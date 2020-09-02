Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Atheist Republic founder Armin Navabi tears up the Quran and spits on it, tweets video with #DesecrateTheQuran
Atheist Republic founder Armin Navabi tears up the Quran and spits on it, tweets video with #DesecrateTheQuran

The online campaign to burn or tear the pages of Quran comes at the backdrop of a recent trend where anti-Islamic activist groups in a few European countries such as Sweden and Norway have resorted to the public burning of Quran which resulted in widespread rioting.

Former Muslim-turned-atheist, secular activist and Iranian Canadian author Armin Navabi on Tuesday came up with a new controversial social media campaign called ‘DesecrateTheQuran’.

Navabi, who is the Founder of Atheist Republic and also an author shared a video where he was seen tearing the Arabic version of the Islamic holy book, Quran. After tearing up the Quran, Navabi also spat on the book and further tore the pages to throw it away.

The online campaign to burn or tear the pages of Quran comes at the backdrop of a recent trend where anti-Islamic activist groups in a few European countries such as Sweden and Norway have resorted to the public burning of Quran which resulted in widespread rioting. An activist group – Stop Islamisation of Norway (SIAN) has carried out various campaigns in recent times to desecrate Quran.

Just last week, Islamist mobs in Sweden and Norway had unleashed violence against these anti-Islam groups and had damaged public properties after there were rumours that some of these activists had burnt the Quran.

