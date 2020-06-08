GoAir has revoked termination of Trainee First Officer Asif Khan and put him on suspension pending inquiry after he claimed that it was not him but an impersonator who had made the offensive comments on Hindu gods and goddesses on social media. Khan, the GoAir employee, took to Facebook to say that he has been getting threats and abuses because of mistaken identity and he has already lodged a police complaint regarding the same.

On 5th June, Khan took to Facebook to present his side of the story and allege that an imposter who was his namesake had made the offensive comments and since his Twitter bio claimed he was a GoAir employee, Khan got terminated by mistake.

Dear All,It's been hell for me and my family since yesterday.I have been getting death threats, abusive hate… Posted by Asif Khan on Friday, June 5, 2020

“I would like to again clarify that the comments made by the impostor is his views and not mine or my company GoAir. My only request is to please investigate this matter fairly and swiftly because this whole matter has put a huge stress on me and my family especially my dad who is very ill at this moment,” he posted on Facebook.

Derogatory comments by one Asif Khan

A person with Twitter handle ‘Asif Khan’ who claimed to be GoAir airline cabin crew member had made multiple derogatory comments on Hindu gods and goddesses and India.

Abusive comments by ‘Asif Khan’ on Twitter

After the abusive tweets went viral, netizens trended ‘boycottgoair’ on Twitter.

GoAir terminates Asif Khan

After screenshots of the abusive comments made by Asif Khan went viral on social media, Go Air announced that it was verifying whether Asif Khan is associated with their airline. It said that it has a zero tolerance policy and all its employees have to abide by their employment rules which includes behaviour on social media and terminated his employment contract.

However, in light of new information, his termination is revoked and he is suspended pending investigation.