A recent attempt of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to mount an attack against the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh spectacularly boomeranged when scores of Twitter accounts of Uttar Pradesh police stations called out the lies peddled by her.

Ms Gandhi had earlier posted a tweet listing down a raft of alleged criminal incidents that had taken place across Uttar Pradesh in the span of the past two days. Taking a dig at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi said that while UP CM talks about the speed of UP government, the crime meter in the state is running at double its speed. She also alleged that the UP government has been trying to cover up the criminal activities taking place across the state.

यूपी के सीएम सरकार की स्पीड बताते हैं और अपराध का मीटर उससे दोगुनी स्पीड से भागने लगता है।



प्रत्यक्षम् किम् प्रमाणम्



ये यूपी में केवल दो दिनों का अपराध का मीटर है। यूपी सरकार बार-बार अपराध की घटनाओं पर पर्दा डालती है मगर अपराध चिंघाड़ते हुए प्रदेश की सड़कों पर तांडव कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/vaN3J5wG2T — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 25, 2020

While the tweet was meant to show the UP government in a bad light, it failed miserably when several UP Police Twitter accounts responded to Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet, exposing her for the lies purveyed in her tweet. About 14 police stations took cognisance of the incidents of crime mentioned by Priyanka Gandhi in the infographic shared by her and correspondingly responded with the latest development on the incidents that fell under their respective jurisdiction.

UP Police says important to dwell upon the cause and action in the context of crimes that occurred in the state over last 2 days

The Uttar Pradesh Police also took notice of the attempt made by the Congress General Secretary to malign the law and order situation in the state. In response to Ms Gandhi’s tweet, the official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh tweeted that it is equally important to know the cause and action initiated in the criminal cases mentioned by her. The Police also noted that UP is the largest state in the country from the population point of view and about 24 crore of the 135 crore Indians reside in Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi Police

The official Twitter handle of Varanasi replied to Ms Gandhi’s tweet, saying that a complaint has been registered in the relevant case at the Mirzapur Police Station, Chunar. It also mentioned that advance legal proceedings will be done by Mirzapur District Chunar Police Station.

Mirzapur Police

With regard to the criminal incident that happened in Mirzapur and was mentioned in Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet, Mirzapur Police replied that a complaint has been filed at Chunar station under Section 363 UI and the victim has been recovered by the police and sent for medical examination. Further action in the case is being deliberated, police said.

इस संबंध में थाना चुनार पर अभियोग धारा 363 भा0द0वि0 पंजीकृत है, पीडिता पुलिस द्वारा बरामद की जा चुकी है, पीडिता का मेड़िकल परीक्षण कराया जा रहा है, अन्य विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है, विवेचना प्रचलित है। — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) August 25, 2020

Kaushambi Police

Kaushambi Police said that the case pertained to an internal family dispute in which prompt action had been taken. It added that a case has been booked at Manjhanpur police station and 4 accused have been arrested and sent to jail.

जनपद कौशाम्बी के थाना मंझनपुर अंतर्गत आजाद नगर में आपसी पारिवारिक विवाद हुआ था, जिसमें त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए पीड़ित पक्ष की तहरीर पर थाना स्थानीय में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 4 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया। — SP Kaushambi (@kaushambipolice) August 25, 2020

Fatehpur Police

Taking notice of an incident from Fatehpur, the city police issued a rejoinder to Priyanka, saying that a complaint has been registered at Hussainganj police station in Fatehpur district and the suspected accused is being questioned in custody.

जनपद फतेहपुर के थाना हुसैनगंज क्षेत्रान्तर्गत हुई घटना के संबंध में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा चुका है। संदिग्ध आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। — FATEHPUR POLICE (@fatehpurpolice) August 25, 2020

Muzaffarnagar Police

Muzaffarnagar Police also said that a case has been lodged against the accused and efforts are underway to arrest them.

उक्त घटना के सम्बन्ध में थाना कोतवाली नगर पर CN-598/20 US-147.148.149.307.302.504 Ipc बनाम 08 अभियुक्त नामजद के विरुद्ध पंजीकृत किया गया है तथा अभियुक्तों की गिरफ़्तारी के प्रयास जारी है, अभियोग की विवेचना प्रचलित है I — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) August 25, 2020

Prayagraj Police

The Prayagraj Police responded to Priyanka Gandhi with an image that carried a brief summary of the criminal incident that was mentioned in Ms Gandhi’s tweet. The police assured that necessary action is being taken in the matter.

Bijnor Police

Bijnor Police said that the accused in the respective case has been arrested and sent to jail.

इस सम्बन्ध में थाना स्थानीय पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया है । — Bijnor Police (@bijnorpolice) August 25, 2020

Barabanki Police

Barabanki Police also responded to Priyanka Gandhi, apprising her of the development in the case. The police mentioned that a case has been booked and the murdered victim’s real brother has been arrested.

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना मोहम्मदपुरखाला पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त मृतक के सगे भाई को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Barabanki Police (@Barabankipolice) August 25, 2020

Baghpat Police

Providing the latest development of the case, Baghpat Police tweeted stating the incident mentioned in Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet was from Baleni police station area of Baghpat district. It further added that both the victim and the accused are neighbours and are familiar with each other. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail on the basis of the complaint by the victim and expected statutory action is being taken.

उपरोक्त घटना जनपद बागपत के थाना बलेनी क्षेत्र की है। पीड़िता एवं अभियुक्त दोनों पड़ोसी हैं तथा आपस में एक दूसरे से परिचित हैं। पीड़ित पक्ष द्वारा दी गई तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है। अपेक्षित वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) August 25, 2020

Ballia Police

The official Twitter account of Ballia Police responded to Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet with an image containing the details of the case from the Ballia district. It mentioned that 6 of the 10 accused in the case have already been arrested and the search for the remaining 4 is underway.

Unnao Police

Responding on Priyanka Gandhi’s crime meter image, Unnao Police mentioned that the incident pertaining to Unnao from August 23 was actually a case of suicide. The other case from August 24 was of a young boy who was found dead inside an under-construction house. The police informed that investigation is under progress.

Bareilly Police

In the case related to Bareilly, Bareilly Police posted a tweet claiming that a case has been lodged in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old and the murdering father and step-mother have been arrested.

बरेली में 7 साल के मासूम की हत्या शीर्षक के सम्बन्ध में थाना इज़्ज़तनगर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर घटना का अनावरण करते हुए हत्या करने वाले पिता व सौतेली माँ को गिरफ्तार कर वैधानिक कार्यवाही की गयी। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) August 25, 2020

Ghaziabad Police

The Ghaziabad Police also shot a reply on Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet, filling her on about the details of the case that was mentioned in the crime meter shared by her. The police added that the murder was of a man who was convicted and sentenced to jail in 2019. The victim’s family had filed a case against the brother-in-law and others and necessary action is being taken in the case.

मोदीनगर थाना क्षेत्र के तिबड़ा मे अक्षय जिसकी 24/8/20को हत्या हुई वह दीपेंद्र उर्फ दिप्पन की 2019 मे हुई हत्या के मामले मे जेल गया तथा वर्तमान में जमानत पर था। परिजनो ने दीपेंद्र के बहनोई विकास एवं अन्य के विरुद्ध हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया है।विवेचना/वैधानिक कार्रवाई प्रचलित है — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) August 25, 2020

Jaunpur Police

Jaunpur police shared two-days-old press conference by a police official in the relevant case. In the incident, one person from a side and 2 from another other side had died over a land dispute in Ferozepur. 16 people were taken under custody, the police official informed.

Thus, to say that things are not going well for the Congress party would be an understatement. It is not everyday that the lies of a senior leader of the party is busted by 14 different police stations on a single day.