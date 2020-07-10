Friday, July 10, 2020
Home Media The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being 'casteist' for not killing Vikas Dubey hours...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyMediaNews Reports
Updated:

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Whether one believes in the principle of neutralising gangsters in encounters or not, whether one believes the UP police's version of events or not, the one thing that has been proven beyond doubt, in this case, is that Yogi Adityanath's fight against crime does not depend on a person's faith or caste. And it certainly won't be affected by what the likes of The Wire want.

Editorial Desk

Also Read

Editorial Deskhttp://www.opindia.com
Editorial team of OpIndia.com
The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being 'casteist' for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster
The Wire logo, CM Yogi Adityanath
11

The notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, 10th of July 2020. According to the police, while he was being transported to Uttar Pradesh, the convoy met with an accident. While police officials lay injured, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch their weapons and escape. In the process of trying to stop him, he was shot and killed.

The encounter of Vikas Dubey invited mixed reactions. While some said that Vikas Dubey had met his fate, rightly so, for brutally killing 8 police officials of the Uttar Pradesh police, others questioned the validity of police taking matters into their own hands, while doubting the credibility of the police’s version of what led to the encounter.

However, only a day before, The Wire was spinning a completely different yarn. An article published in The Wire insinuated that Yogi Adityanath was ‘casteist’ because in his ‘encounter raj’, a ‘Brahmin’ gangster would never be encountered and killed.

Article by The Wire

The Wire article starts with Yogi Adityanath’s legendary statement that criminals will not be spared. He had said that anyone committing a crime would be hammered (‘thoke jayenge’). One recalls how Yogi Adityanath in 2017 had said that criminals in Uttar Pradesh will either be jailed or killed in encounters. The article then goes on to talk about various tough statements made by not just Yogi Adityanath but even police personnel in the state.

It is after a long elaboration on what everyone knew was Yogi Adityanath’s public stance, The Wire started peddling a sinister agenda.

Article by The Wire

At this point, it would almost seem like The Wire cannot decide whether they support the practise of extra-judicial encounters, whether a result of circumstances or otherwise, or whether they consider it a human rights violation. Either way, The Wire insinuates that most people encountered in the state have been low rung, petty criminals and that none of the most wanted criminals have ever been encountered in the state.

The Wire then takes their propaganda further.

Article by The Wire

The Wire makes very clear insinuations here:

  1. The Yogi Adityanath government had no intention of going after Vikas Dubey
  2. The Yogi Adityanath government went only after Muslims and Dalits
  3. The Yogi Adityanath government went after petty criminals, not the ones who were ‘connected’

The entire premise of the article was shattered well before the encounter itself.

The premise of the article is that the Yogi government goes only after Muslims and Dalits, however, if the Yogi government had no intention of nabbing Vikas Dubey, the initial raid itself would not have been set up.

It is pertinent to note here that in all these years, while the Samajwadi Party ruled, Vikas Dubey ran amuck with impunity and no coercive action against him. It was only during the Yogi Adityanath reign that a raid was conducted where an attempt was made to nab Dubey. In the process, 8 policemen were brutally murdered and then, a manhunt was launched as a result of which, Dubey was nabbed in Madhya Pradesh.

Further, after the encounter, the entire narrative of The Wire where it attempted to allege that Yogi Adityanath was ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey in an encounter lies shattered as is.

However, one has to wonder why The Wire would publish such an article in the first place. The Yogi Adityanath government’s intention to inflict the strictest punishment on Vikas Dubey was rather evident from the raid that was carried out. After 8 police officers were killed, it was also a foregone conclusion that the police would not sit idly by after their brethren were slaughtered by the history-sheeter. What could possibly convince an editor to publish an article like the one published by The Wire, perhaps knowing fully well that they might end up severely embarrassed in the coming days?

Presumably and rather evidently, The Wire did not want Vikas Dubey to meet his fate. The narrative against Yogi Adityanath has been one that has been as severe and persistent as the one against PM Modi while he was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Seen as a leader who is not afraid to be politically incorrect and flex his muscles when the thugs take to the street, CM Yogi has repeatedly proven that he couldn’t possibly care less about the media or what it thinks about him, even if he tried.

By publishing this article, The Wire presumably aimed to exert pressure on Yogi Adityanath to ensure that no harm befalls Vikas Dubey. The reason behind this could be multiple. It is entirely possible that The Wire wanted Vikas Dubey, a notorious gangster to be alive, well and free so that their diatribe against Yogi could continue unabated. If Vikas Dubey had managed to escape or stay alive, The Wire would have found another, long-running trope against the saffron-clad Yogi who they love to hate. They would repeat ad-nauseum that Yogi Adityanath was a casteist and bigot who confidently took action against Muslims during the anti-CAA riots but got cold feet when it came to a gangster who was a ‘Brahmin’.

Further, they would have also peddled the theory that Dubey was ‘allowed to escape’ because he knew several secrets about the political class and hence, the UP govt never wanted him in custody in the first place. They would have conveniently forgotten that only a day before, Vikas Dubey’s mother had categorically stated that Dubey was a part of the Samajwadi Party. In fact, his wife too was a part of SP. They had no connections with the BJP directly whatsoever.

This little fact would have been hidden and every attempt would be made to insinuate, slyly, that Vikas Dubey was somehow connected to the BJP.

In essence, by shooting a bullet into Vikas Dubey’s chest, the Yogi Adityanath government seems to have dodged a media bullet that was headed straight for it.

Whether one believes in the principle of neutralising gangsters in encounters or not, whether one believes the UP police’s version of events or not, the one thing that has been proven beyond doubt, in this case, is that Yogi Adityanath’s fight against crime does not depend on a person’s faith or caste. And it certainly won’t be affected by what the likes of The Wire want.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Editorial Deskhttp://www.opindia.com
Editorial team of OpIndia.com

Trending now

Media

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Editorial Desk -
Notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter after he attempts to flee from police custody: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.
Read more

Delhi Riots Chargesheets: Before murdering Ratan Lal, the Islamist mob had held 2 other police constables hostage

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
The chargesheet filed by Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar mentions at least 17 accused.

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Fact-Check Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist

Criminal Vikas Dubey had tortured his school headmaster to death, exhibited criminal behaviour since childhood: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey had tortured his school headmaster Siddheshwar Pandey to death during his childhood

Used cartridges from the rooftop: What was collected from the scene where Ratan Lal was murdered and what it all means

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
During the anti-Hindu Delhi riots, the brutal murder of Ratan Lal was one of the first acts of violence that shook the nation from the 24th of February to the 26th of February

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Social Media

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that virtues like honesty and charity cannot ensure qualifying marks for heaven or Jannah. Only Muslims can go to heaven and non-Muslims will go to hell by default, he says.
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more
Media

From Vikas Dubey has reached Nepal to he may be encountered ‘because he knows dirty secrets’: Read how conspiracy theorists spun yarns

OpIndia Staff -
As Vikas Dubey was on the run, the journalists kept themselves busy conjuring up various conspiracy theories.
Read more

Latest News

Media

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Editorial Desk -
Notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday
Read more
News Reports

Nepal irked over reports of KP Oli’s alleged affair with Chinese ambassador, cable operators ban Indian channels

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the ban is not official and has been brought in by cable operators. Nepal's Nepal’s information minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada, when asked whether the Nepalese government is mulling a ban on Indian channels, had stated that it would be better if Indian media practises self-restraint.
Read more
Fact-Check

India Today journalist Ashraf Wani peddles fake news claiming Kashmiri woman was killed by Army bullets in Pampore

OpIndia Staff -
A lady was caught in the crossfire after some terrorists attacked an Army convoy near a Mosque in Pampore. She was brought to hospital and was discharged soon after first-aid.
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter after he attempts to flee from police custody: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Delhi Riots Chargesheets: Before murdering Ratan Lal, the Islamist mob had held 2 other police constables hostage

Nupur J Sharma -
The chargesheet filed by Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar mentions at least 17 accused.
Read more
News Reports

AAP does it again: Arvind Kejriwal supporters hail him for ‘saving life’ of a Modi voter amid coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
After receiving severe criticism, Arvind Kejriwal supporters have taken it upon themselves to rebuild his lost credibility
Read more
News Reports

Indian and Chinese sides move back at conflict areas along the LAC in Ladakh to create temporary non-patrolling zones

OpIndia Staff -
India and China have completed withdrawal from conflict sites along LAC at Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso lake and other conflict areas
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat shows the way in Atmanirbhar Bharat: Morbi, the ceramic tiles hub of India, now looks to take on China’s toy market

OpIndia Staff -
150 firms in Gujarat's Morbi have joined hands to create local alternatives to products currently being outsourced from China.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Thane hospital gives body of wrong Coronavirus victim to family, after cremation hospital informs that their family member is alive

OpIndia Staff -
After a family cremated body of Cornoavirus victim, hospital informed they their family member is alive & they were given wrong body
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more

Connect with us

235,293FansLike
402,110FollowersFollow
272,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com