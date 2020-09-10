The Sudarshan News channel has finally received the nod of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to broadcast their programme named ‘Bindass Bol’ which is based on the so-called “UPSC Jihad” as claimed by the channel.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Directs @SudarshanNewsTV to broadcast the programme #BindasBol by ensuring that the programme does not violate any of the programme Codes#sudarshannews pic.twitter.com/47XVpfZnhN — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 10, 2020

The Ministry has directed the channel to broadcast the program in adherence to the Programme Code. It was mentioned in the order of the Ministry that if the programme violated any law then the action may be taken against it.

The broadcast of the programme was earlier stayed by an order of the Delhi High Court. The order was passed on the petition of some students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in which it was alleged that the programme could incite hatred against Muslims. The Chief Editor of Sudarshan News, Suresh Chavhanke, had earlier denied that having received the stay order of the High Court. He had also said that the proceedings in the court were conducted ex parte.

Sudarshan TV’s statement

In a statement, the Sudarshan TV has stated that the ministry has refused to ban their special ‘Bindas Bol’ programme and has acknowledged that no programme can be banned before its broadcast. It added that the ministry, citing the cable Act, 1994, stated that the law prohibits stay on a programme before its broadcast.

It said that on the channel’s appeal against the stay order, the court had sought the MIB’s reply within 48 hours.

The channel cited the MIB order as a victory for freedom of speech and stated that certain radical elements fro Jamia Millia have a plan to infiltrate into the nation’s bureaucracy through the UPSC. It also added that the programme will reveal the names of the radical organisations involved, and the countries which are funding their plan. It said that they will also expose how Islamist organisations from all over India are helping the radical elements to achieve its goal.

Sudarshan TV to broadcast programme on Friday, 11 September

Sudarshan News chief Suresh Chavanke has stated that the channel will broadcast their programme on Friday, 11 September at 8 pm.

In the trailer released by the channel relating to the controversial programme, Chavhanke had announced that the programme would be exposing how radical elements have been trying to infiltrate the UPSC. He had termed it as ‘bureaucracy Jihad’.