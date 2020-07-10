Friday, July 10, 2020
Updated:

Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi govt for shielding criminals like Vikas Dubey on the very same day that he was killed in an encounter

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday morning after he attempted to escape from police custody while being transported from Ujjain to Kanpur

OpIndia Staff

Hours after UP police killed Vikas Dubey in an encounter, Priyanka Gandhi claims UP government shielded the gangster
Priyanka Gandhi(Source: New Indian Express)
34

While many felt that committing foot-in-mouth gaffes might be an idiosyncrasy exclusive to Rahul Gandhi among the surviving Gandhi family, his elder sister, Priyanka Gandhi, is by no measure behind the former Congress president in making blunderous faux pas.

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi, who is hailed by many servile Congress followers and ‘pliable’ journalists as having an uncanny streak similar to that of Indira Gandhi, chiefly on the virtue of her close resemblance to the former Prime Minister, attempted to mount an attack against the Yogi Adityanath government by making a profoundly paradoxical remark on the raging issue of Vikas Dubey’s encounter.

Hours after gangster Vikas Dubey was eliminated in an encounter with the police in Kanpur while he was trying to escape, the Congress scion accused the government of shielding criminals like Vikas Dubey.

“BJP government has turned Uttar Pradesh into ‘apradh pradesh’. Criminals like #VikasDubey are prospering & being shielded by people in power. Congress demands a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur episode,” said Priyanka Gandhi while launching into a tirade against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Law and order have immensely deteriorated and as a result of which dreaded criminals like Dubey are flourishing in the state. They have huge businesses and political connections,” Gandhi said.

Alleging that Yogi Adityanath government protected and fostered the criminals in the state, the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh claimed that criminals like Vikas Dubey enjoyed state tutelage under the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath.

Gandhi’s absurd allegations that the Yogi Adityanath government is safeguarding criminals like Vikas Dubey came on the heels of the encounter by the UP Police in which the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was gunned down. Dubey, who was being transported from Ujjain to Kanpur had reportedly tried to flee when he was killed in an encounter. At least 4 policemen accompanying Dubey sustained bullet injuries while preventing the gangster from mounting an escape.

Ironically, while asserting that the Yogi Adityanath government is been protecting and harbouring the criminals and gangsters in the state, she also raised questions on the encounter and the motives behind it. She demanded a high-level probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court in the Vikas Dubey case to ascertain the truth.

Many social media users, including prominent personalities from an array of diverse fields, have expressed their incomprehension about the circumstances that led to the encounter of Vikas Dubey, several of them alluding it to be rigged. However, Priyanka Gandhi is, perhaps, the only individual, who has raised aspersions on the encounter as well as accused the government of shielding Vikas Dubey.

On one hand, Priyanka Gandhi alleges that the Yogi Adityanath had actively collaborated with dreaded criminals and gangsters in the state like Vikas Dubey and promoted their rise, on the other hand, she alleges wrongdoing on the part of the state government to eliminate Vikas Dubey. These are two mutually exclusive events and Priyanka Gandhi’s perverse accusations that both the events happened concurrently do not reconcile with reality.

Either the UP government can be accused of being in cahoots with the gangster Vikas Dubey or alleged of staging an encounter to terminate him. When Priyanka Gandhi levels these seemingly contradictory allegations against the Yogi Adityanath government, it not only shows her blithe disregard for the coherence and consistency of an argument but it also reveals her underlying desperation to paint the state government in a bad light.

