The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to provide a government job to the brother of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma. Ankit Sharma was brutally stabbed to death during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots, by a mob led by former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, amidst chants of Allahu Akbar and ‘maaro Kafiro ko maaro’.

Almost a year after the horrific murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has now decided to provide a government job to his brother. The government will now seek Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s approval for the proposal, it said in a statement.

“Delhi Government will provide government job to the brother of Late Ankit Sharma who lost his life during the Delhi riots,” announced Delhi Chief Minister’s Office.

Earlier, the Delhi government had released Rs.1 crore as compensation for Sharma’s family. However, it is yet unknown whether the compensation reached Sharma’s family.

Ankit Sharma, who had gone missing during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots, was killed during the riots by Muslim mobs-led by former AAP leader Tahir Hussain. Sharma’s body was recovered from a drain near Tahir Hussain’s house on February 26, a day after he went missing.

The Delhi government’s decision to grant compensation for the family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma comes at a time when one of its own party leaders has been accused of plotting his brutal murder during the communal violence that erupted on the streets of Delhi in February last year.

Ankit Sharma’s murder during Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots

Amidst the chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’, Ankit Sharma, a friendly, ambitious, idealistic IB officer, was brutally murdered with multiple stab wounds and torture marks. His remains were then thrown into the drain mercilessly during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

According to the charge-sheet, Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, and there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind his murder. The charge sheet says that Ankit Sharma was murdered outside Tahir Hussain’s residence in the Khajuri Khas area on February 25.

After stabbing him multiple times, the mob threw his body in the nearby drain. A witness standing at a distance on a terrace captured the video on his mobile in which a mob is seen dumping the deceased body into the drain. The dead body was recovered from the drain the next morning.

The autopsy report revealed that his body had been mutilated beyond belief. He has stab wounds all over his body, and not even a single portion of it was spared. He was stabbed for hours, four to six hours, by possibly as many as six individuals together.

Ten people including ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain have been arrested in this case. Further investigation has revealed that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riot and the murder of IB Official Ankit Sharma who was a very familiar face in the area.

The charge sheet says that he was specifically targeted by the mob led by Tahir Hussain who was then the politician of the Aam Aadmi Party and a sitting councillor in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi. The investigation has also revealed that Tahir Hussain was the main person who had been instigating the mob both on 24 and 25 of February in the Chand Bagh area. Another charge sheet against him has been filed for orchestrating riots on 24 February.