Sunday, December 27, 2020
Home News Reports First phase of bullet train may be completed in Gujarat due to slow land...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

First phase of bullet train may be completed in Gujarat due to slow land acquisition in Maharashtra: Railway Board Chairman

Indian Railway wants to commission entire Bullet Train project in one go, but Maharashtra fails in land acquisition it will be completed in Gujarat first

OpIndia Staff
Bullet Train
Indian Railways wants to issue tenders for Bullet Train in one go (Image: BBC)
58

Despite uncertainty over land acquisition in Maharashtra for the bullet train project, Railways have said that all efforts are being made to complete it in one phase. While addressing media over video conferencing on December 26, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman of Railway Board, said that Indian Railways is making efforts to commission the entire bullet train project end-to-end. He said, “Indian Railways wants to commission the bullet train project together in both Gujarat and Maharashtra, and we have planned accordingly.”

However, if the land acquisition is not completed in Maharashtra soon, the project may be completed in two phases. Accordingly, it has been suggested that the first project will be completed from Ahmedabad to Vapi, which will mean the entire first phase of the project will be in Gujarat, where land acquisition is going on smoothly. “If we get the land, then the project can be commissioned in both Gujarat and Maharashtra. We are also preparing whether we can run bullet train till Vapi (Gujarat) in the first phase if there is a delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra,” Vinod Kumar Yadav said.

More than 80% of the land acquisition has been done in Gujarat. However, the project is being delayed as it is taking time to acquire land in Maharashtra. Yadav further said that the Maharashtra government has assured that they will make more efforts to ensure 80 percent of the land required for the project is made available in the next four months.

Tenders are invited only when 80-90 percent of the land is available

Vinod said that Indian Railways invites tenders in any project only when 80 to 90 percent of the land required for the project is under their control. Also, it is essential that for the remaining 10 to 20 percent of the land, there is certainty that it will be acquired on time so that when the project starts, it does not get halted due to land unavailability.

Bullet train project

Bullet train in India was first talked about in 2009-2010 under UPA-2. However, it took several years to complete the study required. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor project was approved in May 2014. The project will use Shinkansen technology of Japan, which will be transferred to support the Make in India programme as per the Indian Railway’s announcement in December 2015. The project was expected to be completed by 2023, but due to a delay in acquiring the land, the project has been pushed to be completed by December 2028.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

First phase of bullet train may be completed in Gujarat due to slow land acquisition in Maharashtra: Railway Board Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
More than 80% of land acquisition for bullet train has been done in Gujarat. However, it is taking time to acquire land in Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

China sending a senior political leader to Nepal to access ground situation amidst political chaos in Nepal Communist Party

OpIndia Staff -
As the Nepal Communist Party has split into two, China is sending a senior political leader to Kathmandu to assess the political situation
Read more

Actor Sushant Singh continues to share fake news, this time lies about the release of suspended cop DSP Davinder Singh

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
n his hurry to target the Modi government and country's investigative agencies for taking action alleged terror sympathisers, Sushant Singh openly peddled false propaganda by conveniently ignoring the details of the case registered against suspended cop Davinder Singh.

Delhi: Maulana kidnaps and rapes a minor girl with intention to ‘sell her’, arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Naushad arrested by Delhi police for kidnapping and attempting to sell minor girl

Madhya Pradesh: Employer kills worker by pumping air into his rectum by inserting compressor for asking about wages

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A shocking incident of brutality has come to light in Madhya Pradesh.

‘Fashion magazines don’t cover prostitutes’: Donald Trump haters shame First Lady Melania Trump, call her filthy names

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Donald Trump has been miffed over the fact that Melania has been ignored by fashion magazines while her predecessor Michelle Obama was regularly featured on the cover photo.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
World

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Allegations of interference in Rs 619 crore ‘Safe City’ project surface against IPS officer D Roopa, officer clarifies: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
IPS D Roopa, who says that she is a whistleblower in the case, found several irregularities in the bidding process of Safe City Project
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Ayodhya: Students booked for raising ‘azaadi’ slogans during protests against college principal

OpIndia Staff -
Students from Saket College in Ayodhya have been booked on charges of sedition after they raised 'Azaadi' slogans during a protest.
Read more
News Reports

First phase of bullet train may be completed in Gujarat due to slow land acquisition in Maharashtra: Railway Board Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
More than 80% of land acquisition for bullet train has been done in Gujarat. However, it is taking time to acquire land in Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

China sending a senior political leader to Nepal to access ground situation amidst political chaos in Nepal Communist Party

OpIndia Staff -
As the Nepal Communist Party has split into two, China is sending a senior political leader to Kathmandu to assess the political situation
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Actor Sushant Singh continues to share fake news, this time lies about the release of suspended cop DSP Davinder Singh

OpIndia Staff -
n his hurry to target the Modi government and country's investigative agencies for taking action alleged terror sympathisers, Sushant Singh openly peddled false propaganda by conveniently ignoring the details of the case registered against suspended cop Davinder Singh.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Maulana kidnaps and rapes a minor girl with intention to ‘sell her’, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Naushad arrested by Delhi police for kidnapping and attempting to sell minor girl
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Employer kills worker by pumping air into his rectum by inserting compressor for asking about wages

OpIndia Staff -
A shocking incident of brutality has come to light in Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Fashion magazines don’t cover prostitutes’: Donald Trump haters shame First Lady Melania Trump, call her filthy names

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Donald Trump has been miffed over the fact that Melania has been ignored by fashion magazines while her predecessor Michelle Obama was regularly featured on the cover photo.
Read more
World

Under orders from China, Pakistan converting Gwadar into open prison by fencing Chinese projects

OpIndia Staff -
The CPEC authority is building a wall measuring 10 feet in height, covering the length of 30 km, has now created a massive discontent and furore in the region.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Pro-Congress ‘activist’ Shabnam Hashmi caught spreading fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Shabnam Hashmi is followed on Twitter by various self-proclaimed fact-checkers and propagandists masquerading as journalists.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: Begumbagh house from where stones were pelted at Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally demolished by police

OpIndia Staff -
Just hours after a Muslim mob on a house pelted stones at a rally to collect donations for Ram Mandir, police demolished the house
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com