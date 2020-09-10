Thursday, September 10, 2020
Home News Reports BMC issues notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra over illegal construction, gives seven days...
News Reports
Updated:

BMC issues notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra over illegal construction, gives seven days time to respond

The BMC has issued a notice over illegal constructions at Manish’s bungalow, also located at Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra, next to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's residence. The BMC also pasted a stop-work notice at the premises and have him seven days to respond to the allegations of illegal construction.

OpIndia Staff
Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra/ Image Source: Meena Trade
87

A day after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities, in an alleged act of vendetta, brought down a portion of Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai, the BMC has now issued a notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra over illegal changes to his building.

According to the reports, a property belonging to Manish Malhotra has come under the radar of the BMC after the fashion designer was issued a notice alleging that he too did not obtain the requisite permission to convert his residence into a commercial space.

The BMC has issued a notice over illegal constructions at Manish’s bungalow, located at Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra, next to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s house. The BMC also pasted a stop-work notice at the premises and have him seven days to respond to the allegations of illegal construction.

In its notice, dated September 7, the BMC has pointed out the ‘unauthorised addition’ and alteration by way of erecting partitions/ cabins and ‘unauthorised construction of a structure or shed’ on the first floor of his management office at the bungalow. The fashion designer has been accused of making the alterations ‘without permission from the competent authority’.

- Advertisement -

The notice has been to sent to Malhotra under section 342 and 345 of the MMC Act, giving seven days time for him to provide a satisfactory response.

Interestingly, the BMC officials had given only 24 hour time to respond to the allegations of illegal construction to Kangana Ranaut before carrying out a demolition drive at her office, which is next to Malhotra’s office. The BMC had issued a notice to Ranaut under Section 354(A) of the MMC Act, that allows the BMC to take action within 24 hours.

BMC demolishes Kangana Ranaut’s office

On Tuesday, the BMC officials had carried out an inspection of Kangana’s office, Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd, and had pasted a ‘stop work notice’. The actress was asked to produce the permission for the construction within 24 hours.

However, the next day, the BMC officials demolished a portion of the property even as the actor was on her way to Mumbai from Manali. The BMC officials had claimed that there were several alterations on the premises without the due permission from BMC.

The Bombay High Court stayed further demolition when the process was still underway and came down heavily on the BMC.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for ‘offensive’ remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana vs Shiv Sena battle intensifies as a police complaint is registered against her in Vikhroli police station
Read more
OpIndia Explains

If Congress had come back to power, delimitation of seats with Muslim population would have been a reality, thanks to Zakat Foundation: Details

OpIndia Staff -
When Congress was in power in 2013, the Zakat Foundation had met the then PM, Manmohan Singh and demanded that seats where Muslims form a large population be 'delimited'
Read more

Nazism in Kashmir? How a liberal dehumanizes “Bihari beggars”

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Twitter handle belonging to one Khaleel Tickoo, who claims to be an accountant and passionate human rights advocate, was found dehumanising Indians

Pro-Congress, AAP trolls spread fake news that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Multiple social media handles shared a screenshot with ABP News logo which claimed that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for the BJP in upcoming state assembly elections.

Kejriwal breaks yet another promise: 17 Delhi Police cops lost their lives in coronavirus duty, no compensation received as promised

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In April this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 1 crore compensation to those coronavirus warriors who lost their lives in line of duty while fighting COVID-19.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal fact-checks Subramanian Swamy on JEE aspirants issue

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Twitter had claimed that only 8 lakh out of the 18 lakh who had downloaded the JEE admit card actually appeared for the exam.

Recently Popular

News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
Entertainment

We will stand by you to ‘smash the patriarchy’, only if u hate Modi: Bollywood ‘liberals’ and their glaring hypocrisy

Nirwa Mehta -
Bollywood 'liberals' will do themselves a favour if they just own up and accept that they're just as hypocritical as the ones they seem to be opposing.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Ottawa-based think tank’s report on Khalistan extremism says Pakistan’s ‘geopolitical project’ is now a top terrorist threat to India and Canada

OpIndia Staff -
Prominent Canadian think tank Macdonald-Laurier Institute's report says Khalistan 'movement' is a geopolitical project developed and nurtured by Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for ‘offensive’ remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana vs Shiv Sena battle intensifies as a police complaint is registered against her in Vikhroli police station
Read more
OpIndia Explains

If Congress had come back to power, delimitation of seats with Muslim population would have been a reality, thanks to Zakat Foundation: Details

OpIndia Staff -
When Congress was in power in 2013, the Zakat Foundation had met the then PM, Manmohan Singh and demanded that seats where Muslims form a large population be 'delimited'
Read more
News Reports

BMC issues notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra over illegal construction, gives seven days time to respond

OpIndia Staff -
After demolishing Kangana Ranaut's office, BMC issues notice to Manish Malhotra for his house located in the same area
Read more
Opinions

Nazism in Kashmir? How a liberal dehumanizes “Bihari beggars”

Abhishek Banerjee -
Twitter handle belonging to one Khaleel Tickoo, who claims to be an accountant and passionate human rights advocate, was found dehumanising Indians
Read more
News Reports

Indian economy shows signs of recovery as exports in several sectors go up in the first week of September, Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery...

OpIndia Staff -
With the reopening of the economy in the country, Indian export to China was highest during the first week of September
Read more
News Reports

Traditional Sarva Dharma Puja performed to mark the formal induction of the first five Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF has formally inducted the first 5 Rafale jets as a part of the 'Golden Arrows' squadron at Ambala.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Pro-Congress, AAP trolls spread fake news that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple social media handles shared a screenshot with ABP News logo which claimed that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for the BJP in upcoming state assembly elections.
Read more
News Reports

Retired SC judge Markandey Katju to depose in favour of Nirav Modi in UK court, says he is being made a ‘scapegoat’ by BJP...

OpIndia Staff -
Katju has stated that the Indian judiciary is subservient to the BJP government and the government wants to make Nirav Modi a 'scapegoat' to hide their own failures.
Read more
News Reports

Kejriwal breaks yet another promise: 17 Delhi Police cops lost their lives in coronavirus duty, no compensation received as promised

OpIndia Staff -
In April this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 1 crore compensation to those coronavirus warriors who lost their lives in line of duty while fighting COVID-19.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
448,320FollowersFollow
320,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com