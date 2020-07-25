One Indian national has been arrested in Nepal for an acid attack on a 22-year-old woman of Sitapaila in Kathmandu. Munna Mohammad attacked the woman at the behest of his employer Mohammad Alam, who is a citizen of Nepal. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at kirtipur Hospital in Kathmandu where her condition is believed to be stable.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Mohammad Alam instructed his employee to carry out the attack after the woman did not accept her marriage proposal. “I never thought that Alam was in love with me. For me he is like a brother,” the victim was quoted as saying.

Munna Mohammad insists that he did not know at the time that the bottle contained acid. He said, “The boss had told me to throw it in a certain way. It was a liquor bottle, so I thought it was some alcohol. But, when I felt the heat on my wrist, I learned it was acid.” He stated further, “Then, the boss gave me a ride on his motorbike and took me to his workshop. He has not given me a single penny for this act.”

Both the men have reportedly confessed to their crime. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway. They are currently under the custody of the Metropolitan Police Circle in Kathmandu.