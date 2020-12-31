Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) dropped a proposal to naming roads in Muslim majority areas in Bengaluru after Muslims following opposition from BJP leaders and the general public. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya informed that BBMP has dropped the idea after the public uproar over the proposal. “A vigilant Hindu society can thwart such ill-intentioned attempts”, he added.

Earlier today, BJP MPs Ananth Kumar Hegde and Tejasvi Surya had written letters to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjanath Prasad objecting against the naming of roads in Muslim dominated area of Padarayanapura in Bengaluru after Muslims. Sharing the letter by him on Twitter, Tejasvi Surya wrote that giving Muslim names to roads in Muslim dominated areas amounted to supporting the two-nation theory and the the Muslim league’s demand for separate electorates.

“Christening of roads in a Muslim-dominated locality with only Muslim names reeks of the same communal mentality of the two-nation theory and Muslim League’s demand of separate electorates for Hindus and Muslims. This is dangerous and must be condemned”, wrote the Banaglore South MP in his letter. He requested the Commissioner to revise the list and finalise the names only after public discussion.

Roads should be named after martyrs: Hegde

Similarly, Hegde in his letter demanded that the roads should be named after martyrs. “Only the names of Muslim leaders have been recommended in this particular ward. It is not appropriate to undertake such a step in the name of social work, which is nothing but promotion of one particular community”, wrote the Uttara Kannada MP. The letters were written by the BJP leaders in response to notification dates December 16, 2020 passed by the BBMP Revenue Department. Another BJP PM from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan also wrote objecting against the naming of the roads after Muslims.

The BBMP had written to the Ministry of Urban Development to change the names of 11 streets in the riot-hit Padarayanapura and give them Muslim names. However, following the backlash over the idea of naming the roads in the Muslim-dominated area after Muslims, the BBMP agreed to revise the list of the names.