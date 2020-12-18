A day after rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the post of MLA, the West Bengal Assembly Speaker on Friday rejected his resignation from the post claiming that it was not in a proper format.

According to the reports, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday refused to accept the resignation of former TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari claiming that his resignation letter was not in proper format and also did not have a date on it.

I have examined the letter & found that date isn’t specified in it. I hadn’t been informed that his (Suvendu Adhikari) resignation is voluntary & genuine. So it’s not possible to accept it. I’ve asked him to appear before me on 21st Dec: Speaker, West Bengal Legislative Assembly pic.twitter.com/4AotmhCdvN — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

The speaker also said that he has not been informed that Adhikari’s resignation is voluntary and genuine and asked him to meet him on Monday. He also said that it is not possible to accept the resignation letter in this format.

This development comes hours after four big exits in the last 24 hours from TMC ruling party, deepening a crisis for the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of polls four months away.

Suvendu Adhikari resigns from MLA post, may join BJP

On Wednesday, Adhikari, who had recently quit Trinamool Congress, also resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly amidst the speculations of him joining the BJP. In his resignation letter, addressed to the party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked the TMC for the opportunities given to him.

Former TMC stalwart Adhikari is expected to join the BJP during the Home Minister’s visit to the state. If he joins BJP, it will be a major setback for TMC ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Adhikari’s resignation from the state Assembly is being seen in connection with the Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal on December 19-20. Recently, the party had expelled Kanishka Panda, who is perceived to a close aide of Adhikari.

On Friday, the centre also decided to provide ‘Z’ category security to rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) stalwart Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal amid the security threat to him.