Madhya Pradesh: Cop fined ₹5000 after he pulls off an ‘Ajay Devgn’ stunt on two moving cars in a viral video

Standing on two moving vehicles is one of the most well-known stunts performed by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn

On Monday, a police sub-inspector, Manoj Yadav, a sub-inspector in Narsinghgarh post in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, was reportedly fined ₹5,000 after he pulled off a ‘Ajay Devgn’ stunt in a viral video.

The cop can be seen standing on over two moving cars, similar to the stunt popularised by Ajay Devgan in his movies. The sub-inspector can be spotted in his shades and police uniform and has voluntarily recorded the stunt video. On looking closely, one can see that the Honda Amaze cars are devoid of any registration number. Besides, he can be seen cheering and gleefully waving at the camera. He had placed newspapers on the roof of the cars to put his feet, probably not to scratch the cars, which indicates that they are brand new cars. The signature tune of the Devgn starter movie Singham has been used as the background music of the video.

Manoj Yadav has been warned by the Superintendent of Police (Damoh), Anil Sharma, from repeating such stunts in the future as it can send a wrong message to the youngsters. Besides, a fine of ₹5000 was levied against the cop, following the directions of the Inspector General (Sagar Range) Anil Sharma.

Standing on two moving vehicles is one of the most well-known stunts performed by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. He had first done the stunt in his debut film Phool Aur Kante released in 1991, where he had not only stood on two moving motorcycles but also had done leg split on the parallelly moving bikes. In the movies of the Golmal series, he had stood on two moving cars, and in the movie Son of Sardar, he had repeated the stunt on two running horses.

In 2013, Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme had performed the stunt on two moving Volvo trucks, as a promotional film known as the “Epic Split” for the automobile giant.

