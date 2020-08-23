Kanpur Police takes cognisance of Kanpur triple talaq case, says will record victim’s statement for further investigation

The Uttar Pradesh police have taken cognisance of the Kanpur triple talaq case and have decided to do an impartial investigation in the case. The Kanpur police on Sunday said that they will record the statement of the victim, who had earlier had accused the police officer of advising her to follow Sharia law and accept the triple talaq given to her by the husband.

A triple-talaq victim Hina Parveen, hailing from Sujatganj, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had filed an FIR against 8 people including husband Noorzade, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, for harassment and illegal divorce last year in November.

However, Sujatganj police station in-charge Mansoor Ahmed did not taken any action in the case, instead had forced the victim to follow Sharia law and accept the triple talaq given to her by the husband.

“It’s because of girls like you that people get to interfere with Muslim laws”, police officer Mansoor Ahmed allegedly reprimanded the victim asking her to obey her husband.

Kanpur police take cognizance

Following OpIndia’s report on the issue, the Kanpur police have taken the issue into cognizance and have decided to record victim’s statements.

प्रकरण में पंजीकृत अभियोग में एक अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है, विवेचना प्रचलित है। उ0नि0 के सम्बन्ध में वादिनी द्वारा साक्ष्य उपलब्ध कराये जाने पर तथ्यों की जाॅच की जायेगी। — Kanpur Nagar Police (@kanpurnagarpol) August 22, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the Kanpur police on Saturday said that they have already arrested one accused and carrying out an investigation pertaining to the case.