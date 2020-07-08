Amidst the LAC standoff with China, Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj has sent a copy of Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’ to the Chinese President Xi Jinping to warn him of the consequences of harbouring an ‘expansionist’ mindset.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Maharaj said, “I am sending a copy of Ramayana to the honourable President of China Xi Jinping. I would request him to read it to draw lessons from the downfall of Ravana, whose intelligence and power was unparalleled but he lost because of his expansionist thinking.”

Expansionist mindset caused Ravana’s downfall, says Satpal Maharaj

The minister further advised the President of China to bear in mind that expansionist attitude results in destruction. “Ravana is said to have ten heads which means he was as intelligent and powerful as 10 men but his end was unfortunate due to his expansionist thinking,” he said.

Maharaj, representing the Chaubattakhal assembly constituency of Pauri Garhwal district, suggested that China should spend its resources to tackle the spread of the coronavirus instead of carrying out imperialistic manoeuvres. He further added that China under the leadership of Xi Jinping has escalated its border disputes not just with India but with other nations such as Japan, Philippines, Russia and many others.

China’s territorial disputes with its neighbours

Drawing a distinction between India and China, Maharaj said that India has not espoused an expansionist policy as it did not annex Bangladesh even after emerging victorious in the 1971 battle. China, on the other hand, had annexed Tibet and is currently embroiled in various territorial disputes with at least half a dozen of its neighbours. Maharaj urged Xi Jinping to read the Ramayana and get wisdom from its lessons.

“The COVID-19 virus which originated in Wuhan of China has spread to almost every corner of the world. I wish he would have helped everybody instead of getting involved in border disputes,” said the BJP leader.