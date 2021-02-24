Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Home News Reports A month after the siege of Red Fort, ‘farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait threatens ‘tractor...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

A month after the siege of Red Fort, ‘farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait threatens ‘tractor rally’ to Parliament with 40 lakh tractors

Speaking at farmer meetings in Churu and Sikar Rajasthan yesterday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader threatened to siege the Parliament if the central government does not repeal the farm laws

OpIndia Staff
Rakesh Tikait threatens with another tractor rally
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (via TOI)
151

‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait has again threatened the central government demanding the repeal of the three farm laws. Speaking at farmer meetings in Churu and Sikar Rajasthan yesterday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader threatened to siege the Parliament if the central government does not repeal the farm laws.

Tikait said that the ‘farmers’ would march towards Delhi with 40 lakh tractors instead of 4 lakh tractors that had participated in the tractor rally on Republic Day. He reportedly said that the government was not ready to listen to the farmers and that it had decided to rob the farmers. Tikait accused the government of conniving with businessmen. He alleged that corporates had already prepared warehouses even before the farm laws were enacted. He said that the farm laws did not provide for the minimum support price (MSP) and that corporates would store the produce bought from farmers in their warehouse and would sell them at higher prices. Tikait urged the farmers in Rajasthan to unite in protest against the farm laws by rising above caste lines. He asked the youth to participate in the agitation.

Republic Day tractor rally had led to riots in Delhi

It is pertinent to note here that the farmers’ leaders had organised a tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day that had culminated into violence. They had assured that the rally would be a peaceful protest and would be limited to the designated routes. However, what transpired on the Republic Day was far from peaceful. Several armed protestors entered the national capital attacking the security personnel and vandalising the public property. Some protestors entered into the Red Fort and insulted the national flag and hoisted religious flags atop the Red Fort that were believed to be Khalistani flags. Hundreds of police personnel were injured during the riots. It was revealed later, that several separatist, anti-India organisations like banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) were behind the Republic Day riots.

An investigation has ben initiated by Delhi police into the Republic Day violence and around 38 FIRs have been lodged with over 100 accused having been arrested in relation to the violence.

Central government held several rounds of talks with ‘farmer representatives’

The central government had been proposing to solve the farmers’ issues through dialogue. Several rounds of talks have been held between the farmers’ representatives and the government since the protests started. However, the talks ended in a deadlock as the farmers’ leaders were adamant on total repeal of the laws despite the government agreeing to make specific amendments in the laws. Prior to the havoc played by the protestors during the tractor rally on the Republic Day, the protesting farmers had been blocking major routes near the national capital for months.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Adani Pavilion and Reliance Pavilion at Narendra Modi Stadium: All you want to know about naming stadiums and pavilions

OpIndia Staff -
The stadium was named after PM Modi as he was a former president of GCA, and Reliance & Adan won bids to sponsor two pavilions
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi spreads fake news about train ticket fares being doubled: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Sources in Indian Railways said that do discourage crowding at passenger trains, their fares have been slightly increased

Now private sector banks can conduct government transactions, union government lifts embargo

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Private sector banks will be able to conduct govt-related transactions such as taxes, pension, small savings schemes etc

Blocked by Trump, unblocked and followed by Biden and then unfollowed by Biden: Love-hate relationship of TV star Chrissy Teigen and POTUS

World OpIndia Staff -
How Trump-hater Chrissy Teigen won a follow from POTUS Biden on inauguration night to eventual unfollow a month later on Twitter.

West Bengal: CID detains Bangladeshi national for the bomb attack on Minister Jakir Hossain

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jakir Hossain is being treated in a government hospital in Kolkata after receiving serious injuries in the attack.

Yogi Adityanath to meet Miss India runner-up Manya Singh and athlete Priyanka Goswami, two women who battled all odds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Manya Singh's father Omprakash Singh said that he and his daughter wanted to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Baghpat chaat fight: Man from viral video explains reason behind the brawl. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The man, identified as Harinder, is a chaat vendor along with others got into a fight with other chaat vendors who had opened shop about two months back.
Read more
Entertainment

Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana Ranaut had starred in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi re Julmi' in the movie Rajjo.
Read more
Social Media

After 450 buildings, projects being named after Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, ‘liberals’ outrage about stadium named after PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers getting triggered over Narendra Modi stadium is amusing considering there are at least 450 projects, structures, roads, colleges, universities named after the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Journalist gets death threats from actor Dhruv Sarja’s fans for exposing anti-Brahmin hate shown in ‘Pogaru’ movie

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Chiru Bhat had exposed the anti-Brahmin hatred shown in Dhruv Sarja's new Kannada movie 'Pogaru'.
Read more
News Reports

‘You’ll become PM from CM’: Banned Khalistani outfit SFJ ‘counsels’ Bengal and Maharashtra CMs to declare independence from India

OpIndia Staff -
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of Sikhs for Justice wants Maharashtra and West Bengal to declare independence from the Indian Union.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
519,826FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com