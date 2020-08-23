Sunday, August 23, 2020

Bloomsbury India Vs Freedom of expression: How ‘liberals’ dictated what could and should be consumed by readers

Rajan Laad -
The self-appointed custodians of freedom of speech decided that the virtual event provided a forum for ‘bigots’ to propagate ‘hate’.
Russian pranksters dupe Kamala Harris into slamming Donald Trump posing as Greta Thunberg

OpIndia Staff -
US Vice President Candidate Kamala Harris pranked by Russian pranksters posing as Greta Thunberg
Bihar: 45-year-old widow gang-raped in Patna, six arrested after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The matter came to light after the video of the rape surfaced on social media this week. The Gaurichak police station of the state capital filed a case late Friday night.
Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury
At least 3 authors withdraw their books from Bloomsbury after the publishing house withdrew a book under pressure from leftist gang

OpIndia Staff -
3 authors have announced they are withdrawing 11 books from Bloomsbury, while other have committed to never work with them
Kanpur Police takes cognisance of Kanpur triple talaq case, says will record victim’s statement for further investigation

The Uttar Pradesh police have taken cognisance of the Kanpur triple talaq case and have decided to do an impartial investigation in the case. The Kanpur police on Sunday said that they will record the statement of the victim, who had earlier had accused the police officer of advising her to follow Sharia law and accept the triple talaq given to her by the husband.

A triple-talaq victim Hina Parveen, hailing from Sujatganj, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had filed an FIR against 8 people including husband Noorzade, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, for harassment and illegal divorce last year in November.

However, Sujatganj police station in-charge Mansoor Ahmed did not taken any action in the case, instead had forced the victim to follow Sharia law and accept the triple talaq given to her by the husband.

“It’s because of girls like you that people get to interfere with Muslim laws”, police officer Mansoor Ahmed allegedly reprimanded the victim asking her to obey her husband.

Kanpur police take cognizance

Following OpIndia’s report on the issue, the Kanpur police have taken the issue into cognizance and have decided to record victim’s statements.

Taking to Twitter, the Kanpur police on Saturday said that they have already arrested one accused and carrying out an investigation pertaining to the case.

Sharjeel Imam likely to be brought back to Delhi by August 24 from Guwahati

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Special Cell team is in Guwahati to bring back Sharjeel Imam back to national capital
Delhi police arrest two businessmen who were transferring money to Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP through shell companies

Nupur J Sharma -
Delhi Police have arrested two businessmen, Mukesh and Sudhanshu Bansal, who were transferring money to Arvind Kejriwal run AAP through shell companies
Kangana Ranaut makes an announcement, will be joining Twitter soon: Watch her video message

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut is all set to join Twitter, announcement made via video message posted by her team
Supreme Court orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court further directed the CBI to also look into any other cases registered in future in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

