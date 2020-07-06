Monday, July 6, 2020
Home News Reports Kanpur encounter: Three cops suspended on suspicion of connection with Vikas Dubey, 115 police...
News Reports
Updated:

Kanpur encounter: Three cops suspended on suspicion of connection with Vikas Dubey, 115 police personnel under scanner

On Friday night (3rd June), three teams of UP police comprising 30 police personnel went to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey. It is alleged that someone from Choubeypur Police station informed Dubey about the police movement.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Three officers suspended in suspicion of tipping Vikas Dubey
Investigators suspended three police officers over suspicion of helping gangster Dubey
0

IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal on Monday said that three police officers have been suspended after their suspicious activities linked to Vikas Dubey surfaced. According to a report published in TOI, the investigators are analyzing call records of around 115 police personnel. They have found that three of them could be on the payroll of gangster Vikas Dubey. The investigators think that these three could be the moles who informed Dubey about police movement.

IG Agarwal said that the probe is still underway. The three personnel who got suspended are sub-inspectors Krishna Kumar Sharma and Kunwarpal and a police constable Rajeev. All three were deployed in Chaubeypur police station. The station in-charge of the same police station, Vinay Tiwari, fled from the encounter scene on Friday night. He was suspended on Saturday. Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P said that preliminary inquiry had been initiated against all three policemen.

The story of sabotage

On Friday night (3rd June), three teams of UP police comprising 30 police personnel went to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey. It is alleged that someone from Choubeypur Police station informed Dubey about the police movement. Dubey, along with his 50-60 goons, took the position in his house. The moment police personnel reached his house, they opened fire at them.

Taking advantage of the altitude and dark surroundings, they managed to kill eight police officers. As per the witness, no one from Choubeypur police station fired any shot. The station in-charge, Tiwari, fled from the scene. In the aftermath of the incident, the administration has demolished Kanpur house of Dubey. Twenty-five teams are aggressively searching for Dubey since the attack happened.

If their involvement is proved during the inquiry, an FIR will be lodged against them, and they will face further action, said SSP Kumar.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termskanpur encounter, vikas dubey, vikas dubey arrested, vikas dubey updates

Trending now

News Reports

Jamia violence: Supreme Court orders petitioners to remove objectionable content against Home Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
The petitions against the Home Ministry alleged that the 'orders' to beat up Jamia students came from top.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

China’s Inner Mongolia reports suspected cases of bubonic plague: Here is all you need to know about ‘Black Death’ plague

Jinit Jain -
Authorities in China in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have called for a Level III alarm after cases of 'Black Death' plague, or Bubonic plague, emerged from the region
Read more

“Jahaan hue balidaan Mookherjee, wo Kashmir hamara hai”: Remembering Dr S P Mookherjee on first birth anniversary after abrogation of Article 370

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Today is July 6, the birth anniversary of Dr S P Mookherjee, the first one sine this dream was fulfilled. And it is extremely special.

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to claim Nehru’s Himalayan Blunder is a ‘narrative’. Here is how Nehru failed against China

Media OpIndia Staff -
Speaking on the current situation in Ladakh over the faceoff with China, Sardesai claimed that the ghost of Nehru still haunts the BJP.

Galwan Valley: Buffer zone established at clash location, Indian, Chinese forces remove temporary structures, reports suggest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On June 15, around 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action when Chinese troops had attacked them with stones, batons and barbed wires.

They removed the hoardings themselves: Lucknow Police confirms after PETA India claims no Maulana took an offence on anti-goat slaughter poster

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police confirmed that contrary to their claims, PETA has removed the hoardings itself.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
News Reports

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Shahid Afridi makes another controversial statement, says Indian cricket team used to ask forgiveness from Pakistan team after getting badly defeated

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Afridi has claimed that Indian Cricket Team used to ask for forgiveness during India-Pakistan matches
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Three cops suspended on suspicion of connection with Vikas Dubey, 115 police personnel under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police investigating whether any moles in the department who might have tipped off Vikas Dubey, the gangster, that led to gruesome killing of 8 police personnel last week.
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey operated like a Maoist, had hidden arms and explosives inside bunker and walls of his house: UP Police

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey reportedly employed goons armed with AK-47. The police confirmed that the gangster had fired hundreds of rounds on the raiding police team during the ambush that killed 8 policemen on Thursday night.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia violence: Supreme Court orders petitioners to remove objectionable content against Home Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
The petitions against the Home Ministry alleged that the 'orders' to beat up Jamia students came from top.
Read more
News Reports

Disengagement reported from LAC’s Galwan and Pangong Tso after talks between NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister, China confirms

OpIndia Staff -
After Galwan Valley, China has also been pulling back from Finger 4 Pangong, the 1st such pullback from the area since May 10.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

China’s Inner Mongolia reports suspected cases of bubonic plague: Here is all you need to know about ‘Black Death’ plague

Jinit Jain -
Authorities in China in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have called for a Level III alarm after cases of 'Black Death' plague, or Bubonic plague, emerged from the region
Read more
Politics

“Jahaan hue balidaan Mookherjee, wo Kashmir hamara hai”: Remembering Dr S P Mookherjee on first birth anniversary after abrogation of Article 370

Abhishek Banerjee -
Today is July 6, the birth anniversary of Dr S P Mookherjee, the first one sine this dream was fulfilled. And it is extremely special.
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to claim Nehru’s Himalayan Blunder is a ‘narrative’. Here is how Nehru failed against China

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking on the current situation in Ladakh over the faceoff with China, Sardesai claimed that the ghost of Nehru still haunts the BJP.
Read more
Social Media

‘Romantic Rape’: Read how an Odia TV channel was caught promoting a talk show that was ‘romanticizing’ rape

OpIndia Staff -
Further in the clip, the male actor tries to explain to the female actor that a rape scene cannot be romantic and he always wanted to be a 'hero', not a villain. To which the female actor replies, "so you wanted to do a romantic rape scene, not a usual rape scene like the villains do".
Read more
News Reports

Galwan Valley: Buffer zone established at clash location, Indian, Chinese forces remove temporary structures, reports suggest

OpIndia Staff -
On June 15, around 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action when Chinese troops had attacked them with stones, batons and barbed wires.
Read more
Editor's picks

They removed the hoardings themselves: Lucknow Police confirms after PETA India claims no Maulana took an offence on anti-goat slaughter poster

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police confirmed that contrary to their claims, PETA has removed the hoardings itself.
Read more

Connect with us

234,906FansLike
399,183FollowersFollow
270,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com