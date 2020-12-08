Former NDTV ‘journalist’ Nidhi Razdan was seen spreading the false news of ‘house arrest’ of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Delhi police. Razdan supported the false claim of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Twitter by retweeting it and went on to declare the imaginary house arrest of the Delhi CM as the ‘Kashmir Model’.

The Kashmir model, which the Delhi CM was only too happy to support then, now comes to Delhi https://t.co/zZcMYYYUYX — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) December 8, 2020

“The Kashmir model, which the Delhi CM was only too happy to support the, now comes to Delhi”, she wrote on Twitter today. The Aam Admi Party had earlier posted a tweet claiming that CM Arvind Kejriwal was put under house arrest. “BJP’s Delhi Police have put Hon’ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence”, read the AAP’s tweet. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had also claimed that the Delhi CM was arrested after he returned from a meeting with the protesting farmers at Singhu border and supported them. He said that the Delhi police had barricaded Kejriwal’s house creating a house arrest like situation.

However, the Aam Admi Part’s claims were refuted by the DCP Delhi Police who clarified that the Delhi Chief Minister was free to exercise his right to freedom of movement. A picture of his house was posted by DCP Delhi Police in the tweet to show that there was not any extra deployment or barricading around the CM’s house.

Commenting on the tweet posted by DCP Delhi Police, Razdan questioned Delhi police’s claims and said that Kejriwal should walk out of his right now and test the claims of Delhi police. She even added that the picture doesn’t say anything.

Delhi police denies the Delhi Chief Minister is under house arrest. Not sure what this picture says frankly about his “right to free movement” . If he is free, he should walk out of his house right now and test the claims https://t.co/TMX7XPG46M — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) December 8, 2020

Razdan and fake news

After the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament, CM Kejriwal was seen blatantly spreading misinformation about the Act during townhall session on NDTV moderated by Nidhi Radzan in January this year. The Delhi CM claimed that even Hindus in the country who do not have government issues birth certificates will have to leave the country as Razdan sat watching him spread lies. Razdan did not correct him that the law was not applicable to Indian citizens and instead she contributed to his lies.

Razdan is quite used to spreading fake news and false propaganda. As an NDTV host, she had even conducted an entire ‘debate’ based on fake news. She had also wanted the government of India to ‘clarify’ whether citizens would be able to change the temperature on their ACs or not after she fell for another fake news. She had even refused to believe when people told her that default doesn’t mean ‘stuck forever’ and customers can change it.