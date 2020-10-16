A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that has been investigating the Hathras case has reportedly recovered clothes having stains of blood-like colour from the house of one of the accused in the case named Luv Kush Sikarwar. Sikarwar is one of the four accused in the Hathras case. The CBI team is staying in the village since the past few days probing the case. The team found the clothes while conducting search at the house of the accused. It is suspected by the CBI team that the colour stains on the clothes are that of blood. The family of Sikarwar has, however, refuted the claims of the CBI.

According to reports, the family on the accused has claimed that the colour on the clothes was not blood but paint. They said that the elder brother of the accused named Ravi Sikarwar works as a painter in a factory and therefore the clothes had the stains of paint. Lalit Sikarwar, the younger brother of the accused said that CBI searched their house for around a couple of hours and took along the clothes stained with red paint. “CBI stayed for two and half hours and kept on searching material in our house. They found clothes with red colour on it and took that along”, he said. Lalit reportedly claimed in a video message that the clothes belonged to his elder brother who worked in a paint factory and that the stains on the clothes were that of paint and not blood.

CBI had re-summoned victim’s brothers

The CBI team had re-summoned the Hathras victim’s brothers two days ago for questioning. One of the brothers of the victim was interrogated by the CBI team a day earlier after inconsistencies were found in his statement. He was also taken to the crime scene by the team and was asked to recreate the scene. The family of the victim has sought CRPF protection and the transfer of the case outside Uttar Pradesh. The Supreme Court reserved the decision regarding their demands yesterday.