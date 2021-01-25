Monday, January 25, 2021
After getting offended over ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants, Mamata Banerjee complains about being ‘teased’ in front of the Prime Minister

Unnerved by the recent series of defections from the TMC, the party chief exclaimed that she would not let her state turn into Gujarat.

Days feeling ‘disrespected’ at an event organised on the occasion of Netaji Bose’s birth anniversary in Kolkata due to chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee launched an attack on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the latter should be re-named as ‘Bharat Jalao Party’. Speaking at the public rally in Hooghly’s Pursura months ahead of state legislative assembly election, Mamata Banerjee fulminated against the gathering which ‘teased’ her in front of the Prime Minister.

“Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is everyone’s leader. They were teasing me in front of the PM. I don’t believe in guns, I believe in politics. BJP has insulted Netaji and Bengal. It has insulted Bengali icons in past and continues to do so,” she said. She, however, offered no explanation as to how any of what she was saying made sense because she had got offended at ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants.

She also questioned the ‘courage’ shown by those people who chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ to tease her in front of the Prime Minister.

Unnerved by the recent series of defections from the TMC, the party chief exclaimed that she would not let her state turn into Gujarat. She said that “those who are lining up to leave Trinamool Congress should leave as early as possible. Bengal and TMC don’t need you”, said Mamata Banerjee furthering that since TMC would have not given them a ticket, they are leaving in fear.

TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation from the party had a domino effect as many leaders including WB’s sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Jitendra Tiwari, Abhijit Acharya, Diptangshu Choudhury, Silbhadra Datta, Banashri Maity, and other workers, MLAs and minister of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, have put down their papers and/or defected to the BJP since then. West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee is the latest addition to the list of ministers who have ditched the TMC supremo.

