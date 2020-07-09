During a meeting on Sunday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had reportedly shared her wisdom on fighting Coronavirus, after doctors had demanded portable air-conditioners to help them work while wearing PPE (Personal Protective equipment) bodysuits. Suggesting a lack of funds for procuring ACs extensively, she suggested an economical way to deal with the pandemic.

“Ekta jinis mone rakhben, dorja janla khule dila virus ta kintu taratari chole jai (Remember this thing: Opening doors and windows help Coronavirus escape)”, Mamata Banerjee made a bizarre claim at 1:47 minute into the video. She further informed, “Whenever I travel by car, I keep the windows open. I do not have many windows or doors at my home. But, I keep them open as and when possible. The entry of sunlight or outside air into the room helps the virus escape.”

Mamata Banerjee also urged doctors to follow suit and keep doors and windows open. “Assuming that doctors work for 8 hours, the portable air-conditioners will work for 4-5 hours. If possible, open the doors and windows for 1 to 1.5 hours. Do you know why? The virus will go out (of the room). This will be good for them,” she emphasised.

Coronavirus in West Bengal

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the State of West Bengal has reported 7,705 active cases of Coronavirus and 827 deaths till July 9. The outbreak of the pandemic in the State and the subsequent mishandling by the administration has compelled patients and families to do the unthinkable. Earlier, in a shocking incident, a family-based in North Kolkata in West Bengal was compelled to store the dead body of their elderly family member, who later turned out to be Coronavirus positive, in an ice-cream freezer for two days after the doctor refused to issue a death certificate without the COVID-19 test results, urging the family to contact the health department or the police.