On July 11, Congress selected one Latoya Ferns-Advani as Maharashtra Youth Congress’ Spokesperson and Media Coordinator.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as @IYCMaha Spokesperson and Media Coordinator, President @satyajeettambe ji and GS @brijdutt ji. Here's to increasing young @INCIndia-ns' elasticity of impact and ability to serve India.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/wqP0qF3OdT — Latoya Ferns-Advani (लटाँया) (@LatoyaFerns) July 11, 2020

Latoya Ferns-Advani, who likes to write columns in Pakistani publication like Daily Times believes that the terror organisation ISIS should be legitimised by giving the ‘fighters’ their own state. In an article on the Pakistani publication’s website, Ferns-Advani writes that by not identifying the ISIS as a ‘state’ we are not able to distinguish between ‘combatants’ and civilians. Latoya not only waters down ISIS terrorists as ‘combatants’ but also as ‘fighters’. She says that “ISIS fighters” not having to wear “identifiable fatigues” gives them the benefit of stealth and surprise attack. “Nevertheless, armed forces are still permitted to neutralise ISIS fighters as civilians directly participating in hostilities. Statehood for ISIS would aid counterinsurgency by obligating fighters to make themselves identifiable,” she argues.

Further, Latoya wants to ‘purge’ the word ‘terrorist’ which is used to describe, well, terrorists. She claims that the ISIS is “embodiment of the US’s haphazard democracy promotion and hurried exit strategy”. In reality, ISIS promotes religious violence, and regards Muslims who do not agree with its interpretations as infidels or apostates. As per Australian National Security website, since its formation, the ISIS has focussed on capturing and consolidating its control over areas of Iraq and Syria by stoking sectarian tensions between, and within, Sunni and Shia; capitalising on Sunni disenfranchisement. Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson wants to legitimise this.

In the same article, Latoya justifies the brutality and barbaric beheadings carried out by ISIS by saying that “state-formation throughout history has been brutal — beheadings in public squares acting as deterrents in the absence of policing.” We checked it twice, the article is not filed under satire. Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson actually wrote all this.

Whitewashing terrorists is not the only thing Latoya Ferns-Advani has done. She regularly likes to speak in the language of terrorists by taking ‘cow piss’ jibes on Hindus.

A tokenistic one day #JanataCurfew, besides being pedagogic, is not going to help much. It should have happened a month ago instead of throwing cow piss parties and Yogi calling for large religious gatherings. — Latoya Ferns-Advani (लटाँया) (@LatoyaFerns) March 22, 2020

Omg either stop or get me food-asylum statt 🤤 Dying for a good beef burger after this bs ban. I've found my steak (slathered with a marrow sauce), but that's about it. I'm beginning to think the BJP is certifiably insane for making us give up a good patty for patanjali cow pats. — Latoya Ferns-Advani (लटाँया) (@LatoyaFerns) January 13, 2020

My mother is certainly not a cow. I'm truly sorry if yours is, because I'm going to have to eat her regardless of the #BeefBan. Lol. — Latoya Ferns-Advani (लटाँया) (@LatoyaFerns) March 13, 2015

When my government demands that the best of us go to Pakistan, the Sindhi in me thinks it's a damn good idea. Why don't you fools ease the visa and trade restrictions already? 🇮🇳♥️🇵🇰 — Latoya Ferns-Advani (लटाँया) (@LatoyaFerns) January 9, 2020

In these fascist times, seeking asylum in Pakistan doesn't seem like a bad idea. If I am ever forced to leave my beloved India, I'd choose somewhere which resembles it most, especially when it's home friends I love like @ImamAliUnar & @shehryar_taseer. 🇮🇳♥️🇵🇰 Hate hath no power. — Latoya Ferns-Advani (लटाँया) (@LatoyaFerns) December 11, 2019

Is PM @NarendraModi a stooge of Pakistan's ISI?

Checklist:

He destabilised Kashmir, abolishing A.370 unconstitutionally, causing international outcry.

Destabilised North East with the National Register of Citizens, causing both statelessness & cultural genocide.

Wrecked economy. — Latoya Ferns-Advani (लटाँया) (@LatoyaFerns) September 3, 2019

And thinks “BJP is certifiably insane” for the beef ban.And of course has a desire to go to Pakistan.If on odd days, her heart bleeds for Pakistan, on even days, she calls PM Modi a ‘Pakistani stooge’.

Latoya Ferns-Advani also likes to show solidarity for terror and riot accused.

Khalid Saifi

Sharjeel Imam

Meeran Haider

Safoora Zargar

Asif Tanha

Kafeel Khan

Farhan Zuberi

Mohd Amir

Imran

Anwar

Faheemuddin

Sabir

& 100s of Muslims activists are facing UAPA, sedition, NSA & other charges. The Opposition is speaking about them, to render support & solidarity❤️ https://t.co/wFYAXYsE5i — Latoya Ferns-Advani (लटाँया) (@LatoyaFerns) June 8, 2020

Lord Ram must be ashamed of India. The #BabriMasjid was demolished brick by brick. Today the Supreme Court capitulated to the mob's demands. #RamMandir is being built on desecrated land in the name of the Lord despite no evidence of a Hindu structure below it. This is not justice — Latoya Ferns-Advani (लटाँया) (@LatoyaFerns) November 9, 2019

She also believes that there is no evidence of Ram Mandir being there on the site where Babri mosque once stood.

Well, to be fair to her, as per her LinkedIn profile, she currently works at office of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Latoya Ferns-Advani

Mani Shankar Aiyar, as we know, also has a soft corner for Pakistan. In January this year, he went there to lie about PM Modi and HM Amit Shah. He has frequently hailed Pakistan and shamed India.

Maharashtra Youth Congress spokesperson is a Mani Shankar Aiyar protege. How delightful!