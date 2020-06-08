Monday, June 8, 2020
Home News Reports GoAir revokes termination of employee after he claims it was not him but an...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

GoAir revokes termination of employee after he claims it was not him but an impersonator who made the offensive comments on Hindu gods

Khan, the GoAir employee, took to Facebook to say that he has been getting threats and abuses because of mistaken identity and he has already lodged a police complaint regarding the same.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
GoAir revokes termination of Trainee First Pilot after he says he was wrongly terminated over mistaken identity
577

GoAir has revoked termination of Trainee First Officer Asif Khan and put him on suspension pending inquiry after he claimed that it was not him but an impersonator who had made the offensive comments on Hindu gods and goddesses on social media. Khan, the GoAir employee, took to Facebook to say that he has been getting threats and abuses because of mistaken identity and he has already lodged a police complaint regarding the same.

On 5th June, Khan took to Facebook to present his side of the story and allege that an imposter who was his namesake had made the offensive comments and since his Twitter bio claimed he was a GoAir employee, Khan got terminated by mistake.

Dear All,It's been hell for me and my family since yesterday.I have been getting death threats, abusive hate…

Posted by Asif Khan on Friday, June 5, 2020

“I would like to again clarify that the comments made by the impostor is his views and not mine or my company GoAir. My only request is to please investigate this matter fairly and swiftly because this whole matter has put a huge stress on me and my family especially my dad who is very ill at this moment,” he posted on Facebook.

Derogatory comments by one Asif Khan

A person with Twitter handle ‘Asif Khan’ who claimed to be GoAir airline cabin crew member had made multiple derogatory comments on Hindu gods and goddesses and India.

Abusive comments by ‘Asif Khan’ on Twitter

After the abusive tweets went viral, netizens trended ‘boycottgoair’ on Twitter.

GoAir terminates Asif Khan

After screenshots of the abusive comments made by Asif Khan went viral on social media, Go Air announced that it was verifying whether Asif Khan is associated with their airline. It said that it has a zero tolerance policy and all its employees have to abide by their employment rules which includes behaviour on social media and terminated his employment contract.

However, in light of new information, his termination is revoked and he is suspended pending investigation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsgoair, goair asif khan

Trending now

News Reports

Shiv Sena bullies Sonu Sood into meeting Uddhav Thackeray after accusing him of stealing limelight from Maha Vikas Aghadi for arranging buses for migrants

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena seems to have bullied Bollywood actor Sonu Sood into meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he won compliments for arranging for buses for migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra amid coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News Reports

GoAir revokes termination of employee after he claims it was not him but an impersonator who made the offensive comments on Hindu gods

OpIndia Staff -
Asif Khan has claimed that it was not him but an impersonator who had made the offensive comments on Hindu gods and goddesses on social media.
Read more

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as earlier requests were denied

Ex-MP and journalist Shahid Siddiqui’s niece dies of coronavirus, had complained of Delhi govt hospital’s carelessness

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Member of Parliament and journalist Shahid Siddiqui's niece passed away within 24 hours of his desperate pleas for intervention by Delhi government on her deteriorating condition.

Netizens accuse Netflix of insulting Hindus and Lord Hanuman by streaming Safdar Rahman’s film ‘Chippa’

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Netflix has been accused of insulting Hindus and Hinduism after one of the recent movies on the platform mocked Hindu God Hanuman.

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police Crime Branch cop found dead under mysterious circumstances, reports say he was investigating Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a Delhi Police Inspector, who was working with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram in the national capital.
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar, arrested for inciting Delhi riots, was the general secretary of the Congress-backed NSUI’s Jamia unit

OpIndia Staff -
The sociology student from Kashmir was an active member in Congress and its student wing NSUI in Jamia till it was dissolved in 2018.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Shiv Sena bullies Sonu Sood into meeting Uddhav Thackeray after accusing him of stealing limelight from Maha Vikas Aghadi for arranging buses for migrants

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena seems to have bullied Bollywood actor Sonu Sood into meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he won compliments for arranging for buses for migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra amid coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News Reports

GoAir revokes termination of employee after he claims it was not him but an impersonator who made the offensive comments on Hindu gods

OpIndia Staff -
Asif Khan has claimed that it was not him but an impersonator who had made the offensive comments on Hindu gods and goddesses on social media.
Read more
News Reports

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as earlier requests were denied
Read more
News Reports

Unlock 2.0: Here are the MHA guidelines for reopening of malls, restaurants and religious places from June 8

OpIndia Staff -
According to MHA guidelines, malls, restaurants, and religious places will reopen from June 8 maintaining social distancing norms
Read more
News Reports

New York City Mayor lifts curfew to ‘restart’ just two days after health experts encourage mass gathering amid Coronavirus pandemic for anti-racism protests

OpIndia Staff -
Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted the curfew in New York City days after USA suffered widespread riots after the death of George Floyd.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-MP and journalist Shahid Siddiqui’s niece dies of coronavirus, had complained of Delhi govt hospital’s carelessness

OpIndia Staff -
Former Member of Parliament and journalist Shahid Siddiqui's niece passed away within 24 hours of his desperate pleas for intervention by Delhi government on her deteriorating condition.
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens accuse Netflix of insulting Hindus and Lord Hanuman by streaming Safdar Rahman’s film ‘Chippa’

OpIndia Staff -
Netflix has been accused of insulting Hindus and Hinduism after one of the recent movies on the platform mocked Hindu God Hanuman.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests PFI member Shahzad for his role in instigating anti-CAA riots in Meerut

OpIndia Staff -
UP police arrest PFI leader Shehzad, and his accomplice Parvez in Meetut for instigating the anti-CAA riot in Meerut on December 20
Read more
News Reports

State govt run and private hospitals in Delhi to be reserved for Delhi residents only, outsiders can go to central govt hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt has decided that the state government-run hospitals private hospitals in Delhi will be reserved for Delhi residents only
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more

Connect with us

230,066FansLike
366,500FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com