Thursday, November 26, 2020
Home News Reports Fact check: Did Congress remove Ahmed Patel’s profile from its website within hours of...
Fact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckPolitical Fact-CheckSocial Media
Updated:

Fact check: Did Congress remove Ahmed Patel’s profile from its website within hours of his demise

After deleting the profile of Ahmed Patel from its website hours after his death, the Congress party restored the same after it was pointed out on social media, but they used a different image this time

OpIndia Staff
Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Ahmed Patel who passed away earlier today.
479

Hours after reports of the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel emerged, Times Now Editor Navika Kumar noticed a strange behaviour on the Indian National Congress party’s website. Taking to Twitter, Navika Kumar said that the Congress party had deleted Ahmed Patel’s image from the website just hours after his death.

“Truly life is strange,” said Navika Kumar while indirectly highlighting how Congress party had disrespected one of its tallest leaders by removing his image from the list of office-bearers from the party’s website even as his death was being mourned by fellow party colleagues.

Navika Kumar had also shared an image on Twitter which depicted Congress party’s official website. In the image, it can be seen that the party has removed the image and details of the Treasurer of the Congress party.

Image Source: Navika Kumar

At the time of his death, Ahmed Patel, a key confidant of Sonia Gandhi, was serving as the Treasurer of the party. Navika Kumar alleged that his details and his image were insensitively removed by the Congress party just hours after his death.

Congress sympathisers, trolls attack Navika Kumar

As Navika Kumar put out tweets highlighting how the images of Ahmed Patel was allegedly removed by the Congress party within hours of his death, the Congress party sympathisers and trolls descended on Twitter to attack and mock Times Now chief Navika Kumar.

Several Congress party workers and trolls abused her, forcing her to delete her earlier tweet.

Another lady even referred to Navika Kumar as ‘Neech’.

Not just Congress IT cell members, even self-proclaimed fact-checkers, who are sympathetic to Congress party and radical Islamic movements too attempted to take a dig at Navika Kumar for posting images that exposed Congress party’s insensitivity towards death of one of its own leaders.

Mohammad Zubair, the co-founder of ‘fake news’ website – Alt News, who is also accused of doxxing minor Hindu girls, took to Twitter to do his so-called ‘fact-checking’ hit job against Navika Kumar.

Zubair posted a series of images from the Congress website to claim that he has a screenshot from mobile as well as laptop to state that the Congress party had never removed the details and images of Ahmed Patel from its website.

According to self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ Zubair, the specific image and details of Ahmed Patel existed all along to claim that it was never removed from the website in the first place as hinted by Navika Kumar in her deleted tweet.

Image Source: Zubair

Did Navika Kumar lie on Twitter when she said that the Congress party removed his images from website? Let’s analyse

Fact-Check:

The Islamists of Alt News, Congress trolls on social media, who descended on Navika Kumar’s timeline to abuse her and claim that the Congress party did not delete the original image of Ahmed Patel soon after his death is a blatant lie.

Zubair, who posted a series of images to do some kind of ‘fact-check’ on Navika Kumar’s tweet attempted to mislead the public yet again by asserting that it was never removed in the first place.

However, if one looks into the images of Ahmed Patel that shared by Zubair in his ‘fact-check’, it can be seen that Ahmed Patel’s image is completely different from the one that was first uploaded in the website by the Congress party.

Here is the image shared by Zubair (on left) and the original image posted on the website (on right) before being ‘allegedly’ removed by the Congress party. The original image can be seen on the archive of the webpage dated 1st September.

The image shared by Zubair (on left) and the image which was deleted by the Congress party soon after his death (Right)/ Image Source: Befitting facts

Earlier, the Congress party had uploaded a ‘right-profile face’ image (on the right above) of Ahmed Patel and other details in its website. In addition to Ahmed Patel’s image, who was a Treasurer of the Congress party, there was also some details such as his address, telephone number of his residence on the party’s website before his death.

However, the image (one on the left) uploaded by the Congress party after getting exposed by the likes of Navika Kumar had several discrepancies. The image was also shared by the likes of Zubair and others to claim that the image of Ahmed Patel was never removed by the Congress party in the first place.

The image shared on the party’s website currently, has a ‘left-profile face’ image of Ahmed Patel along with fewer details. Moreover, in the address part, they have removed the pin number, another proof of recent editing done on the page. It may be noted that several archives of the page exist for the last few months, and all of them contain the right-profile image of Patel.

Perhaps, the Congress party thought current post holders should be alive and that is how it should be practical, as a post cannot be held by a dead person, and therefore removed the image and details of the treasurer of the party. However, the new guard of the Congress party perhaps acted too soon and later realised it was bad for optics.

As the likes of Navika Kumar picked the faux pas of the Congress party and posted it on Twitter, the IT team of the party may have thought of undoing the damage caused by them and decided to restore the page. But they selected a different image of Ahmed Patel this time instead of restoring the original image, leaving a digital footprint of the change made.

Not only that, but the Congress party may have also unleashed few of its trolls, ‘fact-checkers’ to keep the likes of Navika Kumar in check to buy some time to undo the damage they had caused.

However, if one looks at the above discrepancies, Navika Kumar was right after all when she said that the Congress party had removed the images of Ahmed Patel from its website soon after his death. Strangely, she had to delete her tweet after being subjected to extreme bullying by ‘fact-checkers’ and the Congress party workers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
World

Germany expresses concern after corporate dependency on China increases

OpIndia Staff -
While German companies are happy that Chinese sales offset the fewer units sold in European countries amid the pandemic, they are also being cautious.
Read more

Lucknow: Two medical colleges run by MMA Faridi and Mohammad Zafar Idris respectively, accused of organ trafficking, probe ordered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Probe has been ordered against Era’s Medical College and Integral Institute of Medical Science And Research over Human Organ Trafficking charges

Indian law never defined “marriage”: Here is why govt needs to be involved in inter-faith “marriage”

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
A number of very different legal institutions are grouped under the loose word “marriage.” Naturally therefore, the government has to step in and make rules about how to move between these very different institutions.

After allowing Israelis to visit without visa, UAE stops issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries including Pakistan and Turkey

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision of UAE to stop issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries is reported to have been taken due to security decisions.

Forgotten daughter of Uttarakhand: Before Nirbhaya, girl working in Delhi was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered in Haryana

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In February 2012, a 19-year-old girl from Delhi was abducted, gang-raped, brutalised and abandoned to die at a mustard field in Haryana

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Arfa Khanum Sherwani eat the goat she was petting in the photographs she posted?

OpIndia Staff -
Arfa Khanum Sherwani took social media by storm after she posted photographs of herself with a beautiful white goat.
Read more
Politics

How Congress lost Gujarat to save Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat

Nirwa Mehta -
The 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections which were contested by Ahmed Patel were one of the lowest points for Congress.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mark of religious oppression, caste superiority’: Newly elected MP in New Zealand, Gaurav Sharma, targeted for taking oath in Sanskrit

OpIndia Staff -
A journalist in New Zealand targeted newly elected New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma for for taking his oath in Sanskrit.
Read more
News Reports

Habitual offender Rehana Fathima given last warning by Kerala High Court after violating bail condition in ‘Gomatha’ cookery video

OpIndia Staff -
In the cookery video titled Gomatha Ularthu, Fathima kept referring to the meat as Gomatha. The High Court let her go giving her last opportunity to 'improve'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Enforcement Directorate arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s aide in connection with multi-crore MMRDA security deal

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's aide Chandole was grilled by ED officials for nearly 12 hours before being placed under arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Fact check: Did Congress remove Ahmed Patel’s profile from its website within hours of his demise

OpIndia Staff -
While fact-checkers claim that Congress didn't delete Ahmed Patel's profile from its website, evidences show it was deleted and then restored
Read more
Social Media

As Congress remembers the 26/11 Mumbai attacks anniversary, netizens remind the grand old party of its double standards

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was found partying at a friend's house soon after the Mumbai attacks.
Read more
News Reports

Six Pakistani cricketers test positive for Coronavirus in New Zealand, NZ authorities say they breached isolation protocols

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand Cricket has revealed that few members of the Pakistan party breached the protocols on the first day of managed isolation.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
World

Germany expresses concern after corporate dependency on China increases

OpIndia Staff -
While German companies are happy that Chinese sales offset the fewer units sold in European countries amid the pandemic, they are also being cautious.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Two medical colleges run by MMA Faridi and Mohammad Zafar Idris respectively, accused of organ trafficking, probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
Probe has been ordered against Era’s Medical College and Integral Institute of Medical Science And Research over Human Organ Trafficking charges
Read more
Opinions

Indian law never defined “marriage”: Here is why govt needs to be involved in inter-faith “marriage”

Abhishek Banerjee -
A number of very different legal institutions are grouped under the loose word “marriage.” Naturally therefore, the government has to step in and make rules about how to move between these very different institutions.
Read more
News Reports

OIC snubs Pakistan again, no mention of ‘Kashmir’ in Foreign Ministers’ meeting agenda: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan's foreign office had claimed that during the 2-day session, the Kashmir issue will be discussed too. The OIC's agenda has made no mention of it.
Read more
News Reports

After allowing Israelis to visit without visa, UAE stops issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries including Pakistan and Turkey

OpIndia Staff -
The decision of UAE to stop issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries is reported to have been taken due to security decisions.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,980FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com