Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Rajasthan: Day after Sachin Pilot called Ashok Gehlot ‘his leader’, Congress forms committee to resolve grievances between the two

OpIndia Staff -
Day after Sachin Pilot hailed Ashok Gehlot as 'his leader' Congress decides to form a committee to sort out grievances.
Beirut blast aftermath: Amid widespread protests against corruption, Lebanon government resigns

OpIndia Staff -
Lebanon PM Hassan Diab resigns over Beirut blast, blames corruption. 20 cabinet ministers have already resigned.
Over 50% migrant workers and 74% rural Indians happy with PM Modi handling coronavirus situation despite hardships, survey reveals

OpIndia Staff -
An overwhelming majority of rural Indians were happy with how Prime Minister Modi has handled the coronavirus crisis
Karnataka High Court grants anticipatory bail to man who had written ‘Quran is more dangerous than Corona’ on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Sachin BS appearing for the accused argued that Kaniyoor is a public servant and since no permission was sought before filing the complaint, the question of taking cognisance of the matter did not arise.
Radical Islamists have killed 221 people in the world within just the first 7 days of August 2020: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The Religion of Peace further noted that many such terror attacks are not reported in prominent news organisations, even after multiple casualties.
Bhuj magistrate denies permission for use of loudspeaker at Shiv Mandir for Shravan as they ‘increase transmission of coronavirus’

Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.

Bhuj Mamlatdar order (image courtesy: TV9 Gujarati)

The order states that since there is a spike on coronavirus cases in Bhuj, the loudspeaker permission cannot be granted as the sound waves which comes out from microphone spread the infection. It is important to note here that the virus does not spread through waves of loudspeakers.

Ahead of beginning of Shravan month, the Shiv Mandir representatives wrote to the Bhuj administration seeking permission to use loudspeakers from 20th July 2020 to 20th August 2020 from 8 AM to 1 PM and 8 PM to 10 PM. However, to deny the permission for usage of loudspeaker, the bizarre excuse was given.

Black Lives Matter holds solidarity rally supporting looters involved in Chicago looting

OpIndia Staff -
One of the BLM rally organisers justified the looting by claiming that the looters could take whatever they did from showrooms such as Gucci, Nike or Macy's because these stores have insurance.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus recoveries in India cross 15 lakh mark

OpIndia Staff -
Total confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has crossed 22 lakh mark.
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress ‘interim’ President

OpIndia Staff -
Even as her tenure comes to an end, Sonia Gandhi will continue to be the interim President of Congress as the party has not yet elected a full-time party president.
