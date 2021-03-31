Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Maharashtra: Muslim mob stops Hindus from celebrating Holika Dahan in Akola, pours water to douse the ritualistic fire

An altercation broke out between the members of the two communities when Hindus were celebrating Holika Dahan, following which some Muslim fanatics poured water on the burning pyre to douse it

OpIndia Staff
A Muslim mob stopped Hindus in Akola from celebrating Holika Dahan
2

As many as 200-300 Muslim fanatics stopped Hindus from performing the ritualistic pyre burning on the eve of Holi in Maharashtra’s Akola district. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms which shows a crazed Muslim mob dousing the fire that signifies the Hindu festival of Holika Dahan.

The incident pertains to a Hanuman temple situated at Pola Chowk, Akola. The temple is reportedly located in a Muslim-dominated area. According to social media users, after some Hindus lit a pyre to mark Holika Dahan, a Muslim mob of 200-300 people accosted the Hindus celebrating their festival, following which a scuffle broke out between the members of the two communities and the pyre was doused by the Muslim fanatics.

“There is an ancient Hanuman temple (Udasi Math) at Pola Chowk, Akola. The temple is in a Muslim-majority area. This temple has been neglected for the last several years. But for the last few months, Hindu youths in the area have started performing Hanuman Chalisa and Aarti every Saturday,” Maharashtra BJP social media member Swanand Kondolikar tweeted while sharing the video of the Muslim mob preventing Hindus from celebrating their festival.

As can be seen in the video shared above, a raft of Muslims could be seen confronting the Hindus who were involved in celebrating their festival. An altercation broke out between the members of the two communities following which some Muslim fanatics poured water on the burning pyre to douse it.

Muslim mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ to disrupt aarti

This is the second such incident in Maharashtra in the last few days when radical Muslims have stopped Hindus from performing their rituals. Recently, about 50 to 60 Muslim fanatics barged into the ancient temple of Machhindranath perched atop the Malang Gad fort and chanted “Allahu Akbar” slogans to disrupt the ongoing aarti performed by Hindu devotees, a report published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

According to the report, on March 28, Hindu devotees were performing the traditional aarti (Hindu religious ritual of worship) when scores of Muslims entered the Machhindranath temple and tried to disrupt the proceedings. The enraged mob shouted slogans of “Allahu Akbar” and shoved around Hindus in the temple, in an attempt to stop them from performing their annual tradition.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

