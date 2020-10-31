After receiving severe condemnation over his remarks asserting that Muslims had the right to kill millions of French people, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday defended his obnoxious comments by claiming that his tweets asking for the massacre of French people on Twitter was taken out of context.

On Thursday, Mahathir Mohamad had taken to Twitter to spew venom against France claiming that Muslims had the right to kill millions of French people. In his tweets, Mohamad had justified the killing of the French people saying that “angry people kill” because the French “in the course of history have killed millions of people”.

Tweet by Mahathir Mohamad

The 95-year-old former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday clarified on his earlier tweets that had sparked massive outrage across the world.

“I am indeed disgusted with attempts to misrepresent and take out of context what I wrote on my blog,” Mahathir said his statement.

Mahathir Mohamad claimed that his critics failed to read his posting in full, especially the next tweet which read, “But by and large Muslims have not applied the ‘eye for an eye’ law. Muslims don’t. The French shouldn’t. Instead the French should teach their people to respect other people’s feelings.”

2. Those who did that highlighted only one part of paragraph 12 which read: “Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past.” — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 30, 2020

Mahathir claimed that because of the spin and out of context presentation, his tweets were reported accusing him of promoting violence on Facebook and Twitter.

Attacking Twitter and Facebook for removing his hate speech, Mahathir lamented that his posts were removed despite his explanation and slammed the move as hypocritical.

6. FB and Twitter had then requested the administrators of my Facebook and Twitter accounts to remove the postings. Despite attempts to explain the context of the posting, they were removed. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 30, 2020

Mahathir, after inciting genocide against the French also proceeded to play victim.

Tweets by Mahathir Mohamad

He tweeted, “But that is what freedom of speech is to them. On the one hand, they defended those who chose to display offending caricatures of Prophet Muhammad S.A.W. and expect all Muslims to swallow it in the name of freedom of speech and expression”.

Even while playing victim and blaming Twitter, Mahathir was rather adamant that drawing caricatures does not fall under freedom of expression, however, perhaps his reaction to it does. He alleged that Muslims are expected to “swallow” the caricatures in the name of freedom of speech, while his tweet was deleted by Twitter.

The comments by Mahathir came as a response after the three terror attacks that were carried by Islamic terrorists on French people in Nice on Friday.

An Islamic terrorist had killed three people, cutting the throat of at least one woman, inside a church in Nice on the French Riviera on Friday. The brutal attack had come only weeks after another Islamic terrorist had beheaded a French teacher outside his in Paris for showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to his students during a lesson on freedom of speech.

Following the outrage over Mahathir’s hate speech against French people, social networking platform Twitter on Thursday removed his tweet for violating its rules banning the glorification of violence.