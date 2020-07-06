IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal on Monday said that three police officers have been suspended after their suspicious activities linked to Vikas Dubey surfaced. According to a report published in TOI, the investigators are analyzing call records of around 115 police personnel. They have found that three of them could be on the payroll of gangster Vikas Dubey. The investigators think that these three could be the moles who informed Dubey about police movement.

Today, 3 police officers have been suspended after their suspicious activities linked to Vikas Dubey surfaced. 25 teams of 40 police stations have been formed to carry out searches to arrest people involved & very soon we will arrest all: Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal pic.twitter.com/GhVl2sZ31f — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2020

IG Agarwal said that the probe is still underway. The three personnel who got suspended are sub-inspectors Krishna Kumar Sharma and Kunwarpal and a police constable Rajeev. All three were deployed in Chaubeypur police station. The station in-charge of the same police station, Vinay Tiwari, fled from the encounter scene on Friday night. He was suspended on Saturday. Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P said that preliminary inquiry had been initiated against all three policemen.

The story of sabotage

On Friday night (3rd June), three teams of UP police comprising 30 police personnel went to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey. It is alleged that someone from Choubeypur Police station informed Dubey about the police movement. Dubey, along with his 50-60 goons, took the position in his house. The moment police personnel reached his house, they opened fire at them.

Taking advantage of the altitude and dark surroundings, they managed to kill eight police officers. As per the witness, no one from Choubeypur police station fired any shot. The station in-charge, Tiwari, fled from the scene. In the aftermath of the incident, the administration has demolished Kanpur house of Dubey. Twenty-five teams are aggressively searching for Dubey since the attack happened.

If their involvement is proved during the inquiry, an FIR will be lodged against them, and they will face further action, said SSP Kumar.