Friday, July 24, 2020
Home News Reports Meet Latoya Ferns-Advani: Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson who wants ISIS ‘fighters’ legitimised by ‘giving’...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Meet Latoya Ferns-Advani: Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson who wants ISIS ‘fighters’ legitimised by ‘giving’ them a state

Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson is a Mani Shankar Aiyar protege. How delightful!

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Latoya Ferns-Advani is the new Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson (image: @latoyaferns on Twitter)
1

On July 11, Congress selected one Latoya Ferns-Advani as Maharashtra Youth Congress’ Spokesperson and Media Coordinator.

Latoya Ferns-Advani, who likes to write columns in Pakistani publication like Daily Times believes that the terror organisation ISIS should be legitimised by giving the ‘fighters’ their own state. In an article on the Pakistani publication’s website, Ferns-Advani writes that by not identifying the ISIS as a ‘state’ we are not able to distinguish between ‘combatants’ and civilians. Latoya not only waters down ISIS terrorists as ‘combatants’ but also as ‘fighters’. She says that “ISIS fighters” not having to wear “identifiable fatigues” gives them the benefit of stealth and surprise attack. “Nevertheless, armed forces are still permitted to neutralise ISIS fighters as civilians directly participating in hostilities. Statehood for ISIS would aid counterinsurgency by obligating fighters to make themselves identifiable,” she argues.

Further, Latoya wants to ‘purge’ the word ‘terrorist’ which is used to describe, well, terrorists. She claims that the ISIS is “embodiment of the US’s haphazard democracy promotion and hurried exit strategy”. In reality, ISIS promotes religious violence, and regards Muslims who do not agree with its interpretations as infidels or apostates. As per Australian National Security website, since its formation, the ISIS has focussed on capturing and consolidating its control over areas of Iraq and Syria by stoking sectarian tensions between, and within, Sunni and Shia; capitalising on Sunni disenfranchisement. Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson wants to legitimise this.

In the same article, Latoya justifies the brutality and barbaric beheadings carried out by ISIS by saying that “state-formation throughout history has been brutal — beheadings in public squares acting as deterrents in the absence of policing.” We checked it twice, the article is not filed under satire. Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson actually wrote all this.

Whitewashing terrorists is not the only thing Latoya Ferns-Advani has done. She regularly likes to speak in the language of terrorists by taking ‘cow piss’ jibes on Hindus.

And thinks “BJP is certifiably insane” for the beef ban. And of course has a desire to go to Pakistan. If on odd days, her heart bleeds for Pakistan, on even days, she calls PM Modi a ‘Pakistani stooge’.

Latoya Ferns-Advani also likes to show solidarity for terror and riot accused.

She also believes that there is no evidence of Ram Mandir being there on the site where Babri mosque once stood.

Well, to be fair to her, as per her LinkedIn profile, she currently works at office of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Latoya Ferns-Advani

Mani Shankar Aiyar, as we know, also has a soft corner for Pakistan. In January this year, he went there to lie about PM Modi and HM Amit Shah. He has frequently hailed Pakistan and shamed India.

Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson is a Mani Shankar Aiyar protege. How delightful!

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termslatoya ferns-advani, latoya ferns

Trending now

News Reports

Meet Latoya Ferns-Advani: Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson who wants ISIS ‘fighters’ legitimised by ‘giving’ them a state

OpIndia Staff -
Latoya Ferns-Advani, who likes to write columns in Pakistani publication like Daily Times believes that the terror organisation ISIS should be legitimised by giving the 'fighters' their own state.
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.
Read more

Body of Hindu saint found hanging from tree in temple premises in UP, locals allege he was murdered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Body of Balayogi Satyendra Anand Saraswati Maharaj found hanging from a tree in Veer Baba temple premises in Sultanpur in UP

Rajdeep Sardesai casts aspersions on Justice Arun Mishra after SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, deletes tweet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Upset over SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Justice Arun Mishra’s connection with PM Modi

PETA’s Eid campaign: Pontificates on every Hindu festival, but still cannot dare to ask Muslims to stop slaughtering animals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Peta India has has claimed that they have written to authorities to stop ‘illegal’ animal transport and slaughter. However, they are yet to run a campaign asking Muslims to stop killing animals in the name of sacrifice.

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more
News Reports

Criticism of Muslim rulers trigger liberals and Islamists, as they come together to attack IAS officer on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.
Read more
Crime

Meerut love jihad case: Disturbing video emerges showing how Shamshad had buried the corpses of the mother-daughter duo in his own house

OpIndia Staff -
Priya and her daughter were missing from 28 March, as revealed by her friend who was earlier in constant contact with her.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai casts aspersions on Justice Arun Mishra after SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
Upset over SC order on Rajasthan political crisis, Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Justice Arun Mishra’s connection with PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Meet Sonu Punjaban: The notorious sex racketeer who brutalised a minor girl by rubbing chilli powder on her private part and forced her into...

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Punjaban and his accomplice were convicted under various sections of the IPC on July 16 and sentenced on July 22
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Meet Latoya Ferns-Advani: Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson who wants ISIS ‘fighters’ legitimised by ‘giving’ them a state

OpIndia Staff -
Latoya Ferns-Advani, who likes to write columns in Pakistani publication like Daily Times believes that the terror organisation ISIS should be legitimised by giving the 'fighters' their own state.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra govt to distribute Rs 1.80 crores to 121 Madarsas in the state for salaries of their teachers

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra government had launched the Dr Zakir Hussain Madarsa Modernisation Scheme to modernise these Islamic religious centres by developing infrastructure and for the appointment of teachers to educate children in modern subjects and grant of scholarships.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension prevails in Sitapur village after a 14-year old minor girl was raped

OpIndia Staff -
Communal tension has prevailed in the Sakran village of Sitapur district after a minor girl was raped by one Khaleel.
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Body of Hindu saint found hanging from tree in temple premises in UP, locals allege he was murdered

OpIndia Staff -
Body of Balayogi Satyendra Anand Saraswati Maharaj found hanging from a tree in Veer Baba temple premises in Sultanpur in UP
Read more
News Reports

Govt of India bans Greta Thunberg ‘inspired’ Fridays For Future website after they spam Environment Minister’s mailbox

OpIndia Staff -
Action has been taken against the websites of 'Let India Breathe' and 'There is No Earth B', along with 'Fridays For Future'.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Sonu Punjaban: The notorious sex racketeer who brutalised a minor girl by rubbing chilli powder on her private part and forced her into...

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Punjaban and his accomplice were convicted under various sections of the IPC on July 16 and sentenced on July 22
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Body of man exhumed for autopsy a month after burial as family alleges murder by wife

OpIndia Staff -
Police exhumed the body of 33-year-old Mohd Nasir one month after the burial following his death on 24th June
Read more
News Reports

Times Now runs news claiming Amitabh Bachchan has recovered from COVID-19, Big B calls it ‘incorrigible lie’

OpIndia Staff -
Amitabh Bachchan stated that the claims made by Times Now are incorrect. He added that it is "irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie".
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says he has not been invited to Ram Mandir Bhumi Pooja yet

OpIndia Staff -
"I have not been invited so far. Lord Rama should bless us and Delhiites," Arvind Kejriwal said about Ram Mandi Bhumi Pooja
Read more

Connect with us

237,308FansLike
413,977FollowersFollow
280,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com