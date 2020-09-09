Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair gets interim protection for FIR against him for doxxing a girl child

Delhi High Court has given interim protection to Alt News co-founder Zubair while hearing his plea to quash FIR filed against him under IPC Section 509B, IT Act section 67. The court has asked the Delhi government and DCP Cyber Cell to file a status report of the case within eight weeks. The court has also directed NCPCR to file a reply on the allegations against Zubair filed by the petitioner by making his data public.

Court has also directed the Delhi Govt and DCP, Cyber Cell to file status report within 8 weeks



According to the reports, POSCO act was not added to the Delhi FIR.

Two FIRs against Zubair for doxxing a minor girl

Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said in a tweet recently that according to the action taken report (ATR) received by the commission, an FIR has been registered against Mohammad Zubair for doxxing a minor girl while arguing with a twitter user. FIR is also named @de_real_mak and @syedsarwar, who posted derogatory tweets against the girl child in the pretext of supporting Zubair. Another FIR is filed against Zubair in Chhattisgarh under relevant sections of the IT Act and POCSO Act.