Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Home News Reports Vellore: Christian man vandalises Hindu temple by painting Cross on its walls
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Vellore: Christian man vandalises Hindu temple by painting Cross on its walls

The Amman temple in Tirupattur district was found vandalized with Christian cross symbol painted all over the walls of the temple

OpIndia Staff
Amman temple in Tirupattur district vandalised by painting Christian symbols of Cross/ Image Source: The Commune Mag/ aravindbscbl
398

In yet another incident of temple attack, a Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district has been vandalised by painting Christian symbols all the walls in an attempt to convert it into a church, reports Commune Mag.

According to the reports, the Amman temple in Tirupattur district was found vandalized with Christian cross symbol painted all over the walls of the temple. The incident happened at Ellappalli village in Naatrampalli Taluk of Tiruppatur district.

According to the complaint registered by the villagers with the Naatrampalli police, the temple is very old and is worshipped by 250 families of the village as per Hindu traditions. The villagers suspect that the act was an effort to convert the temple into a church.

Image Source: The Commune Mag

The complaint states that one Baskar, son of Mahendran and Baby had earlier broken the idols and the hundi for which a complaint was registered twice with the police in July and November 2020. Now the same person is accused of vandalising the temple again.

On the night of 14 January (Pongal day), Baskar had allegedly turned off the street lights and painted the cross on the walls, floors etc of the temple to convert it to a Church. He had also painted the cross on electric poles and on the bridge near the temple.

The villagers further alleged that Baskar abused them using vulgar words as they confronted him on the matter. They said that Baskar threatened them by saying they cannot do anything to him as he is backed by five people. He had told them that he did the act upon the incitement of those five people and that nothing can be done to them.

The villagers have now demanded strict action against the perpetrators for trying to incite religious clash.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Arnab Goswami to sue Congress, challenges Rahul Gandhi to one-on-one debate

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami has decided to sue Congress and take strong action against the alleged lies peddled by the grand old party and its senior leaders including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kerala model’ still struggling to fight coronavirus, accounts for 45% of the country’s total fresh cases

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala reported 6,186 positive cases on Tuesday, 19 January. The test positivity rate in Kerala stood at 9.34%.
Read more

Congress to raise the issue of Arnab Chat Gate in the upcoming Parliamentary session

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The leaked WhatsApp chats between Arnab Goswami and Ex-BARC COO Parth Dasgupta had created a political furore

Every child is born a Muslim: Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik claims in his latest video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Islamic hate preacher Dr Zakir Naik in his latest video posted on his YouTube channel has claimed that every child 'is born a Muslim'.

After championing #MeToo movement, actor Richa Chadha defends working with sexual harassment accused Subhash Kapoor

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Subhash Kapoor, who is the director of Richa Chadha-starrer 'Madam Chief Minister', was accused of sexual misconduct by actor Geetika Tyagi in 2014

President Trump pardons over 140 people, including former aide Steve Bannon on his final day at the office

World OpIndia Staff -
"President Donald J. Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70 individuals," the White House said in a statement.

Recently Popular

Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Arnab Goswami to sue Congress, challenges Rahul Gandhi to one-on-one debate

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami has decided to sue Congress and take strong action against the alleged lies peddled by the grand old party and its senior leaders including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

‘Bengal mangoge toh cheer denge’ – TMC’s Madan Mitra threatens BJP ahead of West Bengal assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
Madan Mitra threatens to rip BJP leaders saying 'Doodh maangoge to kheer denge, Bengal mangoge to cheer denge'
Read more
Media

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta denied bail despite deteriorating health conditions

OpIndia Staff -
Partho Dasgupta is currently admitted at JJ Hospital by Taloja jail officials and is in a very critical condition.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kerala model’ still struggling to fight coronavirus, accounts for 45% of the country’s total fresh cases

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala reported 6,186 positive cases on Tuesday, 19 January. The test positivity rate in Kerala stood at 9.34%.
Read more
News Reports

Congress to raise the issue of Arnab Chat Gate in the upcoming Parliamentary session

OpIndia Staff -
The leaked WhatsApp chats between Arnab Goswami and Ex-BARC COO Parth Dasgupta had created a political furore
Read more
News Reports

Every child is born a Muslim: Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik claims in his latest video

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic hate preacher Dr Zakir Naik in his latest video posted on his YouTube channel has claimed that every child 'is born a Muslim'.
Read more
News Reports

Vellore: Christian man vandalises Hindu temple by painting Cross on its walls

OpIndia Staff -
On the night of 14 January, Baskar had allegedly turned off the street lights and painted the cross on the walls of the temple
Read more
Entertainment

After championing #MeToo movement, actor Richa Chadha defends working with sexual harassment accused Subhash Kapoor

OpIndia Staff -
Subhash Kapoor, who is the director of Richa Chadha-starrer 'Madam Chief Minister', was accused of sexual misconduct by actor Geetika Tyagi in 2014
Read more
World

President Trump pardons over 140 people, including former aide Steve Bannon on his final day at the office

OpIndia Staff -
"President Donald J. Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70 individuals," the White House said in a statement.
Read more
Editor's picks

Joe Biden to be the second Catholic President of USA after JF Kennedy, will use a massive family heirloom Bible from 1893

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden is the second Catholic President of United States. He will use his massive family Bible for the ceremony
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com