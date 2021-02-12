Friday, February 12, 2021
Home News Reports On a day India talks about the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma, 'artists' and...
News Reports
Updated:

On a day India talks about the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma, ‘artists’ and ‘activists’ demand justice for Munawar Faruqui

'Stand-up comic' Munawar Faruqui, along with four others identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav, was arrested for mocking Hindu Gods in a stand-up comedy show in Indore

OpIndia Staff
4

Nearly 100 ‘artists’ and ‘writers’, including far-left anti-India propagandist Arundhati Roy, former Bollywood entertainers Swara Bhasker and Kalki Koechlin have demanded dismissal of all charges registered against alleged stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and four others for making derogatory statements targeting Hindus and their deities.

“As artists and concerned individuals, we are alarmed that in a country that claims to be the world’s largest democracy, a stand-up artist was imprisoned for over a month, and faces serious criminal charges, for no crime,” the statement signed controversial self-proclaimed writers and artists. 

The statement has also been signed by Rajmohan Gandhi, Mallika Sarabhai, Pooja Bhatt, Shonali Bose, Anand Patwardhan. A few members claiming to be ‘comedians’ including Kunal Kamra, Sanjay Rajoura, Anuvab Pal, Prashasti Singh, Aravind SA, Urooj Dingankar and Anirban Dasgupta, have also signed in favour of accused Faruqui.

Some ‘authors’ Amitava Kumar and Tanya Selvaratnam, Canadian filmmaker John Greyson, filmmaker Shruti Rya Ganguly, UK-based architect Sofia Karim, and feminist activist from Brazil, Sonia Corrêa have also jumped in support of Munawar Faruiqui, who is accused of hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

The statement comes on a day when the national consciousness was shattered by the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma. He was allegedly murdered over arguments related to his donation drive for the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Munawar Faruqui and four others arrested for mocking Hindus, released on bail

‘Stand-up comic’ Munawar Faruqui, along with four others identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav, was arrested for mocking Hindu Gods in a stand-up comedy show in Indore based on the complaint of Eklavya Singh Gaur, an activist and the chief of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan.

They were booked under IPC sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions. Section 269 was invoked for allegedly ignoring COVID-19 safety protocol. Faruqui was sent to judicial custody till January 13 which was later extended to January 27.

He was released from the Indore Central Jail late in the night on February 6 after he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

During a show in April last year, Munawar Faruqui mocked the 2002 Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by a Muslim mob. In a part of the clip that had gone viral on social media, one can hear him refer to the carnage as a fictional film ‘directed’ by Amit Shah and ‘produced’ by RSS.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJustice for Munawar Faruqui
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttarakhand: Days after glacier burst tragedy, little ‘Blackie’ waits for his lost caretakers near Tapovan tunnel

OpIndia Staff -
Though rescue teams have been working ceaselessly, 30 people are still feared to be trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter talks tall about FoE in India, read how its board had ‘expert’ close to China and how it possibly led to censorship

OpIndia Staff -
Fei Fei Li joined Twitter after quitting as chief scientist of Google's artificial intelligence/machine learning initiative
Read more

‘The mob that killed Rinku Sharma included women too, they pushed the knife deeper into his back to kill him’: Bajrang Dal leader

Crime Jhankar Mohta -
The assailants had mercilessly pushed the stuck knife deeper inside Rinku Sharma' back, a Bajrang Dal leader has said.

The Rinku Sharma murder: ‘No Communal Angle’ trope, what it means, why the police says what it does and the media double standard

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
Tensions gripped Delhi’s Mangolpuri area after a mob of around 25-30 people brutally stabbed a Bajrang Dal activist named Rinku Sharma.

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi lashes out at media for browbeating judges, names NDTV, Indian Express, India Today and ‘web portals’: What he said

Media Jinit Jain -
The former CJI Ranjan Gogoi made scathing remarks against the partisan media outlets during an interaction at the India Today Conclave

Rinku Sharma had donated blood to help the pregnant wife of one of the accused, got stabbed a year later: Reports

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Rinku Sharma was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Communal tension in Delhi’s Mangolpuri after Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death after arguments over Ram Mandir donation drive

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have arrested the 4 assailants who stabbed the Bajrang Dal worker on Wednesday in cold blood
Read more
Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
Social Media

YouTube removes viral video that argued Toolkit ‘media houses’ like AltNews are linked to George Soros, who floated fund to attack leaders like PM...

OpIndia Staff -
The 12-minute video is now being taken off the platform without providing any reason. The YouTube video was widely shared on social media platforms.
Read more
Crime

Rinku Sharma had donated blood to help the pregnant wife of one of the accused, got stabbed a year later: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rinku Sharma was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a Muslim mob who had barged into his house and killed him with a knife.
Read more
News Reports

Why aren’t we talking about this? Netizens outraged as model promoting Rihanna’s Fenty Lingerie insults Hindu temple

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna has been caught in another row, involving her beauty company Fenty Beauty and a promotional photoshoot insulting a Hindu temple.
Read more
Crime

Watch: Father of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma recounts the murder of his son, mother says Rinku raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob had barged into the house, assaulted the family and murdered Rinku Sharma in cold blood, says the victim's family.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

On a day India talks about the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma, ‘artists’ and ‘activists’ demand justice for Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -
'Stand-up comic' Munawar Faruqui, along with four others, was arrested for mocking Hindu Gods in a stand-up comedy show.
Read more
Politics

Congress, its alliance with AIUDF, CAA, Assam and more: 5 things Himanta Biswa Sarma said on India Today Conclave

Jinit Jain -
Himanta Biswa Sarma said the people of Assam would not spare the Congress party for committing the "political harakiri"
Read more
News Reports

Twitter continues purge of conservative voices, permanently bans journalist group Project Veritas for exposing Big Tech corruption

OpIndia Staff -
Along with permanently banning Project Veritas account, Twitter also suspended its founder James O'Keefe temporarily
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand: Days after glacier burst tragedy, little ‘Blackie’ waits for his lost caretakers near Tapovan tunnel

OpIndia Staff -
Though rescue teams have been working ceaselessly, 30 people are still feared to be trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel
Read more
Social Media

As Twitter talks tall about FoE in India, read how its board had ‘expert’ close to China and how it possibly led to censorship

OpIndia Staff -
Fei Fei Li joined Twitter after quitting as chief scientist of Google's artificial intelligence/machine learning initiative
Read more
News Reports

‘Tibet is occupied territory’, international conflict resolution expert calls for India to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict

OpIndia Staff -
Tibet and Baluchistan activists requested India to respond to China and Pakistan interfering in India's international matters
Read more
News Reports

‘We had been timid with China in the past. This time we looked them in the eye’: Former COAS Gen Bikram Singh

OpIndia Staff -
"We had been timid with China in the past. Whenever they came into our land, we solved it diplomatically. This was the first time we looked China in the eye and mobilized," said General Bikram Singh (Retd).
Read more
Politics

After claiming farmer protests are apolitical, ‘Andolanjeevi’ Yogendra Yadav seeks donations for his political party

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav had put out the bank and UPI details, urging his followers to contribute so that he can further his anti-farm law propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

Everyone takes Ram’s name, now I am scared too: Elderly neighbour of Rinku Sharma demands that culprits be hanged

OpIndia Staff -
'Khoon ka badla khoon, badla chahiye humme', said the elderly neighbour of the Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma
Read more
News Reports

Twitter reports $1.14 billion loss in 2020, sees recovery in the fourth quarter

OpIndia Staff -
Although Twitter registered an operating income of $27 million, it showed a net loss due to interest and tax liabilities
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com