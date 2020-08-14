Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Home Politics 14 UP police stations respond to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to bust her motivated lies:...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

14 UP police stations respond to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to bust her motivated lies: Here is what happened

Priyanka Gandhi said that while UP CM talks about the speed of UP government, the crime meter in the state is running at double its speed. She also alleged that the UP government has been trying to cover up the criminal activities taking place across the state.

OpIndia Staff
Priyanka Gandhi today received a volley response from Uttar Pradesh police stations after she posted a tweet alleging rising crime in Uttar Pradesh
Priyanka Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Police
136

A recent attempt of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to mount an attack against the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh spectacularly boomeranged when scores of Twitter accounts of Uttar Pradesh police stations called out the lies peddled by her.

Ms Gandhi had earlier posted a tweet listing down a raft of alleged criminal incidents that had taken place across Uttar Pradesh in the span of the past two days. Taking a dig at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi said that while UP CM talks about the speed of UP government, the crime meter in the state is running at double its speed. She also alleged that the UP government has been trying to cover up the criminal activities taking place across the state.

While the tweet was meant to show the UP government in a bad light, it failed miserably when several UP Police Twitter accounts responded to Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet, exposing her for the lies purveyed in her tweet. About 14 police stations took cognisance of the incidents of crime mentioned by Priyanka Gandhi in the infographic shared by her and correspondingly responded with the latest development on the incidents that fell under their respective jurisdiction.

UP Police says important to dwell upon the cause and action in the context of crimes that occurred in the state over last 2 days

The Uttar Pradesh Police also took notice of the attempt made by the Congress General Secretary to malign the law and order situation in the state. In response to Ms Gandhi’s tweet, the official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh tweeted that it is equally important to know the cause and action initiated in the criminal cases mentioned by her. The Police also noted that UP is the largest state in the country from the population point of view and about 24 crore of the 135 crore Indians reside in Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi Police

- Advertisement -

The official Twitter handle of Varanasi replied to Ms Gandhi’s tweet, saying that a complaint has been registered in the relevant case at the Mirzapur Police Station, Chunar. It also mentioned that advance legal proceedings will be done by Mirzapur District Chunar Police Station.

Mirzapur Police

With regard to the criminal incident that happened in Mirzapur and was mentioned in Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet, Mirzapur Police replied that a complaint has been filed at Chunar station under Section 363 UI and the victim has been recovered by the police and sent for medical examination. Further action in the case is being deliberated, police said.

Kaushambi Police

Kaushambi Police said that the case pertained to an internal family dispute in which prompt action had been taken. It added that a case has been booked at Manjhanpur police station and 4 accused have been arrested and sent to jail.

Fatehpur Police

Taking notice of an incident from Fatehpur, the city police issued a rejoinder to Priyanka, saying that a complaint has been registered at Hussainganj police station in Fatehpur district and the suspected accused is being questioned in custody.

Muzaffarnagar Police

Muzaffarnagar Police also said that a case has been lodged against the accused and efforts are underway to arrest them.

Prayagraj Police

The Prayagraj Police responded to Priyanka Gandhi with an image that carried a brief summary of the criminal incident that was mentioned in Ms Gandhi’s tweet. The police assured that necessary action is being taken in the matter.

Bijnor Police

Bijnor Police said that the accused in the respective case has been arrested and sent to jail.

Barabanki Police

Barabanki Police also responded to Priyanka Gandhi, apprising her of the development in the case. The police mentioned that a case has been booked and the murdered victim’s real brother has been arrested.

Baghpat Police

Providing the latest development of the case, Baghpat Police tweeted stating the incident mentioned in Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet was from Baleni police station area of Baghpat district. It further added that both the victim and the accused are neighbours and are familiar with each other. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail on the basis of the complaint by the victim and expected statutory action is being taken.

Ballia Police

The official Twitter account of Ballia Police responded to Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet with an image containing the details of the case from the Ballia district. It mentioned that 6 of the 10 accused in the case have already been arrested and the search for the remaining 4 is underway.

Unnao Police

Responding on Priyanka Gandhi’s crime meter image, Unnao Police mentioned that the incident pertaining to Unnao from August 23 was actually a case of suicide. The other case from August 24 was of a young boy who was found dead inside an under-construction house. The police informed that investigation is under progress.

Bareilly Police

In the case related to Bareilly, Bareilly Police posted a tweet claiming that a case has been lodged in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old and the murdering father and step-mother have been arrested.

Ghaziabad Police

The Ghaziabad Police also shot a reply on Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet, filling her on about the details of the case that was mentioned in the crime meter shared by her. The police added that the murder was of a man who was convicted and sentenced to jail in 2019. The victim’s family had filed a case against the brother-in-law and others and necessary action is being taken in the case.

Jaunpur Police

Jaunpur police shared two-days-old press conference by a police official in the relevant case. In the incident, one person from a side and 2 from another other side had died over a land dispute in Ferozepur. 16 people were taken under custody, the police official informed.

Thus, to say that things are not going well for the Congress party would be an understatement. It is not everyday that the lies of a senior leader of the party is busted by 14 different police stations on a single day.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did the govt of India pay for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan or temple construction?

OpIndia Staff -
The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple trust has been seeking donations from devotees for the construction of the Ram Mandir.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.
Read more

They called her ‘kafir’: Hindu woman Santola Devi was lynched to death by 7 Muslims in UP, her family alleges police apathy and threats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pratapgarh police have taken to Twitter to inform that 6 out of the seven accused who lynched Hindu women have been arrested.

Tatra Truck scam: All you need to know about the UPA-era scam of over 750 crores where culprits went unpunished for ‘lack of evidence’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS Gen VK Singh had alleged in 2010 that he was offered a bribe of Rs 14 crores to clear a batch of 600 substandard Tatra Trucks.

How can there be a Hindu Colony in Hindustan? When Dr Hedgewar visited ‘Hindu Colony’ and explained the philosophy of ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Political History of India Nivan Sadh -
In pre-Independent India, when the Union Jack was still fluttering over the Indian parliament, RSS founder Dr Hedgewar was invited for a discussion by residents of ‘Hindu Colony’ in Dadar

Prashant Bhushan’s conviction for contempt of court: Here is why it was completely justified

Law B.V. Acharya -
By judgment pronounced by a Bench of 3 Judges of the Supreme Court, Prashant Bhushan was found guilty of having committed criminal contempt of court

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi to continue to be Congress president, CWC concludes after seven hour marathon session. Here is how it unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Kerala: Fire breaks out at section of Secretariat complex under scanner in the gold smuggling case, opposition smells conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after the fire broke out, the opposition parties tore into the Kerala state government alleging foul play
Read more
Law

‘Bar and Bench and LiveLaw are reporting one sided and incorrectly,’ Justice Mishra slams the legal media portals

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Mishra of the Supreme Court has expressed his displeasure towards legal media portals Bar & Bench and Livelaw
Read more
News Reports

Goa: Youth arrested for posting derogatory content on social media and hurting religious sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint was filed in Goa against Angio Fernandes for posting offensive content against Hindu Gods on social media
Read more
Politics

14 UP police stations respond to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to bust her motivated lies: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi accusing deteriorating law and order situation in UP elicited a flurry of responses from several UP police Twitter accounts
Read more
News Reports

Muslim YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ arrested, was hiding at her relative’s house, media advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath confirms

OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that the said YouTuber, Heer Khan had gone missing as soon as the FIR was registered in her name
Read more
News Reports

He wasn’t concerned with Ayodhya, has been collecting bomb-making material for several years: ISIS terrorist’s mother to the police

OpIndia Staff -
Police had recovered bomb jackets, explosives and other incriminating materials from the house of the ISIS terrorist in UP's Balrampur.
Read more
News Reports

ED files prosecution complaint against 12 Hizbul terrorists under PMLA, says trust in Kashmir got hawala money from Pakistan for bomb blasts

OpIndia Staff -
ED files prosecution complaint against 12 accused of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists under PMLA.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did the govt of India pay for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan or temple construction?

OpIndia Staff -
The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple trust has been seeking donations from devotees for the construction of the Ram Mandir.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan contempt case: SC reserves judgement on the quantum of punishment, says how can they ‘forgive’ if he refuses to admit his mistake

OpIndia Staff -
The judges also expressed displeasure on the fact that Bhushan's petition was released to the press before it was submitted to the court.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
437,997FollowersFollow
311,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com