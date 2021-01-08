Friday, January 8, 2021
Priyanka Chopra seen visiting a salon amid Covid-19 lockdown in London, stylist let off with a warning

According to a Daily Mail report, the actress managed to escape police action after showing a document stating the hair colouring appointment was for a film.

OpIndia Staff
Priyanka Chopra flouts lockdown in London
Priyanka Chopra (via Vanity Fair)
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was reportedly seen flouting the Covid-19 lockdown in London, by visiting a salon along with her mother. Priyanka Chopra accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra, pet dog and an assistant was clicked outside celerity hairstylist Josh Wood’s salon located in the posh area of Notting Hill on Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra had gone for a hair colouring session for a movie

According to a Daily Mail report, the actress managed to escape police action after showing a document stating the hair colouring appointment was for a film. The actress’ spokesperson reportedly said that the actress was following government guidelines and that the appointment was for a film that she is currently shooting. As per the report, the salon was privately opened for the production and everyone involved had been tested.

The actress who is married to American singer, songwriter and actor Nicholas Jerry Jonas, popularly known as Nick Jonas, had reportedly entered the salon on (Wednesday) January 6 and soon after some cops arrived at the salon to asking to vacate it. The police let off Josh Wood with a warning without imposing a fine.

Personal care facilities are restricted under the lockdown guidelines

The UK has again gone into a strict national Covid-19 lockdown again following the announcement by Prime Minister Borris Johnson on Monday. As per tier-5 coronavirus restrictions that are in place in London, personal care facilities like hair salons, beauty salons, spas, tanning salons, nail salons, tattoo parlours and massage parlours, etc, are required to remain closed to the public.

These services can neither be provided at people’s homes. Under the restrictions, the government can impose fines up to £10,000 for violations.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

