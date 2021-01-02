Saturday, January 2, 2021
Bizarre! Muslim woman invokes triple talaq law against husband who married a Hindu woman after converting to Hinduism

The central government has enacted the law against triple talaq in 2019 after the Supreme Court declared the regressive practice as unconstitutional in 2017.

Divorced Muslim woman seeks justice under triple talaq law
Representational Image (via PTI)
2

A strange case of triple talaq has come to light in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh where a divorced Muslim woman is seeking justice against her former husband who has converted to Hinduism. According to Amar Ujala, a Muslim man had given triple talaq to his wife in 2017. The man, who works with Indian Railway, had married a Muslim woman in 2004. He has two sons with his Muslim wife.

After giving triple talaq to his Muslim wife, the man converted to Hinduism. He married a Hindu woman and is currently living with her. However, his former wife has invoked the triple talaq law (Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019) against him. She has demanded maintenance from him under the law. The matter has come up for hearing before the Principal Judge RN Chand at Bhopal Family Court.

The woman came to know about triple talaq law from relatives

The Muslim woman’s counsel said that the woman came to know about the law against triple talaq from her relatives. She found out the law invalidates the practice of triple talaq and makes it a criminal offence. Therefore, the woman has sought maintenance under the law.

The Hindu wife of the man has reportedly claimed that her marriage with her husband is legal and valid. She said that her husband married after divorcing his first and only after converting to Hinduism. She said that the former wife of her husband had no right to live with her husband.

Triple Talaq law

The central government has enacted the law against triple talaq in 2019 after the Supreme Court declared the regressive practice as unconstitutional in 2017. The law criminalises the practice of triple talaq and prescribes punishment for up to 3 years. The woman is entitled to maintenance for her dependent children under the law.

