Thursday, July 9, 2020
Home News Reports “Opening doors and windows help virus escape”: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shares her...
News Reports
Updated:

“Opening doors and windows help virus escape”: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shares her wisdom on fighting Coronavirus

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the State of West Bengal has reported 7,705 active cases of Coronavirus and 827 deaths till July 9.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Mamata Banerjee
10

During a meeting on Sunday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had reportedly shared her wisdom on fighting Coronavirus, after doctors had demanded portable air-conditioners to help them work while wearing PPE (Personal Protective equipment) bodysuits. Suggesting a lack of funds for procuring ACs extensively, she suggested an economical way to deal with the pandemic.

Ekta jinis mone rakhben, dorja janla khule dila virus ta kintu taratari chole jai (Remember this thing: Opening doors and windows help Coronavirus escape)”, Mamata Banerjee made a bizarre claim at 1:47 minute into the video. She further informed, “Whenever I travel by car, I keep the windows open. I do not have many windows or doors at my home. But, I keep them open as and when possible. The entry of sunlight or outside air into the room helps the virus escape.”

Mamata Banerjee also urged doctors to follow suit and keep doors and windows open. “Assuming that doctors work for 8 hours, the portable air-conditioners will work for 4-5 hours. If possible, open the doors and windows for 1 to 1.5 hours. Do you know why? The virus will go out (of the room). This will be good for them,” she emphasised.

Coronavirus in West Bengal

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the State of West Bengal has reported 7,705 active cases of Coronavirus and 827 deaths till July 9. The outbreak of the pandemic in the State and the subsequent mishandling by the administration has compelled patients and families to do the unthinkable. Earlier, in a shocking incident, a family-based in North Kolkata in West Bengal was compelled to store the dead body of their elderly family member, who later turned out to be Coronavirus positive, in an ice-cream freezer for two days after the doctor refused to issue a death certificate without the COVID-19 test results, urging the family to contact the health department or the police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media

From Vikas Dubey has reached Nepal to he may be encountered ‘because he knows dirty secrets’: Read how conspiracy theorists spun yarns

OpIndia Staff -
As Vikas Dubey was on the run, the journalists kept themselves busy conjuring up various conspiracy theories.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey arrested at police station in Ujjain

OpIndia Staff -
The notorious gangster was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police after he had managed to escape after unleashing terror on the Uttar Pradesh policemen on July 2 late night killing eight policemen including a DSP.
Read more

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.

Uttar Pradesh: Two aides of criminal Vikas Dubey shot dead by the police, 3 killed so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Mishra, an aide of Vikas Dubey, was shot in the leg while trying to escape during his transit to Kanpur. He was admitted in hospital in a critical condition and later succumbed to injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir: Ex-BJP district President Wasim Bari killed by terrorists, father and brother also murdered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former BJP Bandipora President Wasim Bari killed by terrorists who shot at him outside his shop

Turkey govt plans to convert Byzantine cathedral Hagia Sophia into a mosque again. Read about this historical symbol of Muslim-Christian rivalry

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hagia Sophia, originally a Christian cathedral, was converted into a mosque and then into a museum, will be converted to mosque again

Recently Popular

News Reports

Australian surfer Carmen Greentree abducted and raped for 2 months in a houseboat in Kashmir in 2004, pressurised to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Carmen Greentree has penned a book titled "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" narrating her abduction and rape in Kashmir.
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
Social Media

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that virtues like honesty and charity cannot ensure qualifying marks for heaven or Jannah. Only Muslims can go to heaven and non-Muslims will go to hell by default, he says.
Read more
Social Media

Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account suspended, the actress says she is being targeted by ‘liberals and extremists’

OpIndia Staff -
Payal Rohatgi has stated that her efforts to share facts has been projected in a bad light by liberals and extremists who control Twitter.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

“Opening doors and windows help virus escape”: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shares her wisdom on fighting Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to remands of air-conditioners from doctors, Mamata Banerjee advised them to keep doors and windows open
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Video of Muslims destroying fence of 200-year-old Hindu temple goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in Bangladesh claim that fence of 200 year old Shiva temple was destroyed by Muslims, video goes viral
Read more
Media

From Vikas Dubey has reached Nepal to he may be encountered ‘because he knows dirty secrets’: Read how conspiracy theorists spun yarns

OpIndia Staff -
As Vikas Dubey was on the run, the journalists kept themselves busy conjuring up various conspiracy theories.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: ‘Main Vikas Dubey hoon Kanpurwala,’ the gangster announces and gets a resounding Kanpur-style slap by police in return

OpIndia Staff -
Dubey was arrested by Ujjain Police from the Mahakal Temple premises on Thursday.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey arrested at police station in Ujjain

OpIndia Staff -
The notorious gangster was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police after he had managed to escape after unleashing terror on the Uttar Pradesh policemen on July 2 late night killing eight policemen including a DSP.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Two aides of criminal Vikas Dubey shot dead by the police, 3 killed so far

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Mishra, an aide of Vikas Dubey, was shot in the leg while trying to escape during his transit to Kanpur. He was admitted in hospital in a critical condition and later succumbed to injuries.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Social Media

The Print’s columnist expresses glee over the murder of BJP leader Wasim Bari in Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Vij had earlier used similar words to mock the murders of truck drivers and traders in Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep dies at 81

OpIndia Staff -
Jagdeep is father of Bollywood actor Javed Jafri.
Read more

Connect with us

235,230FansLike
401,495FollowersFollow
271,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com