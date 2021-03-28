A case of rape of a Divyang Dalit woman has come to light in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the incident took place on March 26 in the Ramraj Police Station area of Muzaffarnagar. The accused, identified as Farman, was arrested by the Police on March 27.

As per the Police report, the accused Farman dragged the 25-year-old Divyan Dalit woman to a sugarcane field and raped her. Later, he threatened her that she would face the consequences if she tells anyone about the incident.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, Shakeel Ahmed, Circle Officer, said that an FIR was registered based on the victim’s complaint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST law. He further added that the accused has been arrested.

Saharanpur case of rape and pornographic video in Uttar Pradesh

Notably, a few days ago, another case of rape and make pornographic videos of a woman had come to light at the rural Police Station area of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The woman had alleged that she was forcibly converted after the rape, and her video was uploaded on the Internet.

The victim had said that she went to the public service centre to get her PAN card, where she met Ahmed. She requested him to give her the PAN card for several days, but he did not pay any heed. Then one day, he took her to a hotel in Saharanpur. There he tried to rape her by giving her drugs and made a video of her. Later he started blackmailing her to extort money. When she arranged Rs.50,000 and went to give them to him, he made her hostage and took her to a mosque where she was converted forcibly.