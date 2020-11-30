It looks like All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi loves to compare himself to a beautiful woman surrounded by men. Home Minister Amit Shah had recently said that there is an alliance between AIMIM and TRS. In an interview with ABP News, while reacting to HM Shah’s comments, the AIMIM chief said he feels like Laila surrounded by Majnus.

Owaisi on ABP News

‘I feel like Laila,’ said Owaisi

Dekhiye mera haal aisa hai na ke main Laila hun aur mere hazaron Majnu hain. Bihar mein Congress ne keh diya ke main BJP ki B-Team hun. Ab yahan Congress keh rahi hai ke Owaisi nahi hai to humko vote de do. Ab BJP kuch aur keh rahi hai. Mujhe koi fikr nahi hai. Main ek laila hun aur mere chahne wale itne hain ki har koi chahta hai ki mujhe mudda bana kar vote hasil kiya jaye.”

It translates to:

See, my situation is like I am Laila, and there are thousands of Majnu around me. In Bihar, Congress claimed that I am BJP’s B-Team. Now Congress is saying if not Owaisi, vote for them. BJP is saying something else. I don’t care. I am Laila, and there are so many people in love with me that everyone wants to make me a subject and get votes on my name.

Taking a potshot by the comments made by Congress and BJP leaders, Owaisi asserted they are using his name to create political rhetoric and seek votes. He added that while his party is seeking votes on issues that Hyderabad faces, like water supply, drainage, and other civic issues, parties like BJP and Congress are using his names to create controversy. He accused BJP of not helping the residents of Hyderabad when the city was suffering from floods.

Owaisi previously compared himself to ‘Raziya’

During an interview with Aaj Tak. AIMIM Chief Owaisi said that his situation is like “Fas Gai Raziya Gundo Mein.” After winning five seats, he said that he felt like being stuck among goons as BJP calls him anti-national, and Mahagathbandhan is blaming his party for ‘cutting votes’.

Owaisi’s beef biriyani jibe

Asaduddin Owaisi is best known for making provocative statements, especially during the elections. On November 25, he had made ‘beef biryani’ sly on BJP leaders. He said, “It seems like BJP is confused and frustrated. If they are coming to Hyderabad they should have biryani at Alhamdulillah to get their minds straight.” BJP’s Raja Singh had responded to Owaisi’s beef biriyani sly with an offer of pork biriyani.

GHMC elections

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections are scheduled for December 1. The results will be announced on December 4. Ballot papers will be used in the elections. Several high-profile BJP leaders are campaigning for the candidates in the GHMC elections, including Amit Shah, Tejasvi Surya, MPs Arvind Dharmapuri and G Kishan Reddy among others.