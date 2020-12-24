Christian nuns working at a children’s home in Germany is accused of pimping out boys to Christian priests, politicians and businessmen who would rape the children at sex parties.

According to the reports, a Social Welfare Court in Darmstadt, Germany awarded a 63-year-old person compensation after he detailed how nuns dragged him to be abused by priests and powerful men at parties, starting at age five. The victim said that the nuns were paid by these powerful priests for allowing to indulge in sexual intercourse with young boys.

The victim, who remains anonymous, said he was raped around 1,000 times during his time at the home in the 1960s and 70s, alongside other boys.

The Bishop of Speyer, Karl-Heinz Wiesemann also publicly named Bishop Rudolf Motzenbäcker, who died in 1998, as the accused who involved in such heinous abuse. The bishop said three further victims have since come forward.

Nuns acted as ‘pimp’, supplied young boys to clergy at ‘sex parties’

The victim was abused at the age of five when he joined the home run by the Order of the Sisters of the Divine Saviour in the German city of Speyer in March 1963. The victim said he was ‘literally dragged’ by the nuns to Motzenbacker’s apartment to be sexually abused. The Christian priests would beat him when he resisted.

The victim, who was an altar boy at the Speyer Cathedral, said he was assigned the priest as a confessor. The victim said visitors to the clergy would abuse him at ‘sex parties’’. The nuns would act like ‘pimps’ and supply youngsters aged between seven and 14 to clergymen, local politicians and businessmen.

“There was a room where the nuns served drinks and food to the men and in the other corner the children were raped,” the victim said to the court in his testimony. He added that the nuns earned money as the men present donated generously.

The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the home, even claiming the sisters themselves would sexually abuse underage boys. The children’s home was shut in 2000.

‘Brutal torture if disobeyed orders of church, was raped multiple times,’ says victim

According to the victim, if any of these boys disobeyed the orders of the church, they would be beaten with sticks or have their heads smashed against the wall. He said he was raped by three priests at the same time on one occasion.

“Sometimes I would run back to the home in blood-smeared clothes, the blood ran down my legs. Before I left in September 1972, I had been sexually abused about a thousand times,” the former altar boy narrated his ordeal.

The Catholic Church paid the victim with 15,000 euros in compensation and 10,000 euros for therapy costs alongside a victim’s pension. “For victims of abuse, taking legal action is associated with considerable psychological stress”, said Judge Andrea Herrmann from the Darmstadt Social Court.

However, the victim asked what is the use of the money after suffering such post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. He asked, “My marriage is broken. My bones, liver and kidneys are too”.

Since 2010, the Catholic Church has faced a number of cases of sexual abuse. An internal investigation into abuse in 2018 revealed abuse involving 1,670 clerics and 3,677 victims between 1946 and 2014. There has been a dangerous trend of repeated cases of rape and other abusive incidents at Churches across the world. Unfortunately, India is not immune to this plague either. Christian priest and churches, like most cases worldwide, have been targeting the poor, destitute for their crimes but the cases go unnoticed.