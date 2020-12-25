Friday, December 25, 2020
Home News Reports Afghanistan arrests 10 Chinese citizens on charges of espionage, asks China to apologise
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Afghanistan arrests 10 Chinese citizens on charges of espionage, asks China to apologise

Afghanistan hinted that they could consider a pardon for the Chinese spies if Beijing submits a formal apology that admits to the violation of international norms and a betrayal of Kabul’s trust.

OpIndia Staff
Afghanistan arrests 10 Chinese spies in Kabul
10 Chinese spies arrested in Afghanistan, source: Yahoo News
48

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Afghanistan, has detained 10 Chinese citizens on charges of espionage and operating a terror cell in the capital city of Kabul. As per reports, these detainees are believed to be linked to China’s spy agency, Ministry of State Security. It was on December 10, 2020, that Afghanistan’s NDS started the crackdown.

According to reports, President Ashraf Ghani has been briefed about the detentions. He has authorised First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, a former chief of the Afghan intelligence agency, to oversee the investigation. Amrullah Saleh, in turn, has held a meeting with the Chinese envoy to Kabul Wang Yu to brief him about the detention. 

‘Apologise or face criminal proceedings’, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell

Reports have it that the First Vice President has indicated that the Afghan government could consider a pardon for the Chinese spies if Beijing submits a formal apology that admits to the violation of international norms and a betrayal of Kabul’s trust. Otherwise, the Afghan government would go ahead with criminal proceedings against the 10 Chinese spies.

The crackdown by Afghanistan NDS

It is for the first time in years that Chinese nationals have been caught spying in Afghanistan. On December 10, Afghan NDS first arrested a Chinese intelligence operative Li Yangyang, who was operating in the country since July this year. Yangyang was arrested from his Kabul residence. The NDS also recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives, including Ketamine powder from his residence.

On the same day, the Afghan NDS then arrested another Chinese spy, Sha Hung from her Shirpur residence in Kabul. During the search operation, explosives and other highly objectionable material were recovered from Hung’s residence.

Subsequently, eight more Chinese spies were arrested by the NDS. All of the arrested individuals were operating as Chinese spies in Afghanistan.

Investigations revealed that both Li Yangyang and Sha Hung were kingpins of the espionage network and both of them had been meeting commanders of the Taliban-backed terror group Haqqani Network (HQN).

Pakistan’s ISI acting as a mediator between Haqqani Network and the Chinese Intelligence agents

It is believed that Pakistan’s ISI has been acting as a mediator between Haqqani Network and the Chinese Intelligence agents. According to experts, China is closely working with Pakistan’s ISI and terror outfits backed by them. Besides working with the HQN, China is also financing the Taliban through Pakistan to tackle the American influence. 

Experts believe that these Chinese spies were meeting Talibani commanders to monitor the Uyghur activists who have fled to Afghanistan or to West Asia and were reporting the same to the Chinese government. Meanwhile, the Afghan security forces is of the belief that the detainees were creating a fake East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) module in Afghanistan to entrap ETIM operatives in Afghanistan.

ETIM is a Muslim separatist group alleged to be active in Xinjiang province, home to China’s ethnic minority Uyghur Muslims. Its founder Hasan Mahsum, an Uyghur from Xinjiang’s Kashgar region, was shot dead by Pakistani soldiers in 2003. Rights groups say China uses the ETIM threat as an excuse to impose restrictions on Uyghurs and discredit human rights activists outside China.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskabul Afghanistan china, Chinese spies, espionage network
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Farmers’ vandalise several Reliance Jio towers to ‘protest’ against farm laws, Punjab CM appeals for calm after fanning protests

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors of various farmers' union have shut the power supply to several Jio towers in the last three days in Punjab
Read more
Politics

The time when Balasaheb Thackeray regretted sending ‘idiot’ Pritish Nandy to Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
Balasaheb Thackeray and Pramod Mahajan were misled into believing that Pritish Nandy would uphold the party's beliefs.
Read more

Corona affects Hindus, Muslims have dua, don’t need vaccine: Kolkata’s Maulana Barkati

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"Muslim community is not afraid of the virus and will not take the vaccine," said Kolkata Shahi Imam Maulana Barkati

UK police arrests three pro-Khalistani men accused of RSS leader’s murder in 2009

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One of the accused Gursharanbir Singh Wahiwala is also accused of the murder of RSS leader Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (Retd) in 2016.

PM Modi transfers Rs 18,000 cr to 9 cr farmers, busts propaganda by opposition parties on 3 farm laws

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi released instalment of benefits under farmers scheme, amounting to Rs 18,000 crores that would benefit 9 crore farmer families

How Times of India and The Hindu turned ‘Haroon’, who posed as a priest, to a ‘Tantrik’ to secularise the crime

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India, in its attempt to 'secularise' the crime, passed off the accused as a 'Tantrik', when it was, in fact, a man named Harun

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai Police now accuses Republic TV of colluding with BARC to bring down Times Now ratings, the channel responds

OpIndia Staff -
'Mumbai Police is in the middle of a mindless farce of an investigation that has only one purpose: to try and target Republic TV', the channel said denying the charges
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmers’ vandalise several Reliance Jio towers to ‘protest’ against farm laws, Punjab CM appeals for calm after fanning protests

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors of various farmers' union have shut the power supply to several Jio towers in the last three days in Punjab
Read more
Politics

The time when Balasaheb Thackeray regretted sending ‘idiot’ Pritish Nandy to Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
Balasaheb Thackeray and Pramod Mahajan were misled into believing that Pritish Nandy would uphold the party's beliefs.
Read more
News Reports

Afghanistan arrests 10 Chinese citizens on charges of espionage, asks China to apologise

OpIndia Staff -
The arrested Chinese nationals were reportedly in contact with the Haqqani Network terror group.
Read more
News Reports

After opposing reforms that free farmers from shackles of middlemen, Congress now sees middlemen in DBT payment to farmers

OpIndia Staff -
While opposing a law that seeks to remove middlemen from farm sector, Congress sees middlemen in DBT payments to farmers
Read more
News Reports

Corona affects Hindus, Muslims have dua, don’t need vaccine: Kolkata’s Maulana Barkati

OpIndia Staff -
"Muslim community is not afraid of the virus and will not take the vaccine," said Kolkata Shahi Imam Maulana Barkati
Read more
World

Jimmy Dore sets the cat among the pigeons as Democrats and ‘Progressives’ bicker after comedian pushes ‘Force The Vote’ on ‘Medicare for All’

K Bhattacharjee -
Jimmy Dore is one of the central figures of the 'Force The Vote' movement and is concerned with providing healthcare to all Americans.
Read more
News Reports

UK police arrests three pro-Khalistani men accused of RSS leader’s murder in 2009

OpIndia Staff -
One of the accused Gursharanbir Singh Wahiwala is also accused of the murder of RSS leader Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (Retd) in 2016.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: NCP Corporator’s husband Aziz Sheikh charged with committing robbery at factory headed by BJP leader

OpIndia Staff -
In a new turn in the robbery case at BJP leader's factory, NCP leader's husband Aziz Sheikh has been charged
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to hospital. Know why

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, Sun Pictures informed on Twitter that the shooting of the movie 'Annaathe', featuring Rajinikanth, had been postponed after four crew members were diagnosed with Coronavirus.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com