The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against five individuals for their alleged association with the banned Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of the ISIS. They have been charged for conspiring to generate disaffection against the government, promoting enmity among different religious communities and for carrying out subversive activities.

The charge sheet includes 36-year-old Jahanzaib Sami, having multiple names such as Dawood Ibrahim, Xaib, Abu Muhammed Al-Hind, Abu Abdulla and belonging from Srinagar. The other charge-sheeted persons include Hina Bashir, a native of Kashmir; Abdullah Basith, a resident of Hyderabad; and Sadiya Anwar Shaikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, both from Pune.

As per the reports, Jahanzaib, Hina, Abdullah Basith and Sadiya were in continuous touch with the ISIS terrorists based in Khorasan Province and Syria. Heeding to the instructions issued by ISKP head Abu Usman-Al-Kashmiri, Jahanzaib and Basith had prepared a magazine titled ‘Voice of Hind” to incite Muslims.

It has also been found that Jahanzaib, Hina, Abdullah Basith and Sadiya were plotting to leverage anti-CAA protests to stoke Muslims against the Indian Government by devising new seditious slogans and making graffiti at public places. They had planned to highlight the same on social and international media.

The probe into the matter revealed that accused Jahanzaib, Hina, Abdullah Basith and Nabeel Siddick attempted to create an improvised IED and were scheming to carry out widespread killings in crowded places to propagate the activities and ideology of ISIS/ISKP in India.

Arrested members of Islamic State’s Khorasan wing wanted to replicate Colombo Terror Attack in Delhi

Earlier in March, the Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police had uncovered a massive plot to replicate the Colombo-style Jihadist attacks in Delhi by a module of Islamic-State Khorasan Province (ISKP) after two members of the group were arrested. The arrested members, Hina Bashir Beigh and Jahanzaib Sami were planning to procure a potent chemical Triacetone triperoxide (TATP) for the purpose. The chemical is called the ‘Mother of Death’ by the Islamic State terrorists.

Two other members of the terror module–Sadiya and Nabeel Siddick Khatri–were arrested a couple of months later, in July. According to the NIA, Sadiya was in constant touch with a Kashmiri couple–Jahanzaib Sami & Hina Bashir Beigh, who were arrested earlier, and a Tihar jail inmate Abdullah Basith on secure messaging applications to discuss ways to promote the ideology and activities of ISIS on how to propagate the ideology of ISIS & further its activities in India.

The premier investigation agency had also said that Nabeel Khatri was an active co-conspirator with Jahanzeb Sami and Abdullah Basith in carrying out violent terror attacks in India by providing logistical support such as procurement of weapons, fake SIM cards, assembling of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) etc. to propagate ISIS activities in the country.