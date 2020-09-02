Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistani network running pro-ISI, anti-India propaganda busted by Facebook and Stanford researchers, hundreds of...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Pakistani network running pro-ISI, anti-India propaganda busted by Facebook and Stanford researchers, hundreds of accounts suspended

These pages and groups posted Pakistani nationalist content, promoting the ISI and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party headed by Imran Khan. The network encouraged users to mass-report accounts that were critical of Islam and the Pakistani government, said the report

OpIndia Staff
Hundreds of groups pages of a Pakistani network running anti-India propaganda suspended by Facebook
Pakistan social media accounts blocked by Facebook, Instagram/ Image Source: SIO
5

An investigation by Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO) has exposed a network of Pakistan-based Facebook and Instagram accounts that indulged in mass reporting of social media accounts and posts that were critical of Pakistani ruling establishment.

The investigation by the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO) has revealed that as many as 103 Facebook Pages, 78 Facebook Groups, 453 Facebook accounts and 107 Instagram accounts have been taken down by Facebook on August 31, 2020, for engaging in ‘coordinated inauthentic behaviour’ in an effort to silence the critics of Pakistani ruling and military establishment.

“On August 31, 2020, Facebook suspended 103 Pages, 78 Groups, 453 Facebook accounts, and 107 Instagram accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour. As it notes in its takedown report, Facebook attributed this network to individuals in Pakistan,” the SIO report read.

The SIO reports said that the Facebook had shared a portion of this network with the SIO recently after which they carried out an investigation and brought out the report.

Pakistan posted anti-India propaganda, indulged in mass reporting of accounts

- Advertisement -

The report highlights how social media accounts that originated in Pakistan posted pro-Pakistan, pro-Islam propaganda on social media platforms. In addition to that, these Pakistani accounts targeted Indian government by peddling false narratives against India.

The report also stated that these social media groups also resorted to mass reporting of social media accounts. These networks operated, with Group and Page administrators who mobilized social media users to report accounts that were critical of Islam or the Pakistani military/government.

Some of these pages and groups also targeted Ahmadi religious community, one of the persecuted Muslim groups in Pakistan.

“In our investigation, we find that the network engaged in mass reporting: the coordinated reporting of accounts ostensibly for violating a platform’s terms of service. The network encouraged users to mass-report accounts that were critical of Islam and the Pakistani government, and in some cases accounts that were part of the Ahmadi religious community,” read the SIO report.

The SIO report also stated that many pages on the network focused on posting Pakistani nationalist content, praising Pakistan’s ISI, the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Their posts also focused on criticising India’s ruling BJP and PM Narendra Modi.

Report by SIO

Pakistan social media pages targeted accounts using insulting fake names

According to Shelby Grossman, a research scholar at SIO, these groups also boasted regarding their successes frequently and targeted accounts by intentionally using insulting fake names which were clearly in violation of Facebook’s policies.

“The network used a Chrome extension called Auto Reporter to report accounts in bulk, and likely to generate the direct reporting links,” said Shelby.

These pages and groups posted Pakistani nationalist content, promoting ISI, the Pakistan’s intelligence agency and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The SIO report also noted “the repeated invoking of duty towards religion and nation for mass reporting”.

Facebook had suspended a pro-Pakistani military network in 2019 too

Reportedly, this is not the first time that Facebook has suspended social media accounts that are linked to ISPR of Pakistan Military. In April 2019, Facebook had suspended a network of accounts linked to the Pakistani military establishment.

According to Digital Forensic Research Lab, that network “represented a significant influence operation, apparently aimed at boosting support for the army inside Pakistan and boosting support for Pakistan abroad.”

It was revealed that the Pakistani politicians work directly with prominent social media trolls to get pro-Pakistan hashtags trending on Twitter.

India calls out Pakistan over false propaganda on social media

Meanwhile, India has responded to the dirty tricks played by the Pakistani establishment to indulge in a false social media propaganda. On Wednesday, India accused Pakistan of propagating fake news through social media platforms.

Calling it malicious propaganda, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations shared the report by the Stanford Internet Observatory(SIO) which said that Pakistan based Facebook and Instagram accounts leveraged mass reporting to silence critics.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFacebook Pakistan action, Facebook Pakistani accounts, mass reporting extension
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s, many online coaching centres found peddling political agenda

OpIndia Staff -
UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s like 'youth in Kashmi'
Read more
News Reports

BJP MP Arjun Singh says jihadi elements destroyed Maa Kali idol in Murshidabad temple, police claims ‘fire accident’

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Arjun Singh said that some people belonging to 'one religious group' attacked and destroyed a temple and burnt the idol of goddess Kali
Read more

Unearthing the hidden world of India’s dreaded secret Special Frontier Force

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Special Frontier Force had outlived its purpose and had since ensured the success of Operation Bluestar, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay, and Operation Eagle.

Gaana, Hungama, MX Player: The growing influence of Chinese companies through investments in India’s entertainment sector and elsewhere

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Investments have been made by Chinese companies in sectors such as entertainment and news aggregator apps.

From whether BJP funds his channel to the Lutyens cabal and Bloomsbury withdrawing book on Delhi Riots, Arnab answers it all in this interview...

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief had a no-holds barred conversation with OpIndia editor Nupur Sharma

How can Facebook outsource responsibility to shady fact-checkers with no credibility? Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Mark Zuckerberg questioning ideological bias

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Facebook for its political biases, asks it to be fair and neutral

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.
Read more
News Reports

We need to convert all Hindus to Islam out of compassion because otherwise, they will keep burning in hell: Zakat Foundation member

OpIndia Staff -
The Zakat Foundation council member insists that it should be the duty of every Muslims to help non-Muslims escape the fires of hell, by bringing them into the fold of Islam.
Read more
News Reports

‘Azadi’ slogans put on walls in Mumbai, roads defaced by putting abusive messages on Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram user defaces public property in Mumbai, puts up 'Azadi' slogan on wall
Read more
Live Updates

Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma
Read more
News Reports

‘We will never give up,’ victims of Islamic terrorism Charlie Hebdo to republish cartoons on prophet Mohammed

OpIndia Staff -
Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistani network running pro-ISI, anti-India propaganda busted by Facebook and Stanford researchers, hundreds of accounts suspended

OpIndia Staff -
The research report has found that these pages and groups also indulged in mass reporting of pages critical to Islam or Pakistan, even targeted Ahmadi-run accounts.
Read more
News Reports

UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s, many online coaching centres found peddling political agenda

OpIndia Staff -
UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s like 'youth in Kashmi'
Read more
News Reports

BJP MP Arjun Singh says jihadi elements destroyed Maa Kali idol in Murshidabad temple, police claims ‘fire accident’

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Arjun Singh said that some people belonging to 'one religious group' attacked and destroyed a temple and burnt the idol of goddess Kali
Read more
Law

Rajasthan HC dismisses plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt requesting discontinuation of narcotics case

OpIndia Staff -
Bhatt was arrested by the Gujarat CID for falsely implicating a lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit by planting opium in a hotel room in Palanpur.
Read more
News Reports

Even as China provokes India in Ladakh, its domestic woes reveal the country is in deep crisis

OpIndia Staff -
China's unilateral move in Ladakh triggered a new wave of hostilities with India, even as the country is beset with a host of domestic problems–Food crisis, devastating floods and bleeding banks
Read more
News Reports

Unearthing the hidden world of India’s dreaded secret Special Frontier Force

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Frontier Force had outlived its purpose and had since ensured the success of Operation Bluestar, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay, and Operation Eagle.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots Accused and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita granted bail by Delhi High Court

OpIndia Staff -
North-east Delhi riots accused and JNU student Devangana Kalita has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court.
Read more
News Reports

‘No one sleeps hungry in Kashi’, boatman debunks claims that 350 of them are going hungry due to the Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Boatman in Varanasi debunked claims that they have to sleep hungry amid covid-19 pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Gaana, Hungama, MX Player: The growing influence of Chinese companies through investments in India’s entertainment sector and elsewhere

OpIndia Staff -
Investments have been made by Chinese companies in sectors such as entertainment and news aggregator apps.
Read more
Interviews

From whether BJP funds his channel to the Lutyens cabal and Bloomsbury withdrawing book on Delhi Riots, Arnab answers it all in this interview...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief had a no-holds barred conversation with OpIndia editor Nupur Sharma
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
443,073FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com