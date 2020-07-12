Sunday, July 12, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump spotted wearing a mask for the first time after...
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump spotted wearing a mask for the first time after refusing to do so in the past

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Donald Trump makes first public appearance with a face covering
US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: The Independent)
2

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump was reportedly seen wearing a mask for the first time during the Coronavirus pandemic. He had gone to a military medical facility, Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, to meet doctors, healthcare workers, and wounded soldiers. His navy blue mask carried a presidential seal that was embossed in gold.

Earlier, Trump refrained from wearing a mask while making public appearances. Unlike other world leaders, he refused to ask fellow Americans to wear a mask in public. As per reports, his aides have asked him to wear masks on multiple occasions. His critics are however of the view that his refusal to wear a face-covering in public exhibited a lack of leadership.

Justifying his decision to wear a mask during his visit to the medical facility, he said, “I think when you are in a hospital, especially in that particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask.” Despite confirmed cases of Coronavirus and fatalities, Donald Trump has been vocal about reopening educational institutions and resuming business activities.

Donald Trump changes his stance on ‘masks’

The US President had made contradictory statements with respect to face coverings. Reportedly, he had earlier mocked Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden for wearing a mask in public. While leaving the White House, he stated that he was never against masks but that there was an appropriate time and place for wearing one. Last week, he said that he liked how he looked in a mask and compared himself with Lone Ranger who fought the outlaws in American Old West. The character also had a native American friend named Tonto.

He had also mocked people who would touch their faces after taking off their masks. “They put their finger on the mask, and they take them off, and then they start touching their eyes and touching their nose and their mouth. And then they don’t know how they caught it,” Donald Trump was quoted as saying. Earlier when the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended face coverings in public, he said, “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it. Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens – I just don’t see it.” In June this year, he told the Wall Street Journal that protestors might wear masks to indicate their disapproval of him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala Gold smuggling case accused arrested in Bengaluru, opposition parties accuse Pinarayi Vijayan govt of facilitating the escape

OpIndia Staff -
Two key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair arrested from Bengaluru by NIA
Read more
Opinions

Aakar Patel abuses Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar – reasons go beyond hatred for Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The 'Woke' secular-liberal camp of current times is defined by its elitist arrogance and crass snobbery. 'Human rights activist' Aakar Patel is one such specimen.
Read more

The Caravan’s ‘health journalist’ is upset that BMC sanitised the Bachchans’ residence after Amitabh and Abhishek test positive for coronavirus

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Health journalist Vidya Krishnan shows ignorance of health protocol for Coronavirus, objects to sanitisation of COVID-19 patient

Sachin Pilot quitting Congress? Kapil Sibal ‘worried’ for Congress, tweets about ‘horses leaving stables’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Political crisis in Rajasthan seems have deepened as senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to express his concern for the grand old party.

Jharkhand: Controversy erupts after LKG and UKG students made to memorise Pakistan and Bangladesh national anthem

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Students of a school in Jharkhand asked to memorise Pakistan and Bangladesh anthem in WhatsApp class

After shielding China, WHO chief now congratulates Maharashtra for ‘containing’ coronavirus amid exponentially rising cases

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been under fire over allegations of covering up the pandemic while 'siding with' the Chinese govt.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more
Entertainment

Sony Liv criticised for ‘spine chilling’ promotional of its thriller Undekhi after people receive calls from a man whose life is ‘under threat’

OpIndia Staff -
Sony Liv was criticised for the promotional of its web series Undekhi that released on Friday.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Maaro, Kafiro ko Maaro’: From creating fake alibi to mobilising thousands of Muslims against Hindus, read what Tahir Hussain did in his own words

Nupur J Sharma -
Disclosure Statement in the chargesheet which was narrated and signed by Tahir Hussain in his own words, reveal a sinister design during Delhi riots
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump spotted wearing a mask for the first time after refusing to do so in the past

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump seen wearing a mask for the first time during the Coronavirus pandemic during his visit to a military medical facility
Read more
News Reports

After converting Hagia Sophia to mosque, Turkish President Erdogan vows to liberate Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem

OpIndia Staff -
Turkey hints at 'liberation of al-Aqsa' in Jerusalem, connects it to re-conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Read more
News Reports

UNSC Sanctions Committee approves restoration of bank accounts of Hafiz Saeed and other LeT terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
Besides Hafiz Saeed, the bank accounts of Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, Haji M Ashraf, and Yahya Mujahid have been restored.
Read more
News Reports

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19, Bachchan residence declared containment zone

OpIndia Staff -
After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19
Read more
News Reports

Kerala Gold smuggling case accused arrested in Bengaluru, opposition parties accuse Pinarayi Vijayan govt of facilitating the escape

OpIndia Staff -
Two key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair arrested from Bengaluru by NIA
Read more
Opinions

Aakar Patel abuses Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar – reasons go beyond hatred for Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The 'Woke' secular-liberal camp of current times is defined by its elitist arrogance and crass snobbery. 'Human rights activist' Aakar Patel is one such specimen.
Read more
News Reports

18 personnel at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai test positive for Coronavirus, Governor under self-isolation

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in self-isolation after,18 personnel at Raj Bhavan tested positive for Coronavirus
Read more
Editor's picks

The Caravan’s ‘health journalist’ is upset that BMC sanitised the Bachchans’ residence after Amitabh and Abhishek test positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Health journalist Vidya Krishnan shows ignorance of health protocol for Coronavirus, objects to sanitisation of COVID-19 patient
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot quitting Congress? Kapil Sibal ‘worried’ for Congress, tweets about ‘horses leaving stables’

OpIndia Staff -
Political crisis in Rajasthan seems have deepened as senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to express his concern for the grand old party.
Read more
News Reports

Mother, niece, and sister-in-law of actor Anupam Kher diagnosed with Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Anupam Kher took to Twitter to inform that his mother Dulari has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus
Read more

Connect with us

235,731FansLike
404,573FollowersFollow
273,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com