they intended to follow the country blindly.

IMD includes Gilgit, Baltistan in its weather forecasts

Claiming the rights of the Indian state over the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), the official website of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier started including the Gilgit-Baltistan region in its weather forecasts. The IMD had announced weather forecasts for Gilgit-Baltistan in the North-west subdivision.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasted weather conditions in towns such as Muzaffarabad, Skardu, Nilam regions located in Gilgit-Baltistan. This is the first time when IMD has started predicting the weather for these areas under the north-west subdivision. The first such weather forecast for Gilgit was uploaded on May 6.

After that, Indian national broadcaster Doordarshan had also started including Gilgit-Baltistan and regions of Pakistan occupied Kashmir in its daily weather forecast report.

MEA asks Pakistan to immediately vacate the illegal occupations in POK

India had registered a strong protest against Pakistan’s Supreme Court’s order on the ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’ area which is under illegal occupation of Pakistan. Prior to that, the Supreme court of Pakistan had permitted elections in the regions of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that it was clearly conveyed that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession. 

