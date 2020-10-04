Hathras case: How the Darbari media is helping the Bunty-Babli of politics to revive their career

Not too long ago a senior journalist spoke about his reportage and actions during the 2001 Parliament attack – “We are vultures and we feed off these moments”. His confessions were indeed an (unwitting) indictment of the Lutyens brand of journalism that prevails even today- for whom even the Hathras tragedy is a “God-given strategic opportunity“. It is perhaps and attempt to revive falling TRPs and failing political careers of a certain political ‘Bunty & Babli’ by manipulating the narrative, stating half-truths and stoking caste passions.

No, Hathras is not about Bharat ki Beṭi anymore but about a political Beta-Beṭi or Bunty and Babli as I call them. Their permanent job is to be either on global tourism or political tourism! Equally, it is also an attempt by the have-beens and rejects of the Lutyens Zone, to ride on this very dubious casteist – political project and strike back at the symbols of New India. The New India which has completely exposed these once powerful darbaris who lobbied on the phone for ministerships!

But let us examine the facts of the Hathras case

The attack on the victim took place on 14th September. She was first moved to the district hospital in Aligarh, where her statement was recorded on September 22, and finally shifted to Delhi on September 28. She succumbed to her injuries on 29th September and that is when the political vulturism began.

(Please note: while she was in Safdarjung Hospital, Bunty & Babli chose not visit her or her family even as they head to Hathras on their political tour! )

Coming back to the facts..

Firstly there is no doubt that the 19 year old Dalit girl was subjected to strangulation and suffered cervical injuries, sepsis and cardiopulmonary arrest. But was there a rape or gang rape as alleged by the opposition?

In at least 3 videos, now verified by the media too, the mother of the victim or the initial complaint filed, the victim’s side says that the accused Sandeep, son of Guddu in their village, had attacked the girl and strangulated her. There were no claims of rape or gang rape by the family members whatsoever.

In fact, one of the the first independent news reports on the Hathras issue were published on 15th September by Dainik Jagran and Amar Ujala. And while they had mentioned the name of victim they also mentioned the that there was one accused who was wanted for “attempt to murder” but there was no no mention of rape whatsoever!

The UP Police also stated that the post mortem report did not mention any injuries that may have indicated rape or sexual assault.

While some hay-wire portals claimed rape based on an MLC by Aligarh Hospital on the victim, the final report from Dr Faiz of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical college from Aligarh Muslim University signed by Chairman Dr Sayeed ruled out rape (both intercourse and physical assault). Are these doctors sold out too?

Curiously those who are happy to believe a report by AIIMS in Sushant Singh Rajput case that allegedly indicates it was suicide and not murder are unwilling to accept forensic examination in Hathras case!

You will ask what difference does it make- the girl is dead, isn’t she? Yes she is dead and she absolutely needs to be given justice. But to present what is an alleged dispute between families as a caste-based targeting via rape is dangerous and anybody doing that is only doing it to get some votes by DIVIDE AND RULE!

But there is a “dying declaration” video some in Lutyens’ media will argue.

Yes, some experts cite the “dying declaration” of the victim as proof rape/gang rape. No doubt dying declarations are admissible in a court of law but the apex court in 2019 has held that an incriminatory dying declaration can be acted upon if the court finds that it brings out truthful position particularly in conjunction with the capacity of deceased to make such declaration. In simple language you cannot rely on every statement blindly. Most importantly the voluntariness with which it was made which involves no doubt and rules out tutoring and prompting. Further, it also has other evidence which supports the contents of such declaration.

Why do I mention tutoring or promoting? Simply because now multiple audio tapes – one of a journalist (put out by OpIndia first) and one of a Congress party go-between or should I say a broker/dalal, essentially tutoring the family of the victim to take a particular position and make certain claims that suits their narrative. The reporter, whose tape has been confirmed by her own channel, seems to be playing a devious mind game of sorts by scaring the victim’s family into believing that the Yogi Adityanath government was going to implicate them and hence they should immediately take a stand that they are under pressure from the UP govt and are not satisfied with the probe done so far.

What has the Yogi government done in this case so far you may ask? Well after PM Modi spoke to the CM the UP government ordered:

• SIT Probe

• Compensation

• SP & 4 policemen have been suspended

• Victim family and accused to undergo Narco Test (which a known Congress stooge is opposing in court now)

Today, the DGP of UP Police and Addl Chief Secretary met the family and assured justice too! So this is far from what was being tutored by the reporter. In fact, such tutoring has been done by political agents too! One video posted by members of the Congress shows how the victim’s family is being coaxed to say “dabav tha” (there is pressure )

Now in its defence some journalists who have lost out on their precious TRPs are also trying to use Hathras for their own gains! One of them asked “how did the UP govt tap our reporters phone?” Dear sir… now that you cite invasion of privacy its like “Sau chuhe khakar billi Hajj ko chali“! You have built your entire career on sting ops, audio leaks and even WhatsApp chats that tried to make Sushant’s family look guilty!

Also, how do you know that your reporter’s phone was tapped? Is that the only way an audio conversation is recorded and shared? Anyway, if you feel that there is something amiss move the courts. But do let us know if you will stop your ‘sting ops’ too. They are illegal, in case you didn’t know.

Your ‘fight’ is not about justice. Your news cycle is about some darbaris in media who want relevance and Bollywood celebrities who want to get back in limelight after the SSR + Bollywood drug link which has left them exposed. And of, course, the political Bunty-Babli reviving their careers!

If this was about India’s daughters think about this: Highest rapes (5997) in 2019 were reported in Rajasthan

Rapes Per Lakh Population:

Rajasthan: 15.9

Kerala: 11.1

UP: 3.7

There is Congress-led government in Rajasthan and Rahul Gandhi is MP from Wayanad in Kerala. Will Rahul and Priyanka visit Rajasthan or Kerala? Nope!

Some reports suggest that as many as 11 rapes were reported including those of minors, Dalit and tribal in Rajasthan in just one week! PM Modi spoke to Yogi Adityanath and ensured action! What did Rahul do? In one case the CM of Rajasthan has tweeted in way that seems he is supporting the accused! There has been an almost sharp rise in rape cases in Rajasthan ever since Mr Gehlot has taken over but,

DARBARI MEDIA IS SILENT

BOLLYWOOD IS SILENT

BUNTY BABLI ARE ABSENT

Simply because rapes in Rajasthan are not a God send opportunity, are they? There is a video of Rahul and Priyanka giggling away while driving to Hathras! If you feel Dalit Lives Matter to them! God help you!!!