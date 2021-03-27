Saturday, March 27, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi govt to offer job to brother of Ankit Sharma, IB staffer killed by...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi govt to offer job to brother of Ankit Sharma, IB staffer killed by an AAP-leader-led mob amidst chants of Allahu Akbar during Delhi anti-Hindu riots

Ankit Sharma, who had gone missing during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots, was killed during the riots by Muslim mobs-led by former AAP leader Tahir Hussain. Sharma’s body was recovered from a drain near Tahir Hussain’s house on February 26, a day after he went missing.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal with Anti-Hindu riots accused Tahir Hussain (L) and IB staffer Ankit Sharma (R)
10

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to provide a government job to the brother of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma. Ankit Sharma was brutally stabbed to death during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots, by a mob led by former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, amidst chants of Allahu Akbar and ‘maaro Kafiro ko maaro’.

Almost a year after the horrific murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has now decided to provide a government job to his brother. The government will now seek Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s approval for the proposal, it said in a statement.

“Delhi Government will provide government job to the brother of Late Ankit Sharma who lost his life during the Delhi riots,” announced Delhi Chief Minister’s Office.

Earlier, the Delhi government had released Rs.1 crore as compensation for Sharma’s family. However, it is yet unknown whether the compensation reached Sharma’s family.

Ankit Sharma, who had gone missing during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots, was killed during the riots by Muslim mobs-led by former AAP leader Tahir Hussain. Sharma’s body was recovered from a drain near Tahir Hussain’s house on February 26, a day after he went missing.

The Delhi government’s decision to grant compensation for the family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma comes at a time when one of its own party leaders has been accused of plotting his brutal murder during the communal violence that erupted on the streets of Delhi in February last year.

Ankit Sharma’s murder during Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots

Amidst the chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’, Ankit Sharma, a friendly, ambitious, idealistic IB officer, was brutally murdered with multiple stab wounds and torture marks. His remains were then thrown into the drain mercilessly during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

According to the charge-sheet, Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, and there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind his murder. The charge sheet says that Ankit Sharma was murdered outside Tahir Hussain’s residence in the Khajuri Khas area on February 25.

After stabbing him multiple times, the mob threw his body in the nearby drain. A witness standing at a distance on a terrace captured the video on his mobile in which a mob is seen dumping the deceased body into the drain. The dead body was recovered from the drain the next morning.

The autopsy report revealed that his body had been mutilated beyond belief. He has stab wounds all over his body, and not even a single portion of it was spared. He was stabbed for hours, four to six hours, by possibly as many as six individuals together. 

Ten people including ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain have been arrested in this case. Further investigation has revealed that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riot and the murder of IB Official Ankit Sharma who was a very familiar face in the area.

The charge sheet says that he was specifically targeted by the mob led by Tahir Hussain who was then the politician of the Aam Aadmi Party and a sitting councillor in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi. The investigation has also revealed that Tahir Hussain was the main person who had been instigating the mob both on 24 and 25 of February in the Chand Bagh area. Another charge sheet against him has been filed for orchestrating riots on 24 February.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back
News Reports

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.

Maulana Jarjis lauded Mamata Banerjee for standing up against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, urged Muslims in Bengal to vote for her: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On 23 January 2021, Mamata Banerjee had walked out of the birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after being greeted with the slogans of "Jai Shri Ram"

Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry and the Supreme Court verdict: All you need to know about the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Supreme Court formulated a total of 5 questions pertaining to the case. All the questions were answered in favour of the Tata conglomerate.

After admitting Sunrise Hospital had only “temporary permission”, Uddhav Thackeray says “most people” died of COVID-19, not the fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CM Uddhav Thackeray said that most of the patients who have died in Sunrise Hospital at Dreams Mall were on the ventilator

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
News Reports

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments
Read more
Crime

Haryana court judge transferred hours before pronouncing the quantum of sentence for convicts in Nikita Tomar murder case

OpIndia Staff -
The Faridabad court is supposed to announce the quantum of sentence for the convicts in Nikita Tomar murder case today
Read more
Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,957FansLike
526,029FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com