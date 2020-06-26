Friday, June 26, 2020
Home News Reports Home Ministry calls out Reuters’ misleading report claiming Army has taken over COVID-19 facilities...
News Reports
Updated:

Home Ministry calls out Reuters’ misleading report claiming Army has taken over COVID-19 facilities in Delhi, says ‘The news is far away from reality’

On June 24, 2020, International news organisation–Reuters published a news claiming Army was called in by the government to take control of COVID-19 facilities in Delhi

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
13

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a clarification with regards to a factually incorrect article published in the International news organisation Reuters which said that the Indian Army took over the control of COVID-19 facilities in Delhi as the number of caseloads surged uncontrollably. Refuting the allegations levelled in the article, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Home Affairs posted a tweet, saying the news is ‘far away from reality’.

The official Twitter account of the Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs, tweeted that Army has not been called in and only medical personnel of Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) had been asked to assist at some medical facilities in the national capital.

The clarification from the Ministry of Home Affairs came on the heels of an article titled-“India calls in army to run facilities in Delhi as cases surge” published on Reuters asserted that the coronavirus situation in India’s capital New Delhi is so dire that the Armed Forces of the country have been summoned to take control of the COVID-19 facilities in the city.

Source: Reuters

The article published in Reuters contended that the COVID-19 cases in the country are precipitously increasing and that the government had called in army to manage new treatment centres with thousands of additional hospital beds in New Delhi.

The article also quoted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to lend credence to their misguided belief that the Armed Forces will assume the total control of COVID-19 facilities in the national capital. “Armed Forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to COVID-19 patients housed in the Railway coaches in Delhi,” the article quoted Home Minister Amit Shah as saying.

Reuters’ unverified claims about Indian Army managing the medical facilities in Delhi was picked up by several Indian and International Media organisations to assert that the Indian capital is so much overwhelmed by the coronavirus caseloads that the control of the medical facilities has been wrenched from the civilian authorities and handed over to the Armed Forces.

Pakistani news daily—Dawn also published the report crediting Reuters that the Indian government has asked the Army to preside over the administration of medical facilities in Delhi.

Source: Dawn

The US News and World Report, another International media organisation which carried the Reuters’ report alleged that the coronavirus situation in Delhi is so grim that Army is being called in to contain the irrepressible rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Source: US News and World Report

Not just International media organisations but Indian organisations also published the report without checking the veracity of the claims made by Reuters. The Essel Group owned India based news organisation— Wion put out a story saying that the Indian Army was called in by the government to run facilities in Delhi as the coronavirus cases saw a spike in the national capital.

Source: The Wion

Coronavirus outbreak in Delhi

The number of COVID-19 cases in India’s capital, New Delhi has risen sharply over the past few weeks as the number of confirmed infections touched the 70,000-mark while 2,365 have reportedly died of the contagion. However, soon after Delhi started reporting a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the driver seat to rollout a synergised strategy to curb the spread of the infection.

Taking charge of the coronavirus situation in Delhi, Shah called an all-party meet and took stock of the situation by visiting the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. The Home Minister took charge of the situation after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government for its abysmal handling of the coronavirus crisis and called the situation in the national capital as scary.

To tackle the increasing surge in the count of coronavirus cases, Amit Shah ordered a makeshift facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur, which is set to be the biggest Covid-19 temporary hospital in India with over 10,000 beds. The medical facility is set to be operational from today. This temporary facility has been handed over to ITBP for operation, but the other health facilities in the city remain under civilian control.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.
Read more

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.

“Somebody had to do it, then why not me”, account of a ‘liquidator of Corona’ participating in Coronavirus screening conducted by RSS and ABVP

Opinions Eshaan Ganpule -
ABVP leader narrates his experience as 'liquidator of Corona' in conducting Coronavirus screening organised by RSS and ABVP

Free Tibet would mean richer, safer India: How Chinese occupation of Tibet has impacted India’s safety and has cost billions of dollars every year

Opinions Tsewang Rigzin -
"Beijing got what it wanted: the omission of Demchok pass in the Treaty, (leaving the door of Aksai Chin open), the removal of the last Indian representatives and jawans from Tibet, the surrender of Indian telegraphic lines and guest houses, but first and foremost, the Indian stamp of approval on their occupation of Tibet,"

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation took well over Rs 1 crore from Govt of China in 3 years, launched ‘project’ endorsing FTA

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
From the year 2005 to the year 208 at least, Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was involved in taking money from the Government of China

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Home Ministry calls out Reuters’ misleading report claiming Army has taken over COVID-19 facilities in Delhi, says ‘The news is far away from reality’

OpIndia Staff -
While one temporary Coronavirus hospital has been handed over to ITBP, Reuters claims all Delhi Coronavirus hospitals given to army
Read more
News Reports

“Deliberate attempts to cause misunderstanding between Bhutan and Assam”: Bhutan Govt denies claims that it has stopped irrigation water to Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Bhutan govt has clarified that due to Coronavirus, Assam farmers were not allowed to enter the country to repaid traditional irrigation channels
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more
News Reports

T- Series director Divya Khosla dismisses allegations by Sonu Nigam, accuses him of encouraging extortion and blackmail

OpIndia Staff -
Divya Khosla claimed that Sonu Nigam used to sing for ₹5 in Delhi's Ramlila when he was spotted by T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar
Read more
News Reports

Australian Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane raided by security agencies for his links with China, suspended from the party

OpIndia Staff -
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and Australian Federal Police (AFP) confirmed that raids has been conducted at the residence of the Labor MP. "This activity does not relate to any specific threat to the community," ASIO said.
Read more
News Reports

Mangaluru: BJP corporator Manohar Shetty enters a manhole to clean it himself, images go viral

OpIndia Staff -
When local sanitation workers and city corporation vehicle operator refused to do the job, citing dangers, the BJP MP reportedly entered the manhole himself to have it cleaned.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.
Read more
News Reports

‘She can gift the PM her bangles and a lot of other things’: Congress MLA’s offensive, misogynist remarks against Smriti Irani

OpIndia Staff -
Shashank Bhargava reportedly made the comment during a cycle rally organised by the Congress, against the fuel price hike.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more

Connect with us

232,809FansLike
389,144FollowersFollow
257,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com