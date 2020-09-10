A day after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities, in an alleged act of vendetta, brought down a portion of Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai, the BMC has now issued a notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra over illegal changes to his building.

According to the reports, a property belonging to Manish Malhotra has come under the radar of the BMC after the fashion designer was issued a notice alleging that he too did not obtain the requisite permission to convert his residence into a commercial space.

The BMC has issued a notice over illegal constructions at Manish’s bungalow, located at Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra, next to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s house. The BMC also pasted a stop-work notice at the premises and have him seven days to respond to the allegations of illegal construction.

In its notice, dated September 7, the BMC has pointed out the ‘unauthorised addition’ and alteration by way of erecting partitions/ cabins and ‘unauthorised construction of a structure or shed’ on the first floor of his management office at the bungalow. The fashion designer has been accused of making the alterations ‘without permission from the competent authority’.

- Advertisement -

The notice has been to sent to Malhotra under section 342 and 345 of the MMC Act, giving seven days time for him to provide a satisfactory response.

Interestingly, the BMC officials had given only 24 hour time to respond to the allegations of illegal construction to Kangana Ranaut before carrying out a demolition drive at her office, which is next to Malhotra’s office. The BMC had issued a notice to Ranaut under Section 354(A) of the MMC Act, that allows the BMC to take action within 24 hours.

BMC demolishes Kangana Ranaut’s office

On Tuesday, the BMC officials had carried out an inspection of Kangana’s office, Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd, and had pasted a ‘stop work notice’. The actress was asked to produce the permission for the construction within 24 hours.

However, the next day, the BMC officials demolished a portion of the property even as the actor was on her way to Mumbai from Manali. The BMC officials had claimed that there were several alterations on the premises without the due permission from BMC.

The Bombay High Court stayed further demolition when the process was still underway and came down heavily on the BMC.