Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home News Reports Nidhi Razdan says the fake news of Delhi Police putting Arvind Kejriwal under house...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Nidhi Razdan says the fake news of Delhi Police putting Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest is ‘Kashmir model’

AAP had started spreading fake claims that Delhi CM Kejriwal had been put under 'house arrest'. Delhi Police had called those claims baseless and had asserted that there is no restriction on Kejriwal's movement and he is free to go wherever he wants.

OpIndia Staff
Nidhi Razdan supports Kejriwal's lies
Nidhi Razdan (via Postcard news) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ( via The Indian Express)
3

Former NDTV ‘journalist’ Nidhi Razdan was seen spreading the false news of ‘house arrest’ of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Delhi police. Razdan supported the false claim of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Twitter by retweeting it and went on to declare the imaginary house arrest of the Delhi CM as the ‘Kashmir Model’.

“The Kashmir model, which the Delhi CM was only too happy to support the, now comes to Delhi”, she wrote on Twitter today. The Aam Admi Party had earlier posted a tweet claiming that CM Arvind Kejriwal was put under house arrest. “BJP’s Delhi Police have put Hon’ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence”, read the AAP’s tweet. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had also claimed that the Delhi CM was arrested after he returned from a meeting with the protesting farmers at Singhu border and supported them. He said that the Delhi police had barricaded Kejriwal’s house creating a house arrest like situation.

However, the Aam Admi Part’s claims were refuted by the DCP Delhi Police who clarified that the Delhi Chief Minister was free to exercise his right to freedom of movement. A picture of his house was posted by DCP Delhi Police in the tweet to show that there was not any extra deployment or barricading around the CM’s house.

Commenting on the tweet posted by DCP Delhi Police, Razdan questioned Delhi police’s claims and said that Kejriwal should walk out of his right now and test the claims of Delhi police. She even added that the picture doesn’t say anything.

Razdan and fake news

After the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament, CM Kejriwal was seen blatantly spreading misinformation about the Act during townhall session on NDTV moderated by Nidhi Radzan in January this year. The Delhi CM claimed that even Hindus in the country who do not have government issues birth certificates will have to leave the country as Razdan sat watching him spread lies. Razdan did not correct him that the law was not applicable to Indian citizens and instead she contributed to his lies.

Razdan is quite used to spreading fake news and false propaganda. As an NDTV host, she had even conducted an entire ‘debate’ based on fake news. She had also wanted the government of India to ‘clarify’ whether citizens would be able to change the temperature on their ACs or not after she fell for another fake news. She had even refused to believe when people told her that default doesn’t mean ‘stuck forever’ and customers can change it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP Kejriwal, Nidhi NDTV, fake news leftists
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista demands a video-recorded autopsy of slain BJP worker, says family coerced to sign post-mortem documents

OpIndia Staff -
The Darjeeling MP has alleged that West Bengal government had conducted an illegal and unlawful post-mortem of Ulen Roy in order to sweep under the rug the cold-blooded murder
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP worker dies in bomb blast, here are some ‘liberals’ who find it funny

OpIndia Staff -
A bomb blast took life of a BJP karyakarta in West Bengal. However, some 'liberals' found the exact time when the blast went off quite funny.
Read more

Farmers’ Bharat Bandh: How it resembles nefarious designs of Shaheen Bagh Chakka Jam and why govt must consider it sedition

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
The Chakka Jam and Bharat Bandh in lieu of the farmers agitation is just that - a replication of the Shaheen Bagh model.

Galactic Federation of aliens stopped Donald Trump from disclosing their existence, claims former Israeli space security chief

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Haim Eshed has served as the head of Israel's space security program for three decades and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award.

Fabulous life of Arvind Kejriwal: Fearing attention diversion, Delhi CM this time creates different drama

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Aam Aadmi Party and AAP supporters have a knack of pulling attention-seeking stunts to aggrandise their leader Arvind Kejriwal's importance and shield him from criticism

Arvind Kejriwal not under ‘house arrest’, Delhi Police rubbishes Aam Aadmi Party’s claims

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Tuesday Aam Aadmi Party had claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was put under 'house arrest' by Delhi Police after he met the protesting 'farmers'.

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK manager linked to 9 companies opened and dissolved since 2011. Are UK based Khalistan sympathisers hijacking farmers’ protest?

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that the concept of Khalistan has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst protests by Punjab farmers against the farm laws, farmers from various States request the centre not to repeal them

OpIndia Staff -
These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them
Read more
Social Media

Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav floats a new conspiracy on eve of Bharat Bandh, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav asserted that even essential commodities like milk will not be allowed to be transported during Bharat Bandh on December 8.
Read more
News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Nidhi Razdan says the fake news of Delhi Police putting Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest is ‘Kashmir model’

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan supported the false claims of the AAP that CM Kejriwal was under house arrest and declared it 'Kashmir model'.
Read more
Politics

Sonia Gandhi, the daughter (in-law) of the soil, makes the ultimate sacrifice to support farmers: Read what it is

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi has decided to make great sacrifices to demonstrate her self-proclaimed unparalleled devotion towards farmers
Read more
News Reports

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista demands a video-recorded autopsy of slain BJP worker, says family coerced to sign post-mortem documents

OpIndia Staff -
The Darjeeling MP has alleged that West Bengal government had conducted an illegal and unlawful post-mortem of Ulen Roy in order to sweep under the rug the cold-blooded murder
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP worker dies in bomb blast, here are some ‘liberals’ who find it funny

OpIndia Staff -
A bomb blast took life of a BJP karyakarta in West Bengal. However, some 'liberals' found the exact time when the blast went off quite funny.
Read more
Opinions

Farmers’ Bharat Bandh: How it resembles nefarious designs of Shaheen Bagh Chakka Jam and why govt must consider it sedition

Nupur J Sharma -
The Chakka Jam and Bharat Bandh in lieu of the farmers agitation is just that - a replication of the Shaheen Bagh model.
Read more
News Reports

Galactic Federation of aliens stopped Donald Trump from disclosing their existence, claims former Israeli space security chief

OpIndia Staff -
Haim Eshed has served as the head of Israel's space security program for three decades and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award.
Read more
News Reports

Fabulous life of Arvind Kejriwal: Fearing attention diversion, Delhi CM this time creates different drama

OpIndia Staff -
Aam Aadmi Party and AAP supporters have a knack of pulling attention-seeking stunts to aggrandise their leader Arvind Kejriwal's importance and shield him from criticism
Read more
News Reports

‘BJP killing own people’: Political ‘analyst’ Tauseef attempts to whitewash TMC and downplay political violence in Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
"The problem with you is that your communication with the rest of the world is through Netflix. You know nothing about the reality of Bengal, Tauseef Rehman," Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami said.
Read more
News Reports

Bharat Bandh flops in Delhi as vegetable mandis stay open for business despite Kejriwal’s support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Despite AAP's support to Bharat Bandh calls, vegetable mandis in Delhi remain open.
Read more
News Reports

Cracks in opposition? TMC reluctant to support ‘Bharat Bandh’ call in West Bengal by ‘farmers’ over farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Senior party leader and MP Saugata Roy said that while the party stands by the agitating 'farmers', TMC will not support the Bharat Bandh call. "It goes against our principles," he emphasised.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,512FollowersFollow
20,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com